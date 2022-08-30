Welcome Back to Campus for Fall 2022 | President's Messages – Nevada Today

Ads

Welcome back to campus We are all excited about the fall semester and the enthusiasm and hope it brings to our campus community.

August 29, 2022

Dear Wolf Pack Family,

Welcome back to campus! We are all excited about the fall semester and the enthusiasm and hope it brings to our campus community. More than 6,100 new students and their families and friends participated in this summer’s new student orientation. In addition, several hundred students from the former Sierra Nevada University, now the University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe, have joined the Wolf Pack Family. We are also welcoming 145 new administrative and academic faculty members and 33 new classified staff to our campus and I want to extend a warm welcome to those of you who have joined the Wolf Pack.

Although there are still very real challenges in our world today, we are poised for a semester where we will build upon and celebrate student success; encourage the continued dynamic and exceptional work of our faculty and staff; and connect with the communities we serve in new and meaningful ways. We are excited you are all here to be part of our University community and the Wolf Pack Family.

With the reopening of Argenta Hall on Aug. 16, our residential community is now, for the first time since July 2019, fully integrated on campus. The Argenta re-opening includes a redesign to the Downunder Dining Commons. In addition to the all-you-care-to-eat location called Pack Place, the dining commons includes an upgraded convenience store and two new retail dining options — one of which will serve halal food. Students will also have access to new community learning and social spaces as well as individual study rooms on every floor of Argenta.

NevadaFIT, our required one-credit program designed to help first-year students make a successful transition to the University, was a great success last week. Incoming first-year and transfer students received an iPad Air and accessories through the Digital Wolf Pack Initiative (DWPI) program. The DWPI program provides a common learning platform and equal access to technology and digital tools for new, undergraduate degree-seeking students and faculty. This is the second year the DWPI program has provided iPads during NevadaFIT.

The University will continue to follow CDC, State of Nevada and Washoe County guidance regarding COVID-19 this semester.

The Student Health Center continues to offer COVID-19 testing and vaccinations for students, faculty and staff. COVID-19 testing is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m., with no appointment needed. Vaccinations are available by calling for an appointment time Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Students were required to provide a negative COVID-19 test before moving into our residential communities.

We have a lot to look forward to this semester. Thank you for being a part of the Wolf Pack Family. My best wishes to you for the fall semester!

Go Pack!

Sincere regards,

Brian Sandoval

President

