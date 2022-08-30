Why Terra (Luna) and UST Coin Are Soaring Today – The Motley Fool

Ads

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Earlier this month, the Terra (LUNC 21.55%) blockchain effectively collapsed. The breakdown started when stablecoin TerraUSD (USTC 13.73%) lost its peg to the U.S. dollar and the built-in arbitrage mechanism failed to resolve the problem. At that point, panicked investors started selling Luna and TerraUSD hand over fist.

However, Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon has a plan to revive the broken blockchain, and optimism surrounding that plan has both coins soaring today. As of 3:00 pm ET, Luna and UST were up 62% and 25%, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

Image source: Getty Images.

Kwon discussed his revival plan for Terra in a recent blog post. Specifically, the blockchain will be forked to create a new chain, but the new chain will not include the UST stablecoin. Kwon’s plan also outlines the creation of 1 billion new Luna coins, which will be distributed among developers alongside pre- and post-crash holders of Luna and UST.

The voting period is still open, but the proposal has already surpassed the threshold for adoption, and the fork is set to take place on May 27. At that time, the old chain and cryptocurrency will be known as Terra Classic and Luna Classic, while the new chain and cryptocurrency will be known as Terra and Luna. Of course, Kwon’s proposal does not guarantee that investors will recoup all crash-related losses. The market will have to decide what the new Luna coin is worth.

Terra was once a thriving ecosystem of decentralized finance (DeFi) services. Anchor (ANC 2.97%) was the crown jewel, a lending protocol that paid 20% interest on UST deposits. But the platform included a number of other noteworthy applications. The Mirror protocol allowed investors to trade synthetic assets, and the Chai payments app had over 2 million users in South Korea.

After the blockchain’s collapse, the future of the Terra ecosystem is questionable at best. The relationship between UST and Luna was the primary source of value. DeFi products like Anchor were designed to drive demand for UST, and Luna was designed to absorb stablecoin price volatility. To that end, Luna was supposed to become more valuable as demand for UST increased. Instead, the opposite happened and investors lost over $40 billion.

Even if the new blockchain earns the trust of the crypto community, Terra won’t be the same without its native stablecoin. For that reason, I think this is a “watch and wait” situation. Terra may regain its former glory, or it may fade into the background of the crypto industry.

Trevor Jennewine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Terra. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 08/30/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Calculated by Time-Weighted Return since 2002. Volatility profiles based on trailing-three-year calculations of the standard deviation of service investment returns.

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool’s premium services.

Making the world smarter, happier, and richer.

Ads

Market data powered by Xignite.

source