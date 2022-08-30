Instagram update: Now control your Feed with Favorites and Following- Check details – HT Tech

Ads

Do you use Instagram? The social networking application is used for sharing your images, reels, stories and more with your followers. Instagram updates are rolled out frequently in order to add new features, improve existing features and to remove lags. And as per the latest update, the application has introduced two new ways to choose what you will see in your feed. Two new features- Favorites and Following have been introduced for the same. Informing about these Instagram features, a blog post by Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram on March 23 read, ” Today, we’re introducing Favorites and Following, two new ways to choose what you see in your feed.”

“We want you to be able to shape Instagram into the best possible experience, and giving you ways to quickly see what you’re most interested in is an important step in that direction,” the post further read. You must be wondering what Favorites and Following are and they will work? Here is all you need to know about the same:

Your Instagram feed is a mix of photos and videos from people you follow, suggested posts and more. Over time, Instagram is going to add more recommendations to your feed based on your interests — Favorites and Following are new ways to catch up on recent posts from the accounts you follow.

Instagram Favorites shows you the latest from accounts that you choose, like your best friends and favorite creators. In addition to this view, posts from accounts in Favorites will also show up higher in your home feed.

Instagram Following shows you posts from the people you follow. Both Favorites and Following will show you posts in chronological order, so you can quickly catch up on recent posts.

In order to use Favorites and Following, Instagram users will have to open the app and tap on Instagram in the top left corner of your home page to choose what you see.

Use Favorites to see the most recent posts from the accounts you have added to your favorites list. You can add up to 50 accounts to your list, and make changes to this list at any time — people are not notified when they are added or removed. Posts from accounts on your favorites list will also show up higher in your home feed, as shown by a star icon.

