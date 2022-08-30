Minecraft latest version name, features, and more revealed (June 2022) – Sportskeeda

Ads

The 1.19 update to Minecraft will be arriving very soon. After months of snapshots, betas, previews, and pre-releases, players on all platforms will be able to try it out on June 7. The highly anticipated update, which features elements like the Warden, the Mangrove Swamp and so much more, is finally here in an official capacity.

This is a highly anticipated update for a number of reasons. For starters, the Warden and a few other features have been announced for a while and players have been patiently waiting for them. Also, the 1.18 update was a little underwhelming, so a lot is riding on this one to be really good.

With just a few days left, here’s everything players need to know before the update arrives next week.

The official title for the 1.19 update will be The Wild Update. Updates have had names for a long time, including The Redstone Update (1.5), Village & Pillage (1.14), The Nether Update (1.16) and Caves & Cliffs (1.17 and 1.18).

It will officially be available on all platforms (Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, PlayStations 4 and 5 and Xbox One and Series S/X) on June 7, though no official time has yet been revealed.

The Wild Update has a lot coming. Following the mixed reception of the 1.18 update, the 1.19 update is poised to add a lot to the game. The Warden will finally arrive after initially being announced for 1.17.

Allay, the mob that absolutely dominated Minecraft Live Mob Vote 2021 will be arriving as well. Crafters can give them an item and they will scour the area for the same.

Two new biomes are also arriving, one above and another underground. The Minecraft Mangrove Swamp biome will introduce brand new trees, which also means a lot of new wooden blocks.

Additionally, mud blocks can be found there, which can be used to build or craft with. Frogs are a brand new mob that will commonly spawn there. Tadpoles, which are the baby version of frogs, will also be found there.

Underground, a new and terrifying cave biome will generate. The Deep Dark biome will be home to sculk blocks of all kinds and is the only place where the fearsome Warden can be found.

Wardens spawn when Sculk Sensors are triggered by movement or any noise. These alert the Sculk Shriekers, who shriek until the Warden arrives. The Warden has more health points than any other mob.

Inside the Deep Dark, one generated structure can be found. Ancient Cities will only generate there and are rumored to be among the best structures in the game.

They will allegedly have the best loot out of any structure, which includes echo shards. These (eight of them) can be crafted with a compass to make a recovery compass, which points players to their last death.

For the full list of upcoming features, visit the Mojang site or download the Minecraft update. Players can choose to explore once it is available on June 7.

