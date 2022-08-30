2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E prices increased by up to $US8300 – Drive – Drive

Ads

The Ford Mustang Mach-E is available to order in the US after order books were closed due to overwhelming demand. The electric SUV is still not confirmed for Australia even though it is sold as a right-hand-drive model in the UK.

Order books for the 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E have reopened in the US, coinciding with a price rise, a larger battery pack, and more equipment for the electric SUV.

Ford has delivered a price hike between $US3000 ($AU4300) and $US8300 ($AU12,350) for the 2023 Mustang Mach-E electric SUV, attributing the increase to “significant material cost increases, continued strain on key supply chains, and rapidly evolving market conditions.”

The Ford Mustang Mach-E is now equipped with a number of safety features including autonomous emergency braking (AEB), blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keeping assist, a rear-view camera, and automatic high-beam headlights as standard.

The base model Ford Mustang Mach-E Select RWD Standard Range is priced from $US46,895 ($AU67,400) plus on-road costs – an increase of $US3000 ($AU4300) – while the Select eAWD Standard Range’s price is unchanged, starting at $US49,595 ($AU71,250).

Ford Mustang Mach-E Select variant owners are also offered a 90-day trial to use the electric car’s 360-degree camera and semi-autonomous driving system, called BlueCruise.

Out of the two Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium variants, only the rear-wheel-drive has incurred a premium, with its price going up by US$6200 ($AU8900) to $54,975 ($AU79,000).

Both the Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium RWD and its $US57,675 ($AU82,900) eAWD counterpart can be optioned with an extended range battery.

Available for an extra $US8600 ($AU12,350), the extended range battery delivers an increase of 21kWh from the standard range pack’s 70kWh, allowing all-wheel-drive variants to achieve a claimed driving range of 467km – 21km more than 2022 models.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E California Route 1 is priced from $US63,575 ($AU91,350) – an $US8300 ($AU12,350) increase as the variant is now all-wheel-drive only due to low demand for the rear-wheel-drive grade.

Finally, the flagship Ford Mustang Mach-E GT’s price has gone up by $US7900 ($AU11,350), starting from $US69,895 ($AU100,450) with a panoramic fixed glass roof now fitted as standard.

Optional packages for the Mustang Mach-E Premium and GT variants include the $US600 ($AU860) ‘Nite Pony’ appearance pack – featuring high-gloss black 19-inch wheels, a black pony badge, black front and rear lower fascia, door cladding and mirror caps.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT can also be optioned with the $US6000 ($AU8600) ‘GT Performance Package’, which adds 20-inch high-gloss black wheels and a black GT badge.

While the Ford Mustang Mach-E is the headlining product from the company’s seven electrified models in New Zealand, Australia continues to miss out on the electric SUV.

As reported by Drive earlier this month, Ford Australia is yet to confirm whether the Mustang Mach-E is in its local plans, despite committing to bring five electrified models Down Under by 2024.

At the time of writing, three of the five electric models have been confirmed – the Ford E-Transit van, Ford Escape plug-in hybrid (PHEV) SUV and Ford E-Transit Custom van.

