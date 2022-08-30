House of the Dragon: When and where to watch second episode of Game of Thrones prequel – Economic Times

Ads

A new “Game of Thrones” Studio Tour takes fans behind the scenes of the hit television series.

From the frozen lands “Beyond the Wall” to the destroyed “Throne Room” – they are all on display.

The 10,000-square metre attraction is located at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, Northern Ireland,

Linen Mill Studios was one of several locations where the iconic fantasy show was filmed.

Indian equities slumped around 1.5% on Monday as mounting risks of interest rates staying at elevated levels in the US and Europe dented investor sentiment.

The Centre is likely to invite expressions of interest (EoIs) for the strategic disinvestment of BEML and Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) over the next few months, as it looks to speed up the privatisation of non-strategic state-run companies.

The rupee plunged to a new lifetime low of 80.13 to the dollar intra-day with investors betting on capital outflows due to higher US interest rates and tightening monetary conditions.

Download The Economic Times News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

ETPrime stories of the day

From diplomas to doctorates, how upGrad scaled up continued learning

A perfect ensemble: Apparel, footwear brands beat the pandemic blues with branded options

Complete thrust on growth: how Bajaj Finance is adopting its consumer-lending playbook in home loans

Trending Now

Popular Categories

Hot on Web

In Case you missed it

Top Calculators

Top Searched Companies

Top Definitions

Top Commodities

Top Prime Articles

Top Story Listing

Top Slideshow

Top Trending Topics

Top Videos

Private Companies

Popular Articles

Most Searched Articles

Trending Articles

Find this comment offensive?

Choose your reason below and click on the Report button. This will alert our moderators to take action

Reason for reporting:

Your Reason has been Reported to the admin.

Log In/Connect with:

Will be displayed

Will not be displayed

Will be displayed

Stories you might be interested in

source