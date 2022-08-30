Apple Announces October Event to Reveal New Macs, iPads, macOS Ventura, and iPadOS 16 – Tech Times

Ads

October is right around the corner, and with it will certainly come an announcement of new iPads and Macs.

The upcoming event is important for Apple as the products represent a significant portion of revenue for the tech giant and its influence on its competition.

While the Macs and iPads are the main reason to tune into the event, there are other products that will be revealed.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple fans can expect a revamped iPad Pro with an M2 processor.

There will be two versions of the device: one will be an 11-inch iPad Pro with an LCD display, while the other will be a 12.9-inch iPad Pro with miniLED technology.

Both of these versions will be equipped with the MagSafe connection.

The tech giant has also improved the battery life of the devices, with the 11-inch version getting 13 hours while the 12.9-inch version is getting 10 hours of battery life.

According to 9to5Mac, Apple has also been working on upgrades for its more affordable iPad.

The new 10th-generation iPad will feature a USB-C port that will allow users to easily connect the device to more modern external displays such as Apple’s Studio Display.

The device will also feature a Retina display of the same resolution as the iPad Air’s display. This means that there will be a bit of a screen increase to 10.5 inches.

Apple is set to announce the new generation of 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros during the event. The two Macs will be equipped with M2 Pro and M2 Max processors.

The new generation of Macs will feature a Retina display with 2560 by 1600 resolution and 500 nits brightness that provides a bold, colorful image that works well for streaming videos.

The Retina Display supports both Adobe RGB and DCI-P3. These are the color standards required for professional-level video and graphics work.

The two highly anticipated Apple operating systems iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura, will be revealed in October. The two operating systems share many features, and one of them is Stage Manger, according to MacRumors.

Stage Manager can help users resize their windows to make them the perfect size for any task. It can also help users easily access windows and apps by arranging them in order of recent use.

Stage Manager can also create overlapping windows of different sizes in a single view to give users the control to arrange their ideal workspace. It will let users group apps together.

iPadOS 16 will also be equipped with Freeform, a feature created for diagramming new projects and important aggregating assets.

The feature will allow users to draw or write anywhere while embedding images, audio, videos, documents, PDFs, and web links.

As for macOS Ventura, the operating system will be equipped with Continuity Camera, a feature that will let people use their iPhone as a webcam.

It will also feature an upgraded Spotlight search, Weather and Clock apps, and improved collaboration across Apple apps.

The tech giant has not revealed the exact date of its October event but based on the schedule of the previous fall events, Apple may hold it around the second week of October.

