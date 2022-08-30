Soros Reloads on Big Tech With Amazon, Google and New Tesla Bet – Bloomberg

Bloomberg Markets European Close. Live from New York and London, analyzing the major market moving stories across the day in Europe, hear from the biggest newsmakers and showcase the unrivaled expertise of Bloomberg News.
When it comes to green manufacturing, China is now a clean-energy powerhouse. Its market dominance from solar panels to electric vehicles took long-term planning and a level of financial investment only state-controlled banking systems can deliver. By 2030, China will have an outsized influence on this strategic industry, and it’s poised to seize a fair share of the jobs and wealth creation that come with it.
Disney Licenses ICC Cricket TV Broadcast Rights to India’s Zee
Powell’s Tough Talk Leaves Stocks and Dollar on the Edge
France Catches Tax-Dodging Swimming Pool Owners With AI
Africa Unicorn Maps Nasdaq IPO Unfazed by Regulatory Hurdles
Instagram Adds Ways for Users to Adjust Their Suggested Posts
UK Predicts Up to £170 Billion Excess Profits for Energy Firms
43% of Americans Say a Civil War Is At Least Somewhat Likely in Next 10 Years
Rockefeller Plaza Office Tower Nabs Loan From Carlyle, BofA
US Home-Price Growth Slowed in June
Venus Williams, Nadal Set for Day 2 Action | US Open Updates
The Era of Monster-Truck Sneakers Treats Soles as Engineering Marvel
That Online Test Just May Be Unconstitutional
The World Must Avoid a Chernobyl Redux
To Fight Monkeypox and Other Viruses, Look Harder in the Sewers
The Secret Sauce at Hot Chicken Takeover: Its Unique Workforce
HPE Is Betting That Cloud Computing Still Requires Help From IT
YouTube Went to War Against Terrorists, Just Not White Nationalists
Bank of America Tests No-Down-Payment Mortgages for Minority Communities
Activist Investor’s Daughter Wants More Women in Japan Politics
Arizona GOP Senate Candidate Suggests Fed Diversity to Blame for Economic Woes
Danube Drought Reveals Parts of Hidden WWII History
Negative Power Prices? Blame the US Grid for Stranding Renewable Energy
Texas Bail Reform Reduced Jail Time and Crime, New Study Says
Arrests for Low-Level Crimes Climb Under NYC Mayor Eric Adams
Surprise Visit to NYC’s Rikers Island Jail Finds Improvements
Turkey Says Fugitive Crypto CEO Arrested in Albania Over Fraud
Bitcoin May Have Hit a Floor After Powell’s Speech
Anticipating the Coming Ethereum Merge
Soros Reloads on Big Tech With Amazon, Google and New Tesla Bet – Bloomberg
