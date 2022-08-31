The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to HBO, Hulu, Apple TV+ and More in July – The New York Times

Ads

Every month, streaming services add movies and TV shows to their libraries. Here are our picks for some of July’s most promising new titles.

‘The Terminal List’ Season 1

Starts streaming: July 1

Chris Pratt is the lead actor and an executive producer of “The Terminal List,” a military mystery based on a series of novels by Jack Carr. Pratt plays James Reece, a Navy SEAL whose team is wiped out on a mission under circumstances that look much more suspicious once Reece is back home and able to investigate — a task complicated by a brain injury that makes it hard for the soldier keep his memories straight. This star-studded drama also has Taylor Kitsch playing one of Reece’s buddies, Riley Keough as Reece’s wife, Jeanne Tripplehorn as a top-level bureaucrat and Constance Wu as a reporter who helps the hero understand that the people he had answered to might not have had his best interests at heart.

‘Paper Girls’ Season 1

Starts streaming: July 29

In 1988, four adolescent girls are delivering newspapers in suburban Ohio when they inadvertently travel through time, and in the process get caught up in a long-running battle between bands of adventurers who disagree about who should be allowed to use the time-hopping technology.

That is the premise of the writer Brian K. Vaughn and the artist Cliff Chiang’s Eisner-winning comic book series “Paper Girls” as well as its new television adaptation, which is filled with enough metaphysical mysteries, ’80s nostalgia and ray-gun blasts to keep most “Stranger Things” fans satisfied. The show is also a coming-of-age drama, concerned with the past, present and future of its young heroines, who during their journeys get a chance to confront the women they will become, and to think about whether their fates can — or should — be changed.

Also arriving:

July 8

“Warriors on the Field”

July 15

“Don’t Make Me Go”

“Forever Summer: Hamptons” Season 1

“Love Accidentally” Season 1

July 22

“Anything’s Possible”

‘Moonhaven’ Season 1

Starts streaming: July 7

Set 100 years in the future, this quirky science-fiction series takes viewers to a lunar colony where scientists and idealists have spent decades testing out ways to make an increasingly fragile Earth more habitable. Emma McDonald plays Bella, a skeptical pilot and part-time criminal who gets stuck in this weird utopia when she becomes a suspect in a murder. As Bella works alongside one of the colony’s law enforcement officers (Dominic Monaghan) to clear her name, she become embroiled in the political intrigue that is threatening to wreck this grand social experiment.

Created by Peter Ocko (a veteran TV writer and producer who has worked on cult favorite shows like “Lodge 49” and “Pushing Daisies”), “Moonhaven” is the kind of drama meant to keep audiences wondering what will happen next and pondering the deeper theme of social interconnectedness.

‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6, Part 2

Starts streaming: July 11

The final six episodes of this acclaimed “Breaking Bad” prequel has a lot of ground to cover, as the creators Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan connect all the pieces of the Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman story: from how he cemented his place as Albuquerque’s go-to attorney for drug kingpins to what became of him years later after he changed identities again and moved to Nebraska.

The fates of some of the “Better Call Saul” characters are already sealed because of what happened on “Breaking Bad,” but the show’s fans have been nervous about others — and especially about what night happen to Jimmy’s good-hearted, keen-minded wife, Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn). Regardless of how the plot plays out, these last few chapters will offer another chance to savor one of the most artfully directed, sharply written crime dramas on TV.

Also arriving:

July 1

“Barbarians”

July 8

“Last Looks”

July 12

“Cow”

July 15

“Paris, 13th District”

July 22

“Happening”

‘Black Bird’

Starts streaming: July 8

Based on a memoir, “Black Bird” stars Taron Egerton as James Keene, a seemingly untouchable golden boy — a former high school football hero and policeman’s son — who gets busted for drug-dealing and weapons possession, and is sentenced to 10 years in prison. Then James gets offered a deal: transfer to a rougher facility, where he can cozy up to the suspected serial killer Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser), and get the man to confess to where he buried the bodies, earning himself an early release.

Produced and written by the crime novelist Dennis Lehane, this mini-series features an accomplished cast (including Greg Kinnear as a dogged detective and Ray Liotta in one of his final roles as James’s dad), telling a story about the unsettling mysteries at the heart of some criminal cases, including when the truth is in conflict with the evidence.

Also arriving:

July 8

“Duck & Goose”

July 22

“Best Foot Forward”

“Trying” Season 3

July 29

“Amber Brown”

“Surface”

‘The Wonderful Summer of Mickey Mouse’

Starts streaming: July 8

The arrival of a new season brings another of Disney’s quarterly Mickey Mouse anthologies — the third this year, after “The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse” and “The Wonderful Spring of Mickey Mouse.” This new special alters the format a bit, telling five “Rashomon”-like interconnected stories, with Mickey and his pals each explaining how and why they left a trail of destruction while recklessly speeding toward a lakeside vacation resort. As with most of the recent Mickey Mouse cartoons, the emphasis here is on colorful visual design and inventive slapstick, delivered at a frenetic pace.

