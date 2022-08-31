Crypto Price Today Live: Bitcoin holds $20,000; Ethereum, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu gain up to 5% – Economic Times

Ads

By

Did you Know?

From tracking sustainability of products to monitoring pollution, environmental researchers are now finding blockchain’s use in solving the climate crisis.

Crypto Returns Calculator

0x1inchAaveAirSwapAlgorandAlien WorldsAmbire AdExAnkrApeCoinAugurAvalancheAxie InfinityBancorBand ProtocolBasic Attention TokenBinance CoinBitcoinBitcoin CashCOTICardanoCeler NetworkChainlinkChilizChromiaCivicCompoundCosmosCurve DAO TokenDFI.moneyDIADaiDashDecentralandDigiByteDogecoinEOSElrondEnjin CoinEthereumEthereum ClassicEthereum Name ServiceFantomFetch.aiFilecoinGASGalaGolemHarmonyIOSTInternet ComputerIoTeXJasmyCoinKyber NetworkLitecoinLivepeerLoopringMakerMetalMy Neighbor AliceNEMNEONKNNanoNumeraireOmiseGOOrigin ProtocolPax DollarPolkadotPolygonPolymathPower LedgerQuarkChainRepublic ProtocolRequestRippleShiba InuSolanaStatusStellarStorjSushiSwipeSynthetix Network TokenTerra 2.0TetherTezosThe GraphThe SandboxTheta FuelTheta NetworkThresholdTronTrue USDUMAUSD CoinUniswapVeChainWavesZilliqaaelfdistrict0xiExec RLCyearn.finance

Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth funds are in active negotiations with Think and Learn Pvt Ltd, the parent of Byju’s, to be part of the $400-500 million fundraise that the company is planning, said people close to the development.

Top executives of India’s $225-billion IT services industry have come out on opposite sides in the contentious debate on moonlighting, which is working at a secondary job.

Reliance Retail has submitted a non-binding bid of around ₹5,600 crore to acquire Metro Cash and Carry’s India operations and assets, which are up for sale, said three industry executives aware of the development.

Download The Economic Times News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Founder, Blocktickets

Founder, Yunometa

Founder & CEO, bitsCrunch

Co-Founder & Director, Buoyant Capital

MD and Co-Founder, MemeChat

Founder & CEO, 5ire

Staff Writer, NerdWallet

CEO and Co-Founder, Vauld

CEO and Co-Founder, Defy

Provide valid query here

Provide valid Name

Provide valid Email ID

Provide valid Mobile Number

Your query has been submitted.

Got more Queries ?

Trending Now

Popular Categories

Hot on Web

In Case you missed it

Top Calculators

Top Searched Companies

Top Definitions

Most Searched IFSC Codes

Top Prime Articles

Top Story Listing

Top Slideshow

Top Trending Topics

Top Videos

Private Companies

Popular Articles

Most Searched Articles

Find this comment offensive?

Choose your reason below and click on the Report button. This will alert our moderators to take action

Reason for reporting:

Your Reason has been Reported to the admin.

Log In/Connect with:

Will be displayed

Will not be displayed

Will be displayed

To read full story, subscribe to ET Prime

₹34 per week

Billed annually at ₹2499 ₹1749

Super Saver Sale – Flat 30% Off

On ET Prime Membership

–

–

–

Subscribe Now

(Credit card mandatory)

You can cancel your subscription anytime

–

–

–

Subscribe Now

(Pay Using Netbanking/UPI/Debit Card)

₹399/month

Monthly PLAN

Billed Amount ₹399

No Trial Period

Ads

₹208/month

(Save 49%)

Yearly PLAN

Billed Amount ₹2,499

15 Days Trial +Includes DocuBay and TimesPrime Membership.

₹150/month

(Save 63%)

2-Year PLAN

Billed Amount ₹3,599

15 Days Trial +Includes DocuBay and TimesPrime Membership.

Quarterly

$13.99

7 Days Trial

Yearly

(Save 40.0%)

$33.99

15 Days Trial

Get ET Prime for just ₹2499 ₹1749/yr

Special Offer

Get Flat 20% Off

ON ET PRIME MEMBERSHIP

Exclusive Economic Times Stories, Editorials & Expert opinion across 20+ sectors

Stock analysis. Market Research. Industry Trends on 4000+ Stocks

Stories you might be interested in

source