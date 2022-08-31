Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Tech Deals for Smart Connected Devices – GearBrain

Ads

Check out the Amazon Prime Day deals we found for smart devices including DIY smart home security systems, Ring Doorbells, Blink security cameras and of course, Amazon Alexa devices. Updated today, July 13th, 2022.

Last year Amazon Prime Day 2021 came early. It was held in June and there was plenty of good deals for all. This year, as things start to get back to normal, so is the timing of Amazon Prime Day. The company is moving it back to mid-July (July 12 and 13th) and there is going to plenty of incredible deals for everyone based on what we have heard and seen so far. (We updated this article today.)

For those of you who don't really know what Amazon Prime Day is, it is the annual sales event held by Amazon in the middle of the year. It's a two-way sales event but we are seeing a lot of early deals surface. These deals include heavy markdowns on tech devices and gadgets like smart speakers, robot vacuums, streaming media devices, security cameras, smart baby tech and even Ring Video Doorbells. If looking for a new Samsung Galaxy smartphone or maybe Apple AirPods Pro, you are bound to find a deal on Amazon Prime Day.

Listed below are the current deals on Amazon for Prime Day. We have broken these deals up into product categories to make it easier for you to find the deal that is right for you. Also, we will be updating this list everyday up to Prime Day. So come back and check it if you don't find anything you like. (Updated July 13, 2022)

A popular gift this time of year is a smart outdoor sprinkler controller. These devices can help keep your grass and vegetation green while also conserving water. For Amazon Prime Day, there are several good deals on smart sprinkler controllers from companies like Rachio, Orbit B-hyve and others. Here is what we found for you:

Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller, 8 Zone 3rd Generation, lists for $229.99 but is on sale during Prime Day for $179.99, 22% off. There is also the 16 zone (3rd Gen) Rachio which lists for $279.99, but is on sale for $182.74, a $97.25 savings or 35% off. This smart sprinkler controller is Amazon Alexa and Apple HomeKit Compatible and comes with Hyperlocal Weather Intelligence Plus and Rain, Freeze and Wind Skip. Buy on Amazon

Another maker of smart sprinkler controllers is Orbit. Their B-hyve Smart 6-Zone Indoor/Outdoor Sprinkler Controller (57943) is also compatible with Alexa is on sale for $96.99, 25% off the list price of $129.99. Buy on Amazon (Check out GearBrain’s review of Orbit B0hyve smart Wi-Fi Sprinkler Controller here.)

A new player to the smart sprinkler controller market is Wyze. They have a smart sprinkler controller with EPA WaterSense tested 8-zone Wi-Fi timers and automatic weather-based watering with Sprinkler Plus (1 year subscription included.). The Wyze WSPRK1 Smart Controller has a list price of $89.98 but is on sale for $64.23, 29% off. Buy on Amazon

Another good deal we found for Amazon Prime Day is from Rain Bird. Their Rain Bird ST8I-2.0 Smart Indoor Wi-Fi Sprinkler/Irrigation System Timer/Controller is on sale for $149.98, 29% off the list price of $209.99. This smart sprinkler controller and timer comes with WaterSense Certification, 8-zone station, works on a Wi-Fi connection and is compatible with Amazon Alexa enabled devices. Buy on Amazon

Check out the deals for smart baby tech like Hubble Connected Nursery Pal camera for Amazon Prime Day

GearBrain

Amazon does have a hefty selection of smart baby tech which includes baby monitors, freestanding HD displays and other smart health devices for your child. Check out the deals we found for Amazon Prime Day for the expecting parents as well as the experienced ones:

Hubble Connected Nursery Pal Connect Twin Pack which includes 5-inch Parent Unit, Wi-Fi Smart Baby Monitor with 2 Portable Cameras. Each camera comes with remote Pan/Tilt/Zoom capabilities as well as 2-Way Intercom System and Night Vision. The list price for this package is $229.99 but for Amazon Prime Day you can pick it up for $182.99, 40% off. Buy on Amazon

Another good smart baby monitoring system is by Miku. For Prime Days, Miku Pro Contact-Free Breathing & Sleep Tracking Monitor with real-time smart baby monitor & wall mount is on sale for only $324, 19% of the list price of $399.99. The Miku Pro comes with HD Video Baby Monitor with Camera & Audio, Night Vision, Humidity & Temperature. You also get Two-Way Talk. Buy on Amazon. (You can check out GearBrain's Review on Miku Pro here.)

