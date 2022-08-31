Daily Authority: Netflix and chilling for 25 years – Android Authority

Links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
🌞 Good morning, and welcome to Tuesday’s Daily Authority. I finally got around to watching Only Murders in the Building, and I’ve binged my way through season one already! Starting season two tonight, and I can’t wait…
It’s hard to believe that Netflix turned 25 on Monday. The company was founded on August 29, 1997, though Netflix.com didn’t launch until April 14, 1998.
In 2000, former Blockbuster CEO John Antioco turned down the offer to buy Netflix for $50 million, laughing at Reed Hastings and the Netflix team. Blockbuster filed for bankruptcy in 2010.
Finally, the “tudum” sound we’re all so familiar with wasn’t always around — the iconic sound was nearly a bleating goat. I think we’re all pretty glad that didn’t happen.
Want more Netflix? Check out these upcoming Netflix shows and movies you won’t want to miss, and dive into what’s new on Netflix in September, including Cobra Kai season 5.
⌚ Pixel Watch’s price leaks, sits right between Apple Watch and Galaxy Watch, so it probably won’t be an impulse buy (Android Authority).
📱 When can we expect the first Android 14 beta? Google drops a solid hint (Android Authority).
🥽 It looks like we might know what Apple’s mixed reality headset will be called: “Reality One,” “Reality Pro,” or “Reality Processor” all cropped up in a trademark filing (The Verge).
🍎 T-Mobile will give away free Apple TV Plus subscriptions to certain subscribers, from the end of the month (Android Authority).
📺 Speaking of TV, over half of our readers have received storage alerts on Android TV — isn’t it about time Google TV and Android TV makers considered adding more internal space or storage expansion options? (Android Authority).
🚗 A new approach to car batteries could transform EVs as companies find ways to build car batteries into the frame, meaning cheaper, roomier rides with greater range (Wired).
🎮 ASUS teases Dimensity 9000 Plus-powered ROG Phone 6D Ultimate gaming phone, and it’s landing pretty soon (Android Authority).
👀 Logitech G Gaming Handheld leaks: A slick Android handheld supporting Geforce Now and Xbox Cloud Gaming — could we see it at IFA 2022 in a few days? (Android Authority).
💰 And it looks like Sony’s expanding into mobile games with its acquisition of Savage Game Studios — the company also announced a new PlayStation Studios Mobile Division (TechCrunch).
🚀 NASA calls off its new Moon rocket launch due to engine temperature issues — but it looks like Artemis may still launch on Friday if the issue can be resolved by then (BBC).
☔ Parched UAE turns to science to squeeze more rainfall from clouds, using salt flares (Reuters).
🤖 Elsewhere, Chinese propose to build a 594-foot-tall dam with a distributed 3D printer, robots, and AI (Ars Technica).
⚡ Residents are allowed to return to the Japanese town housing the Fukushima nuclear power plant for the first time in 11 years (Bloomberg, $).
Feeling disappointed at the called-off Artemis launch? While we wait to see if Friday is a go, check out this infographic from Visual Capitalist, showing a timeline of every mission to Mars since 1960. Click through to see the full version with all the info.
Have an out-of-this-world week!
Paula Beaton, Copy Editor
