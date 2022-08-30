The Apple iPad is on sale for $299 for back-to-school, the lowest price we've ever seen – CBS News

Watch CBS News
By Kaylyn McKenna
Updated on: August 22, 2022
Apple iPads make excellent back-to-school companions. The popular tablet computers work well for taking notes, creating art projects, doing homework and more.
If you’re thinking about picking up a new Apple iPad for the new school year, we have some good news: Amazon has solid back-to-school discounts on the entire Apple iPad line. In fact, we’ve never seen a better deal on the Apple iPad than the current offer at Amazon. Here are all the best deals on the Apple iPad, iPad Air, iPad Pro and iPad Mini you can shop now.
Top products in this article:
Apple iPad 9 (64 GB), $299 (reduced from $329)
Apple iPad Air 5 (256 GB), $679 (reduced from $749)
Apple iPad Pro 5 (128 GB) Wi-Fi + Cellular, $949 (reduced from $999)
An iPad is a great choice for all ages and grade levels. College students can load their ebooks and class materials onto their iPad to avoid lugging around heavy books. Apple iPads are popular note-taking devices, especially when paired with the Apple Pencil or an Apple Magic keyboard.
The iPad is also great for reading, drawing digital art, browsing the internet and streaming your favorite shows. You can even use it as an especially portable laptop for essays and homework assignments. (The powerful iPad Pro, in particular, is well-suited for this.) Apple iPad tablets support most iPhone apps and features, including Apple TV+ and Apple Books.
If you’re shopping, it’s important to know that you can generally get much better deals on Apple products if you shop at Amazon or Walmart, as opposed to buying directly from the Apple Store. In some cases, you can save hundreds of dollars (as you’ll see below).
Right now you can score back-to-school savings on a wide variety of iPads including the iPad Mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro. Keep reading to discover the right Apple iPad for you.
Note: Apple iPad prices tend to vary by color, the amount of memory storage, and connectivity (i.e., you can buy a version that only connects via Wi-Fi, or one that connects via either Wi-Fi or cellular service). To make things easy on you, we’ve highlighted one sale price for each item.
The 10.2-inch iPad 9, released in 2021, is the most affordable of Apple’s iPad offerings. It offers a 8 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts stereo speakers, too. This iPad is powered by a A13 Bionic chip. It boasts up to 10 hours of battery life, and is compatible with the Apple Pencil ($99) for drawing or note-taking.
Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver), $299 (reduced from $329)
Apple iPad 9 (256GB) (silver), $467 (reduced from $479)
Want to protect your new tablet investment? Get the 64 GB Apple iPad 9 bundled with a two-year subscription to Apple’s protection plan, Apple Care+. That bundle’s on sale on Amazon, too.
Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver) bundled with Apple Care+, $368 (reduced from $398)
Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60% faster than the prior model, thanks to Apple’s turbo-charged M1 chip. The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID, and Apple’s Liquid Retina display.
Available in five colors; prices vary.
Apple iPad Air 5 (64 GB), $559 (reduced from $599)
The 256 GB iPad Air 5 is also available in five colors; prices vary. The best deal we saw was for the space gray model (pictured) with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.
Apple iPad Air 5 (256 GB) (space gray), $679 (reduced from $749)
The iPad Mini 6 is a compact tablet with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display screen. Released in 2021, the Apple tablet is powered by an A15 Bionic chip. It features a 12 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts landscape stereo speakers. Available in four colors.
Note that the Apple iPad Mini is not compatible with the Apple’s external Magic Keyboard. It can, however, be used with other Bluetooth-enabled external keyboards.
Apple iPad Mini (64 GB), $445 (reduced from $459)
If you’re worried about spotty or slow Wi-Fi or your student wants to be able to access the internet on the way to school, Amazon has a good deal on the Wi-Fi and cellular model with 64 GB of storage. Choose from four colors.
Apple iPad Mini 6 with celluar connectivity (64 GB), $599 (reduced from $649)
Apple’s high-end tablet, the iPad Pro, features an 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, a pro camera system and a Thunderbolt port for lightning-speed data transfers. Looking for a traditional laptop experience? It’s compatible with Apple’s Magic Keyboard.
Available in two colors; prices vary. Amazon and Walmart are both out of stock of the base level Apple iPad Pro 5, but the upgraded 256GB configuration is available on sale for $50 off at Amazon. You can also save $50 on an Apple iPad Pro 5 with Wi-Fi and 5G cellular connectivity at Amazon.
Apple iPad Pro 5 (256 GB) (space gray), $849 (reduced from $899)
Apple iPad Pro 5 (128 GB) Wi-Fi + Cellular, $949 (reduced from $999)
Once you’ve found the perfect iPad, be sure to protect it with a top-rated cover (especially if you’re buying the tablet for a younger student!). It’s also a good idea to get an Apple Pencil for note-taking. Here are top-rated accessories for the Apple iPad, including the Apple Pencil 2 and Apple Smart Folio cover.
