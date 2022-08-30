Bitcoin mine protesters show up at county commission meeting – WJHL-TV News Channel 11

Ads

by: Slater Teague

Posted: Aug 29, 2022 / 11:32 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 29, 2022 / 11:33 PM EDT

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A group of protesters showed up at the Washington County Commission meeting on Monday evening to oppose the potential relocation of a Bitcoin mine to the county industrial park.

Some residents do not want to see the mine move into the Washington County Industrial Park due to noise issues the mine has created in the New Salem community.

The county has been in a legal battle with Brightridge and bitcoin miner Red Dog Technologies over the mine. A proposed settlement calls for the New Salem mine to close by the end of next year and move to another location.

“The longer they wait the more that the citizens who are concerned are coming on board, fighting this Bitcoin,” said Randy Gilliam, who lives near the mine’s potential new location. “We don’t want the Bitcoin mine to stay in Washington County. We want it gone.”

The county commission is still waiting for a finalized settlement. The earliest commissioners could examine a settlement would be Oct. 4.

