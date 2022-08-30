The best portable monitors for laptops: Find early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals – CBS News

Watch CBS News
By Lily Rose, Fox Van Allen
August 24, 2022
Do you wish your laptop had a bigger screen? Instead of spending big bucks to buy a new laptop, try adding an extra portable screen (or two!) to your current laptop setup.
We’ve found the top-rated and best portable monitors for laptops that are lightweight and easy-to-use. And the best part is that they’re all on sale at Amazon now.
Top products in this article:
Top-rated Asus gaming monitor: 17.3″ Asus RoG Strix portable gaming monitor with smart case and carry bag, $570 (reduced from $600)
Upgrade to a triple monitor setup: 12″ P2 triple portable monitor, $340 (reduced from $430)
Portable monitor that resists bacteria and fungi: 15.6″ Asus ZenScreen portable USB antibacterial monitor, $230
These portable monitors for laptops come with one or more screens that can work together as a mega-screen, or function independently. Many of these top-rated portable monitors for laptops feature 1080p resolution, HDR technology and more tech for a crisp, clear and colorful screen. Some have extra features, such as speakers for gaming or an anti-bacterial coating.
Keep reading to shop the best portable monitors for laptops on sale now.
Check out these great deals on portable monitors from great brands like Asus and OFiyaa. Note that some of these deals require you to be an Amazon Prime members. If you’re not an Amazon Prime member yet, tap the button below to sign up.
Right now you can save on this full HD triple portable monitor that’s compatible with most operating systems. Create a three-screen super-monitor, or use each screen independently. This triple monitor setup lets you adjust the brightness and volume for each monitor.
The monitors come with a laptop dual-screen extender that can be clipped to the laptop frame without the use of other accessories. It also includes a retractable stand. Monitors must have two USB-C or one UBS-C ports, and at least one HDMI port.
“I loved the fact that it was literally plug and play. Didn’t have to install any drivers or other hardware,” raved an Amazon reviewer, who is identified as a verified customer of the monitors.
12″ P2 triple portable monitor, $340 (reduced from $430)
The OFiyaa triple laptop monitor weighs less than 3 pounds. The 1920 x 1080 monitors (1080p) give you four display modes so you always have the best view. The brightness, sound and contrast can be adjusted independently for each screen.
The monitors are compatible with most operating systems. They require at least two USB-C ports, or one USB-C port and one HDMI port.
Be sure to apply the coupon before checkout to save an extra $20 at Amazon.
12″ OFiyaa triple portable monitor, $380 after coupon (reduced from $440)
This portable monitor was made with gamers in mind. Asus calls this monitor the “world’s fastest portable gaming monitor.” It boasts a 240Hz refresh rate and 3-millisecond pixel speed for super-smooth gaming visuals. The portable monitor features a 100% sRGB color gamut, and a 1,000:1 contrast ratio for gorgeous picture color.
The monitor only needs to charge for an hour to provide 120 minutes of game play. When fully charged, it has a battery life of up to 3.5 hours. It’s compatible with most devices that take USB-C or micro-HDMI.
17.3″ Asus RoG Strix portable gaming monitor with smart case and carry bag, $570 (reduced from $600)
This portable monitor will save a bunch of space in your laptop bag: It features a 0.3-inch, ultra-slim profile, and weighs just 1.7 pounds. It offers 1080p resolution with HDR technology and this portable monitor is equipped with two USB type-C ports and a mini-HDMI port.
The KYY portable monitor comes with a scratch-proof smart cover made of faux leather. It doubles as a stand, and provides protection for your portable computer monitor.
“Working from home full time required the need to have additional monitors to be more effective in my workflow. I have a limited amount of space on my desk, and really wanted to put a portable monitor in front of an existing monitor, and the KYY monitor fit the bill perfectly, leaving enough room for my mechanical keyboard and wrist wrest,” wrote an Amazon-noted verified customer.
Be sure to apply the $20 coupon before checking out at Amazon.
15.6″ KYY portable monitor, $132 after coupon (reduced from $210)
This super-lightweight InnoView portable monitor weighs just 1.5 pounds. It features 1920 x 1080 resolution, a 178-degree viewing angle, a 16:9 aspect ratio and HDR-rendering technology for strong image contrast and detail. The portable monitor can connect to laptops, PCs, tablets, smartphones and more via USB-C or mini HDMI ports.
“The display on this monitor is great. It’s pretty close in color temperature to my laptop and the quality is pretty darn good. Setting it up was really easy,” an Amazon customer wrote in a review.
Amazon Prime members will get the best price on this portable monitor. But regardless of your Prime status, be sure to apply the $10 coupon before checkout.
15.8″ InnoView portable monitor, $150 after coupon (reduced from $190)
This ultra-slim and lightweight portable monitor is only 1.76 pounds. It features mini HDMI & USB C ports for connection with laptops, smartphones and gaming consoles. The portable monitor also has two built-in speakers and HDR mode support for gaming.
One verified Amazon review referred to the Lepow portable monitor as “A perfect portable display with HDMI, USB type C and external power support”
“The controls are really easy to learn and I will buy this again as a primary monitor any day of the year due to its versatile nature” the reviewer shared.
Again, Prime Members will get the best price on this monitor. Be sure to apply the $20 coupon before checkout.
15.6″ Lepow portable monitor, $160 after coupon (reduced from $250)
These 4-star-or-better monitors aren’t on sale at Amazon right now, but they are top-rated options to consider.
This Asus monitor weighs less than 2 pounds and connects via USB type-C cables. The 1080p screen features an anti-glare surface and a blue-light filter. The screen has been treated to inhibit the growth of bacteria and fungi on the monitor.
“This is an absolutely fantastic, slim, portable display. I’m an app developer and it slips in my bag with ease,” wrote an Amazon reviewer and verified customer of the Asus ZenScreen portable monitor.
15.6″ Asus ZenScreen portable USB antibacterial monitor, $230
If you need a flicker-free portable monitor with speakers, take a look at the 4.4-star-rated ASUS ZenScreen. It’s an excellent choice for gaming on the go — just connect it via HDMI to a Sony PlayStation 5 or other gaming console. Comes with a foldable sleeve case.
ASUS 15.6″ ZenScreen with speakers, $223
Double your computer screen with this 4.1-star-rated SideTrak Swivel attachable portable monitor. The portable monitor is designed to mirror, rotate 270 degrees and swivel 360 degrees. The content on your screen will automatically adjust as you swivel and switch between horizontal and vertical orientations. Monitors require a USB-C or USB-A port, and a mini HDMI port for each screen.
The SideTrak Swivel is available in a dual monitor setup and a triple monitor setup.
An Amazon customer who purchased the portable monitor called it “everything I wanted.”
“I chose this unit because it could attach it either side and I could get two without paying extra for some sort of double mount. Works really well — I can pack everything into a backpack for travel and work,” the reviewer wrote.
12.5″ SideTrak Swivel attachable dual portable monitor, $340
12.5″ SideTrak Swivel attachable triple portable monitor, $670
First published on August 24, 2022 / 8:30 AM
