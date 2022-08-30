24 Lyrics From BTS Album 'Proof' That Make Great Instagram Captions – CelebMix

Ads







The strongest evidence of the K-POP mega boy band BTS’s enviable and swoon-worthy success is their most recent offering, Proof. This is proof of why they are Gen Z’s and essentially everyone’s favourite today.

BTS has finally released their highly anticipated anthology album Proof along with a new single “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment).” The 48-track-release (divided into 3 discs) includes evergreen, chartbuster hits, unreleased songs, demos, and more. They’ve also unveiled an official music video for the lead anthem, “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment).”

The power of the K-POP giant BTS is wildly unrivalled. In 2022, they performed “Butter” live at the 2022 Grammy Awards, where they also received a GRAMMY nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for the track. With each new release, they continue to rule over the hearts and favourite playlists of their tremendously devoted fan army.

Their voices blend flawlessly, like a match made in paradise; their stage energy is unmatched, and their distinctive aesthetics, looks, and personalities are strikingly admirable. And when it comes to their songwriting skills, they are top-notch. Their lyrics should be treasured and immortalized forever.

You can’t get enough of BTS’s sage wisdom, correct? Neither can we. We are convinced you’ve already used plenty of lyrics from BTS’s enormous catalogue to adorn your Instagram. The new album serves as the best inspiration to join in on the fun and keep the party going. We have brought you a magnificent assortment of their daring, loudest, funniest, yet most honest lyrics. Brace yourselves, fellow Army, because it’s about damn time we ascend to the legends.

“Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” is the lead track of the anthology album. Infused with melodic piano, R&B drums and enthralling rap verse, it is a poignant number where they reflect on their journey so far whilst reassuring fans that their best is yet to come. It was challenging to not quote the entire song here because its lead single’s lyrics are exquisite and profoundly moving. Every lyric can serve as the ideal caption to describe your life, your aspirations, and your achievements with your friends and peers on Instagram.

Proof is essentially a gift from the septet for the indomitable BTS Army, infused with loads of references sprinkled throughout the album that only their hawk eyes can spot. It encompasses all the emotions, experiences, their peaks and troughs, and brutally honest feelings, from being rising artists to reaching the peak and claiming their international throne. It is the perfect place to begin your journey as their fans or cuddle it like a warm-blanket on the chilly, snowy day for the longstanding fans… until the next time!

Keep reading to find 24 rich, buttery, and swoon-worthy lyrics from BTS’s Proof that will ignite your Instagram captions like dynamite and keep your “stan membership” intact.

So which is your favorite lyric from Proof by BTS? Did you enjoy the album as much as we did?



