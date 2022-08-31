Google Pixel 6a teardown video highlights plastic back and improved repairability – Notebookcheck.net

Pre-orders are finally underway for the Pixel 6a, the first mid-range smartphone that Google has sold outside North America and Japan since the Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a 5G. As we reported last week, Google will bundle a pair of Pixel Buds A-Series with Pixel 6 Pro pre-orders. For some reason, the company has decided against offering any pre-order bonuses for the Pixel Buds Pro. Although Google will not ship pre-orders until July 28, PBKreviews has already disassembled the Pixel 6a.
As the video below shows, PBKreviews considers the Pixel 6a a more repairable device than either the Pixel 6 or the Pixel 6 Pro. Scoring 7 out of a maximum 10 points for repairability, PBKreviews praises Google for including a plastic pull tab beneath the device’s 4,410 mAh battery, which makes it easier to remove than the batteries in the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro. Conversely, PBKreviews highlights that his Pixel 6a arrived scratched, seemingly because there was dust and debris in the box.
Separately, Google has included a large graphite pad to dissipate excess heat, along with thermal paste on the Google Tensor SoC. Incidentally, the Pixel 6a has a flexible plastic back panel that lifts away from the frame after applying heat. Unfortunately, Google has soldered the USB Type-C port to the Pixel 6a’s motherboard rather than including a modular one. Given the lack of wireless charging support, a USB Type-C port failure will render the Pixel 6a useless unless you replace its entire motherboard. You can read more about the Pixel 6a in our corresponding launch article.
