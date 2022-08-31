This Apple Watch has more than 400 encrusted diamonds: it costs 15000 dollars – Gearrice

Ads

When it comes to making extravagant proposals with a product with the bitten apple logo, most creators are inspired by the iPhone, but of course, from time to time there are those who dare to change. This has been the case of the Golden Concept designers, who have set to work to create an Apple Watchliterally brilliant, thanks to the 443 diamonds lining the edge of your screen.

As expected, the ostentatious jewel has an accessible value only for loose pockets. The creation by the Swedish brand Golden Concept offers what appears to be the most ostentatiously luxurious Apple Watch ever. The company called it the most expensive ever made and planned make just seven of them for the Apple Watch Series 7, worth $15,000 each.

This Apple Watch is encrusted with 443 diamonds

Regarding the launch, the company has shared several details of the Apple Watch that will only be manufactured on request. And it is not just an Apple Watch intervened with diamonds. matching the design, manufacturers have created a custom fluoroelastomer strapa fluorocarbon-based synthetic rubber resistant to heat, cold and chemicals.

After the Russian company Caviar, a specialist in manufacturing luxurious cases for various smartphones, including the IphoneNot always successful, it seemed unlikely that anyone else would follow in her footsteps. But, and fortunately for the eccentrics, Golden Concept has surprised with an accessory that could well match the most famous proposals of the other brand.

The proposal comes from the Swedish company Golden Concept

Finally, and with the next launch of the Apple Watch Series 8 on the doorstep on September 7, and given the rumors of minor changes in terms of design, those who can afford this luxury may not have to make a complicated decision when choosing between wearing this proposal full of brightness or the newest of the family of smartwatches.