If you want just a simple camera which can act like a smart baby monitor, check out Nooie Baby Monitor. It is a WiFi indoor camera with 360-degree FOV, 1080P video resolution with Motion Tracking, Super IR Night Vision and works with Alexa. It also has Two-Way Audio and Motion & Sound Detection. This smart baby monitor camera lists for only $49.99, bus is on sale for Prime Day for $39.99, 20% off. Buy on Amazon

One of GearBrain's favorite smart baby tech is by Owlet. For Prime Day, Owlet Cam Smart Baby Monitor is on sale for $69.30, 42% off list price of $119.00. The Owlet Cam is an HD Video Monitor with Camera and features wide angle lens, audio and background sound, encrypted WiFi, motion and sound notifications, humidity, room temp, night vision and 2-Way talk. Buy on Amazon

Another good product category to find incredible deals on Amazon Prime Day is robot vacuums. Gearbrain has tested many of these devices and found they are reliable smart cleaning devices for today’s smart home. We have been able to find the following deals from companies like Yeedi, Ecovacs, and iRobot. Check out these deals which are available today and during Prime Week:

Yeedi has five of their smart robot vacuums on sale today through July 13th on Amazon:

Another good manufacturer of robot vacuums is iRobot. We found one deal that was worth sharing:

And if you are looking for deals on robot vacuums that can vacuum and mop your floors, here is what Ecovacs has to offer for Prime Week on Amazon:

If looking for STEM product deals from Osmo, BYJU’S Learning featuring Disney, and Tynker are available on Amazon now. You can get 30% off Osmo kits, games, bundles, and accessories, 20% off Osmo’s base sets for iPad and Fire and 30% off BYJU’S Learning Featuring Disney kits. You can check out all the STEM Starter Kit deals here.

Here are a few additional STEM Product deals we found for Amazon Prime Day:

Get 46% off Learning Resources STEM Explorers Brainometry, 34 Pieces, Ages 5+ STEM Toys for Kids, Brain Teaser Toys and Games, Kindergarten Games. It's only $8.61.

The Learning Resources Gears! Gears! Gears! Cycle Gears, Construction, Gear Toy, 30 Pieces, Ages 4+ is only $12.60, 16% off the list price of $14.99.

And for those kids who like or want to code, you can get 30% off Tynker Coding Educational Program for Students. It comes with a 12 Month Subscription, Online Learning, and Self-Paced for Ages 5-18. It covers all Coding Levels and includes online coding games for children and teens. It has a list price of $179.99, but is on sale for Prime Day for only $125.99, $54 savings.

Looking for a new streaming media player on Amazon Prime Day? If so, must check out these deals from Roku and Amazon. We got their latest offers to share with you that are available today and through Prime Week.

If looking for the fastest and most powerful streaming media player by Roku, check out Roku Ultra. It streams HD, 4K, HDR and Dolby Vision. It normally costs $99.99 but is on sale during Prime Week for $79.99, $20 savings. It’s available on Roku site and Amazon.

Besides Roku, Amazon is offering big discounts on their Amazon Fire TV streaming devices. Here is what we found for Prime Week:

Amazon Prime Day has several good deals on wireless earbuds like these Skullcandy Sesh Evo True Wireless In-Ear Earbud – Deep Red

Skullcandy

If you are in the market for a new headphone or maybe earbuds for your friends or family members, check out these deals we have found on Amazon from companies like Skullcandy, Soundpeats and others.

Skullcandy Evo True Wireless In-Ear Earbud – Deep Red or Chill Grey are available today for only $29.99, 40% off or $20 savings. Buy on Amazon

Skullcandy Indy Evo True Wireless In-Ear Earbuds – Deep Red, Mint or 92 Blue are available for only $39.99, 43% off the list price of $69.99 for the Deep Red and 50% off the list price of $79.99 for Mint and 92 Blue. Buy all Skullcandy earbuds on Amazon

Note: there will be new Skullcandy deals coming on July 12th for Amazon Prime Day. Be sure to check GearBrain for the latest pricing and deals from Skullcandy

Soundpeats Air3 are Bluetooth wireless earbuds with ANC, aptX-Adaptive and in-ear detection. The list prices for the Air3 is $55.99 but are on sale today for $48.99, 13% off. Buy on Amazon

JBL also has their JBL Tune 230NC TWS True Wireless in-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones on sale during Prime Day. You can get JBL Tune in Black, Blue and White for only $55.95, 40% off their list price of $99.99. Buy on Amazon

Yamaha has two products which are on sale during Prime Day and beyond. Yamaha's TW-E3B True Wireless Earbuds are on sale for $49.95 from today through July 24th. These earbuds are 50% off the list price of $99.95 and come with all the features you want in earbuds. The company also has their YH-E700A Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones on sale for only $174.95, 50% off the list price of $349.95 through July 24th.

