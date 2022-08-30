Stimulus update 2022: Deadline to apply for $500 monthly direct check payments in just six days – Washington Examiner

The deadline for people living in Evanston, Illinois, to apply for a payment program to receive an extra $500 every month is quickly approaching.
The program, titled the Guaranteed Income Pilot Program, will select 150 applicants from a lottery system and give them $500 loaded onto a prepaid debit card every month for an entire year. People have until Aug. 29 to apply for this program, which will begin shortly after the deadline, according to a news release from the city.
“This guaranteed income program will do so much more than offer $500 per month to 150 residents: it will reimagine, humanize, and strengthen the social safety net; it will also reshape the relationship between people and their government,” said Harish I. Patel, the director of Economic Security for Illinois.
“In our work to advocate for direct cash payments, we have found the City of Evanston eager to move toward progressive policy solutions that meet families’ material needs without over-burdening them. We hope their announcement today will inspire more cities across Illinois to adopt similar programs.”
Funding for this program is provided by $700,000 from the 2021 American Rescue Plan. Northwestern University and the city of Evanston have also provided funds for the program.
To be eligible for this offer, applicants must live in the city of Evanston and live in a household with an income at or below 250% of the federal poverty line. Applicants must also either be between 18 and 24 years old, 62 years old or older, or undocumented community members.
The poverty guidelines for people living in the United States in 2021, aside from Alaska and Hawaii, were $12,880 for a household of one person and $26,500 for a house with four people, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.
