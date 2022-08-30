Looking for a Great British Baking Show fix? Check out Junior Baking Show on Netflix – Guilty Eats

Ads

The Great British Baking Show – Collection 6. Image Courtesy Netflix

Have you been missing Great British Baking Show (also known as Great British Bake Off)? Then you may need some Junior Baking Show (known as Junior Bake Off overseas) in your life.

While there is only a single season of the Junior Baking Show currently streaming on Netflix, it is still a great way to get a fix of one of our favorite culinary competitions – GBBO! Considering this is a spin-off of the Great British Baking Show, it makes sense that this would be a great way to get a taste of what we have been missing.

And while the season we can watch on Netflix doesn’t give us the same host/s or judges, it does give us the iconic tent! Plus, as an added bonus for fans of the parent series, fan favorite baker Liam Charles acts as one of the judges for this spin off. The other judge for the series is Ravneet Gill, an author and pastry chef. Finally, the host of the Junior Baking Show is Harry Hill, a stand up comedian who helps to bring the fun to the tent.

There is something to be said for watching junior chefs and bakers taking on challenges that even adults might struggle with (and that we have seen adults struggle to do). And these junior bakers absolutely bring it all to the tent.

Much like GBBO, the Junior Baking Show is a comfort watch all around. These junior bakers are clearly friends in the tent and they don’t let the competition get to them. It’s so warm and inviting, just the way we want it to be.

And while the competition is definitely different from the original (there are only two rounds of baking), it still gives us a technical challenge and a showstopper challenge, each of which bring different levels of drama and technicality to the tent. Plus, there are two different heats of bakers in order to get to the finals.

So instead of all of the bakers competing at once, they actually do two different groups of junior bakers and then the top four from each heat get the chance to battle it out to be the top junior baker. It was definitely an interesting approach to the series in terms of getting to the finale and getting to know these bakers.

We loved every single second of our Junior Baking Show binge watch and we can only hope that Netflix decides to give us more seasons! (It seems like the single season being offered is actually the sixth season.)

Are you eagerly waiting for GBBO’s return? Are you looking for an alternative until it is back? Have you watched Junior Baking Show yet? Will you be giving this a watch for yourself? We want to know.