Here is the list of Amazon Prime Day deals we have found for Amazon Alexa devices which include Echo (4th Gen) and Echo Dot (4th Gen) smart speakers, Echo Show smart displays and other Amazon devices with Alexa built-in:

Echo Dot 4th Gen smart speaker – normally $49.99 but now down to $19.99

Echo 4th Gen smart speaker – $99.99 now down to $59.99, 40% off

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa – $39.99, 20% off

Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) only $129.99

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) normally $84.99 but on sale for $34.99

Echo Dot 4th Gen Kids Edition – $59.99 now down to $24.99, 58% offAmazon Smart Plug – $24.99 but now only $12.99

Amazon Glow Smart Lamp for kids – $29.99 but on sale for only $16.99

Amazon Fire TV 55” 4K UHD Smart TV – $519.99 but now $248.99, 45% off

Halo View Fitness Tracker – $79.99 but now $44.98, 44% off

Echo Frames – normally $269.99 but now only $119.99, 56% off various colors and with Audible Premium 3 month free trial

Amazon Smart Plug – $24.99 but now only $12.99

Amazon Smart Thermostat normally $59.99, on sale for $41.99, 30% off

Need a new router for your home? Here are the deals Amazon has for eero that include Wi-Fi 6 systems with built-in Zigbee hubs to power your smart devices and keep you wireless signal secure.

Amazon eero 6 dual band mesh Wi-Fi router – $89 now down to $71, 20% off

Amazon eero Pro tri-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 router with built in Zigbee smart home hub – $229 but now $148, 35% off

Amazon eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system with built-in Zigbee smart home hub (3-pack) – $199.99 but on sale for $150, 20% off

Looking for any product, let alone Prime Day deals on Amazon can be overwhelming. There is so many products and deals for you to choose, it could become a full-time job just trying to find the right deal, let alone a smart device compatible with you existing devices and systems. No worries. GearBrain is here to help you work through the noise and find the right smart device and deal for your smart home. You can learn more here or just watch the video on how to find your devices. It's free and easy to use too.

Thinking of getting a DIY smart home security system with a Wi-Fi 6 router built-in this year? Now is a good time to buy one from Ring. Amazon Prime Day has several good deals for you to consider for Ring Alarm Pro with and Ring Alarm (2nd Gen) systems. You can learn more about Ring Alarm Pro Security Kit with eero Wi-Fi 6 router built-in from our review.

Here is what we have found on Amazon so far:

Ring Alarm Pro 8-Piece kit with Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Echo Show 5 – normally $534.98, on sale for $439.98, 18% off

Ring alarm Pro, 14 piece with built-in eero Wi-Fi 6 router normally $379.99, but on sale for $299.99, 21% off while the 8-piece is $239.99, 20% off $299.99 reg price.

Ring Alarm 14-piece kit (2nd Gen) – home security system and works with Alexa is normally $329.99 but on sale during Prime Day for $199.99, 39% off or the 8 Piece is only $149.99 (40%) and 5-piece is $119.99, 40% off $199.99.

Check out all the Ring Alarm Pro and Alarm (2nd Gen) deals on Amazon.

How about a new video doorbell for your home or maybe a second home? There are a lot of good deals for you to consider on Prime Day. Here is what we found for Ring, Blink and other Video Doorbells:

Blink Video Doorbell (White or Black) nornally costs $49.99 but is on sale for $34.99, 30% off

Blink Whole Home Bundles are also good deals to consider. These bundles includes several combinations of the Blink Video Doorbell System as well as Blink Outdoor camera, Blink Mini camera and Sync Module 2. For those of you who don’t know what the Sync Module 2 is, it’s a device you plug into your wall outlet and connects to your home Wi-Fi network. It functions just like August Connect does with Yale and August Smart Locks. The module helps save battery usage on your Blink cameras (i.e. Blink Video Doorbell, Outdoor, Indoor and Mini cameras). You can connect a USB drive to the module to store videos if you want or store them in the cloud with Blink Basic Plan.

Ring Video Doorbell Deals:

One of the best selling video doorbells on Amazon is the Ring Video Doorbell (2020 release). it comes with 1080p HD video and improved motion detection. Currently it is only $74.99, 25% off the list price of $99.99. Buy on Amazon

If looking for the Ring Video Doorbell Pro, it's on sale for $119.99, $50 off the list price of $169.99. Buy on Amazon. (see our full review on Ring Video Doorbell Pro here.)