Also arriving:

July 1

“Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

July 4

“America the Beautiful”

July 15

“Zombies 3”

July 20

“Siempre Fui Yo”

“Tudo Igual… Só Que Não”

July 27

“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” Season 3

“Light & Magic”

‘The Rehearsal’

Starts streaming: July 15

Fans of the deadpan comedian Nathan Fielder’s offbeat reality series “Nathan for You” should quickly catch onto the vibe of his new show “The Rehearsal.” The premise is similar: Fielder helps ordinary people with their ordinary problems by going to absurd lengths. In this case, he prepares his clients for potentially stressful or uncomfortable interactions with their friends and families by hiring actors and constructing detailed sets, so that these men and women can practice what they want to say. Because this is a Fielder project, there are a few twists along the way, all intended to jolt the viewer into noticing how awkward and artificial even the simplest human behavior can be.

‘Rap Sh!t’ Season 1

Starts streaming: July 21

Issa Rae follows up her HBO dramedy “Insecure” with the more experimental “Rap Sh!t,” for which she is the head writer and creator, but not the star. Aida Osman plays Shawna, an aspiring rapper who makes ends meet by working at the front desk of a Miami hotel and doing favors — sometimes legal, sometimes not — for her friends.

Much of the show is framed through the cellphones the characters use to text each other, to post on social media, to make snarky comments about their rivals and to communicate with the not-always-reliable men in their lives. Like “Insecure,” this new series is about how relationships and careers have changed in the modern era. But the women in ‘Rap Sh!t” are more desperate, feeling anxious to make something exciting happen in their lives before they get stuck in a working-class rut.

Also arriving:

July 1

“Last Night in Soho”

July 10

“The Anarchists”

July 11

“Tuca & Bertie” Season 3

July 12

“The Bob’s Burgers Movie”

“Edge of the Earth”

July 14

“FBoy Island” Season 2

July 21

“The Last Movie Stars”

July 26

“Bugs Bunny Builders” Season 1

July 27

“We Met in Virtual Reality”

July 28

“Harley Quinn” Season 3

“Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” Season 1

‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Season 4

Starts streaming: July 13

In its brilliant third season, this hilarious mockumentary about a Staten Island vampire colony took some unexpected narrative turns, becoming more about the existential ennui and centuries-old regrets that threaten to tear these immortal bloodsuckers apart. Season 4 will resolve last year’s surprising cliffhangers, which saw the moody Nandor (Kayvan Novak) set to return to his Middle Eastern homeland, the debauched Laszlo (Matt Berry) staying in New York to look after the newly reincarnated form of his annoying colleague Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) and the bossy Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) heading to London to join the Supreme Vampiric Council. Much of the humor in this show is derived from the way these very different characters play off each other, so it shouldn’t be long before their paths cross again.

Also arriving:

July 1

“Feud” Season 1

“The Princess”

July 2

“Asking for It”

July 6

“Maggie” Season 1

July 7

“Rehearsals” Season 1

“Ultrasound”

July 8

“Minamata”

July 9

“Gold”

July 10

“Killing Eve” Season 4

July 12

“The Bob’s Burgers Movie”

July 13

“Solar Opposites” Season 3

July 14

“Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons”

July 18

“The Cursed”

July 19

“Aftershock”

July 21

“American Horror Stories” Season 2

“You Are Not My Mother”

July 22

“All My Friends Hate Me”

July 26

“Santa Evita”

July 29

“Hatching”

“Not Okay”

July 31

“A Day to Die”

‘The Resort’ Season 1

Starts streaming: July 28

Fans of “The White Lotus” and “Only Murders in the Building” who are looking for another twisty, character-driven mystery in an upscale locale should check out this stylish dramedy, produced by Sam Esmail (“Mr. Robot”) and created by Andy Siara (the co-writer of the movie “Palm Springs”).

Set at an all-inclusive Mexican beach resort, “The Resort” has Cristin Milioti and William Jackson Harper playing a married couple on the brink of breaking up who stumble upon evidence of an old crime. The series jumps between the events 15 years earlier, filling the viewers in on the details of what might have happened, and the present day, showing the bickering heroes rediscover what they love and loathe about each other while they work together to crack the case.

Also arriving:

July 1

“The Bad Guys”

July 5

“Dateline: The Last Day” Season 1

July 7

“The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip” Season 2

July 8

“Trigger Point” Season 1

July 11

“Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem” Season 2

July 14

“Hart to Heart” Season 2

July 19

“Love Island” Season 4

