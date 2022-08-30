Apple preps Android switchers for iPhone 14 with new explainer video – 9to5Mac

Ads

August 1

José Adorno

– Aug. 1st 2022 9:20 am PT

@joseadorno

In less than two months, Apple will announce the iPhone 14 series. As the company readies for this release, it has recently overhauled the iPhone 13 buying page on its official online store, and now it’s answering the most asked Android phone questions so they can discover all the benefits when switching to an iPhone.



(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});



Different from most support videos, Apple is posting this one on its official YouTube channel, where the company usually uploads ads and keynote videos.

Here’s how Apple describes the “Switching to iPhone. All your questions answered” video:

In this video, we answer the most-searched questions Android users ask before switching to iPhone. These questions cover a range of topics from moving to iOS, trade in, reliability, software updates, privacy, and support.

The company talks about seven important points when switching to the iPhone. Most certainly, Android users will ask these questions once the iPhone 14 is available:

In less than two months, Apple is expected to announce the new iPhone 14 series. As it has been doing over these past few years, the company is betting on trade-in and carriers’ discounts, although it has been lowering what you can get when trading an older iPhone or Android phone.

The iPhone 14 series will likely come in four models, with two regular versions and two Pro models.

For the regular iPhone 14, the big news will come with a new Plus/Max model. For the iPhone 14 Pro, expect a new design, an improved camera system, and a faster processor. Apple is also said to be increasing the battery size of these phones.

You can watch Apple’s Switching to iPhone video below:

var postYoutubePlayer;function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() { postYoutubePlayer = new YT.Player( “post-youtube-video” ); }

Read more:

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. Google News google-news

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

@joseadorno

Brazilian tech Journalist. Author at 9to5Mac. Previously at tv globo, the main TV broadcaster in Latin America.

Got tips, feedback, or questions? jose@9to5mac.com

What to expect at Apple's September event

Apple Watch Pro rumored with flat display, 47mm size

Everything to know about passkeys in iOS 16 + macOS 13

Check out the latest Apple Arcade games this weekend

source

Ads