There is also the Ring Video Doorbell 4 which comes with an improved 4-second color video previews, easy installation, and enhanced wifi. The list price for the Ring Video Doorbell 4 is $219.99 but you can get $59 off ($169.99) today. See our full review of Ring Video Doorbell 4 here. Buy on Amazon

Arlo also makes a smart video doorbell and it's on sale right now for $149.99, 25% off the list price of $199.99. Buy on Amazon

Amazon Prime Day bundle: Blink Indoor camera with Echo Show 5

Amazon

Need a good reliable smart security camera for either inside or outside your smart home? Or maybe you want to pair a smart security camera with an Amazon Alexa smart display. Amazon has a bunch of good deals on these smart devices and bundles. Here is what we have found so far from brands like, Blink and Echo.

Blink Outdoor Wireless Camera – $89.99 now down to $54.99, 39% off

Blink Mini Compact Indoor Smart Camera – $34.99 now on sale for $29.99, 14% off

Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) – Charcoal bundle with Blink Mini – only $119

Another good smart home brand with Amazon Prime Day deals is Aqara. GearBrain has reviewed many of their smart home devices including their Apple HomeKit compatible Security systems. They are featuring a slew of devices including the following:

Aqara Camera Hub G3: $30 OFF ($79.99, from $109.99) for the 2K pan-and-tilt camera with AI features and a Zigbee hub built in. Buy on Amazon

Aqara Curtain Driver E1 (Rod Version & Track Version): 20% OFF for the newly-released retrofit solution to automate "dumb" curtains

Aqara Smart sensors: up to 30% OFF, deals for all the popular sensors including the Temperature & Humidity Sensor, the Door & Window Sensor, the Motion Sensor P1, and more.

You can see all Aqara Amazon Prime Day deals by clicking on their Amazon deal page.

How do you make sure your packages stay safe once they are delivered on Amazon Prime Days? If you have a garage, you might want to consider getting the myQ smart garage door controller. It comes with Amazon Key In-Garage Delivery capability. You can learn more about how to set this up with your existing myQ app or with a new myQ smart garage door opener you just bought on Amazon Prime Day. myQ Chamberlin Smart Garage Controller is on sale for $28 on Amazon right now. You can also check out their Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage HD Camera and Smart Garage Hub bundle for $159.94, 11% off $179.97. This bundle has Amazon In-Garage Delivery as well as a HD camera with two-way talk. It also works on Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connections.

If just looking for deals on smart garage door openers from myQ, here is what you can expect to see on July 12th and 13th:

myQ Smart Garage Camera – this list price for myQ Smart Garage Camera is $149.99 but Amazon Prime Days, it will go to $69.99! With this smart device you can open, close and check the status of your garage door from the myQ app, thanks to Amazon’s best-selling myQ Smart Garage Control hub.

Chamberlain Secure View Garage Door Opener has a list price of $399.99 but will go down to $293.30 on the 12th and 13th of July. This smart garage door opener works with the myQ app (and Amazon Key) so homeowners can check and see if they left the garage door open or closed it – anytime, from anywhere.

Chamberlain Wall Mount Garage Door Opener – Price drops from $469.00 down to $399.20. This smart garage door opener works with the myQ app and features a popular space-saving design that mounts alongside the garage door, opening the ceiling up for storage or other possibilities.

Need a good smart lock for your home? On Amazon Prime Day (July 12 & 13), August and Yale Home will be offering smart lock and smart storage deals. These deals will be available on both August and Yale DTC sites as well as Amazon but not until July 12th. Here’s what’s they have in store for Amazon on Prime Day:

August Wi-Fi 4TH Gen Smart Lock (Matte Black or Silver) will be $179.99, 22% or $50 savings on Amazon. You can also buy this smart lock on August.com but make sure you use code: DAVESMART50.

August Wi-Fi 4th Gen Smart Lock with Keypad (Matte Black or Silver) will be $188.99 or $81 off (30%) on Amazon. You can also get the same deal on August site but need to use code: SAVESMARTBUNDLE

Another unique security product from Yale is the Yale Smart Delivery Box which we have reviewed. This smart delivery box will be on sale for $195.99, 30% off or $84 savings on both Amazon and August site. If buying on August site, make sure you use code: JULYCHRISTMAS.

myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control – Wireless Garage Hub and Sensor with Wifi & Bluetooth – Smartphone Controlled, myQ-G0401-ES, White

source

