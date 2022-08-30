Bitcoin Price Drop Underscores Crypto’s Overstated Value – Bloomberg

Ads

Anchored by Anna Edwards and Mark Cudmore, Bloomberg Markets Europe is a fast-paced hour of news and analysis, building towards the drama and excitement of the start of the cash trade across the continent.

Overnight on Wall Street is morning in Europe. Bloomberg Daybreak Europe, anchored live from London, tracks breaking news in Europe and around the world. Markets never sleep, and neither does Bloomberg News. Monitor your investments 24 hours a day, around the clock from around the globe.

I Love Wine transports you to the best winemaking regions of the world, where the people behind the grapes explain how the culture and the landscape have shaped their product.

Spain to Propose Using Its Gas-Cap System Across Europe: El Pais

Affin Hwang Investment Bank CEO Mona to Retire in September

Toyota Output Shrinks for Fourth Month on Shortages, China

PostEx Buys Rival to Become Top E-Commerce Courier in Pakistan

TSMC Chief Says Penny Chips Are Snarling Supply Chain Segments

China Charges Dozens After Attack on Women That Shocked Nation

Biden Administration Preps $1.1 Billion Arms Sale to Taiwan

Adani Becomes World’s Third-Richest Person as Wealth Surges

NBA Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Is Lending His Name to an ETF

N.J. Man Who Sold Fake Tom Brady Championship Rings Gets 3 Years in Prison

Movie Theaters Seek to Fill Seats With $3 Tickets This Weekend

Putin Can Be Pressured to Pull Troops From Ukraine Nuclear Plant

Banks Should Worry About Inflation as Much as Jobs

As Gas Prices Soar, the UK Needs a Real Energy Plan

YouTube Went to War Against Terrorists, Just Not White Nationalists

The Search for New Talent Has Companies Welcoming Refugees

Crypto’s Real Value Was Never $3 Trillion

Arizona GOP Senate Candidate Suggests Fed Diversity to Blame for Economic Woes

US Freight Railroads Reach Tentative Deals With Three Unions

Former Top Economist at US Labor Department Joins SEIU Union

EXPLAINER: Pakistan Fatal Flooding Has Hallmarks of Warming

Fracking Titan Liberty Says Fossil Fuels to Rule for Decades

Surprise Visit to NYC’s Rikers Island Jail Finds Improvements

Over 1 in 10 New Texas Residents Migrated There From California

N.J. Gasoline Tax to Drop 1 Cent on Better-Than-Forecast Demand

Why Are Luxury Brands So Bullish on NFTs?

Singapore Mulls Making It Harder for People to Trade Crypto

Divide Emerges Between Retail, Pros on How to Play Ether Upgrade

source