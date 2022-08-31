Cowboys For Trump Co-founder and Jan. 6 Rioter Fighting to Stay in Office – The Daily Beast

Ads

Couy Griffin, a commissioner in Otero County, New Mexico, is a co-founder of Cowboys for Trump and January 6 rioter—and now, the NAACP is pushing for his removal from office. In a lawsuit against Griffin, the NAACP cited a clause in the 14th Amendment which says that anyone who swears to uphold the Constitution must be barred from office if they engage in insurrection or rebellion. Griffin, who is representing himself without legal council, has invoked free speech rights. “If the plaintiffs prevail and a single judge subverts the will of the great people of Otero County, it will only be further proof of the tyranny we currently live under,” Griffin wrote in an email on Friday, according to the Associated Press. “There was already a recall effort waged against me after Jan. 6. In that recall effort the people of Otero County spoke and the recall failed.” He was elected in 2018 but not running for reelection in November.