The Apple Magic Keyboard is the ultimate accessory for the Apple iPad Pro. It attaches magnetically to turn your Apple tablet into a laptop with a trackpad, USB-C port for charging and backlit keys. It’s designed for use on 12.9-inch iPads (third, fourth and fifth generation models).
Apple Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro, $299 (reduced from $349)
The Apple Pencil is designed for drawing or writing on the Apple iPad. The second-generation device is the latest Apple Pencil. It is compatible with all the latest models of the iPad Pro, iPad Air and iPad Mini.
Apple Pencil 2, $99 (regularly $129)
The older, first-generation Apple Pencil is also available at Amazon.
Apple Pencil, $99
If you want to add a more affordable keyboard to your iPad, consider Apple’s Magic Keyboard without the trackpad. It connects to the iPad through Bluetooth.
Apple Magic Keyboard, $99
The Apple Smart Folio protects the front and back of your iPad. When you open the Smart Folio, your iPad will automatically wake. Smart Folio covers are available for all sizes and models of the Apple iPad. Prices may vary by color. The prices listed below are for the purple cover.
Apple Smart Folio for iPad Pro (12.9″), $99
Apple Smart Folio for iPad Air (10.9″), $76 and up
Apple Smart Folio for iPad mini (8.3″), $56 and up
Shop more on-sale Apple products including popular MacBooks for students.
The best deals on the Apple Watch are typically found at Amazon, but at latest look, the retailer was out of stock of the 41mm Apple Watch 7. Amazon gets new stock of Apple Watches in frequently (and typically sells them for much lower than Apple’s $399 MSRP), so use the button below to check stock.
Apple Watch Series 7 (41 mm)
At last look, Amazon had only the red color of the 45mm Apple Watch 7 in stock. But if that color is right for you, you can save a whopping $109 on Apple’s list price.
We also found a deal on the Starlight Aluminum color at Walmart — you’ll save $45.
Save up to $100 off on Amazon right now on select colors of the larger, somewhat weightier 45 mm Apple Watch Series 7.
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (45 mm) (red), $320 (regularly $429)
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (45 mm) (starlight aluminum), $385 (regularly $429)
The Apple MagSafe Battery Pack magnetically attaches to your iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro, providing a portable, wireless phone charge. If need be, your MagSafe Battery Pack and iPhone can be charged at the same time. Listed at $99 at Apple, it’s more than 10% off on Amazon.
Apple MagSafe Battery Pack, $87 (regularly $99)
Just about anyone will love these budget-minded Apple AirPods. They’re not the latest model, but they’re still one of the most sought-after earbud models on the market. These AirPods boast more than 24 hours total listening time (with the wireless charging case), a foolproof, one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection (for full immersion when consuming movies and music).
Retailing for $129 at Apple, you can get them right now on Amazon for $100.
Apple AirPods (2nd generation), $100 (regularly $129)
Upgrade your old AirPods to the Apple AirPods Pro. Compared to older models, these AirPods fit active noise cancelation technology, water resistance and hearing health tracking in a more compact, better-fitting design. They’re also lauded for their great sound quality. But all this quality comes at a steep price — specifically $250. That’s why the deal we found at Amazon is a big one.
Now on sale for $180 on Amazon, the Apple AirPods Pro are a great deal for those with some flexibility in their budget.
Apple AirPods Pro, $180 (reduced from $249)
Apple AirPods Max use active noise-cancellation technology to block out unwanted noise and feature a transparency mode so you can hear what you need to. These Siri-compatible headphones feature 20 hours of listening.
Choose from five colors on Amazon; sale prices vary.
Apple AirPods Max (pink), $479 (regularly $549)
A step up from the MacBook Air, the slightly weightier (3 pound) 13-inch MacBook Pro boasts a powerful active cooling system, which helps keep the 8-core CPU running fast. It delivers up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge, and features a Retina display that’s brighter than the MacBook Air. The MacBook Pro also features a customizable Apple Touch Bar.
We found both the 256GB and 512GB models of the MacBook Pro on sale at Amazon. Curiously, you’ll get the best price (and the best deal) on the 512GB configuration.
13″ Apple MacBook Pro (8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD) (silver), $1,122 (regularly $1,279)
13″ Apple MacBook Pro (8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $1,105 (regularly $1,477)
Is the 14-inch MacBook Pro not powerful, or big enough for you? Then try its sibling, the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Right now on Amazon, save 10% on the 16-inch MacBook Pro with a 10-core CPU, as well as 16 GB of unified memory, and 512 GB of storage. All of that is more than enough for you to be able to edit 8K videos on the machine. You also get four Thunderbolt ports, an HDMI port and a SDXC card slot.
With its size and more powerful guts, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is aimed at users who need a seriously powerful laptop for graphics-intensive applications, such as video-rendering and design. College students that need to complete high-level design projects or run advanced software programs may benefit from using this MacBook.
16-inch Apple MacBook Pro (Apple M1 Pro, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $2,199 (regularly $2,499)
