Is The Invitation starring Nathalie Emmanuel on Netflix? – Netflix Life

Nathalie Emmanuel in Screen Gems THE INVITATION. Photo Credit: Marcell Piti. ©2021 CTMG. All Rights Reserved.

Nathalie Emmanuel has entertained viewers on Game of Thrones, in the Fast and Furious movies, and leading the way in Army of Thieves. Now the talented actress is back in action starring in the horror movie The Invitation.

The haunting motion picture’s narrative was inspired by the classic novel Dracula written by Bram Stoker. The film follows a woman named Evie, played by Emmanuel, who just lost her mother and wants to reach out to the rest of her family. When she does, she is invited to their large estate for a wedding. But things take a dark twist, and Evie finds herself fighting for her life against unexpected terror and a nefarious conspiracy.

The well-casted affair has a slew of solid players in the mix alongside Emmanuel, including the Gossip Girl reboot’s Thomas Doherty, Mr. Robot’s Stephanie Corneliussen, Fleabag actor Hugh Skinner, Alana Boden from Uncharted, and Gotham’s Sean Pertwee. The film is directed by Jessica M. Thompson, who wrote the screenplay with Blair Butler. Producing the frightening feature is Emile Gladstone, whose credits include The Curse of La Llorona.

The Invitation has a reasonable run time of one hour and 44 minutes and is rated PG-13. But are Netflix subscribers invited to join in the spine-chilling affair?

Subscribers should refrain from checking their mailboxes because they won’t be receiving an invite to the nightmare-inducing occasion. The Invitation is not one of the many horrifyingly entertaining choices ready to stream now on Netflix, and it is unknown when the supernatural flick will be haunting the streamer in the future.

But thankfully, Netflix never disappoints with its excellent selection of horror titles. Some of the incredibly terrifying options include The Fear Street trilogy, Bird Box, Blood Red Sky, His House, and Army of the Dead.

The Invitation is only available in theaters starting Aug. 26, 2022.

You can check out the trailer below:

