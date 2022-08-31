MacOS Ventura Beta 5 Available to Download | OSXDaily – OSXDaily

Ads



MacOS Ventura beta 5 is available to download now for testers enrolled in the Mac beta system software testing program.

Typically a registered developer beta build arrives first, and is soon followed by a public beta version of the same build.



Any Mac user who is actively running macOS Ventura beta will find the latest beta 5 update available to download now by going to the  Apple menu > System Settings > Software Update.

Sometimes the beta updates don’t arrive right away, so by quitting and relaunching System Settings it should refresh.



MacOS Ventura adds a handful of new features and brings some other changes to the Mac operating system. Stage Manger is a new multitasking interface, the Mac can use an iPhone as an external web cam with Continuity Camera, Mail app has the ability to schedule and unsend emails, Messages can be edited, HandOff works with FaceTime calls, the Mac now has the Weather app and Clock app, System Preferences has been renamed to System Settings and features a redesigned looking appearance that will be an adjustment for longtime Mac users, and there are various other changes and adjustments to macOS Ventura as well.

Beta system software is notoriously buggy, but if you’re an adventurous user you can install the macOS Ventura public beta too if you’re feeling up for it. Just remember this is not recommended on any primary Mac, and it’s best to reserve beta system software for secondary hardware, simply wait until the final version is available later in the year.

Whether you’re interested in the beta or just waiting for the final version, you’ll want to check out the list of macOS Ventura compatible Macs.

The final version of macOS Ventura will be released this fall, according to Apple.

Separately, iOS 16 beta 5 and iPadOS 16 beta 5 are also available to testers.

