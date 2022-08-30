Top cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Avalanche, Cardano rally up to 14% – Economic Times

By
From tracking sustainability of products to monitoring pollution, environmental researchers are now finding blockchain’s use in solving the climate crisis.
Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth funds are in active negotiations with Think and Learn Pvt Ltd, the parent of Byju’s, to be part of the $400-500 million fundraise that the company is planning, said people close to the development.
Top executives of India’s $225-billion IT services industry have come out on opposite sides in the contentious debate on moonlighting, which is working at a secondary job.
Reliance Retail has submitted a non-binding bid of around ₹5,600 crore to acquire Metro Cash and Carry’s India operations and assets, which are up for sale, said three industry executives aware of the development.
