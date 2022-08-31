Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 too pricey? This Nokia 2660 flip phone just launched under Rs. 5000 – HT Tech

Ads

Flip phones are back in style and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is leading the movement with its swanky foldable display. It is pricey though and brings along all of the hassles associated with a folding display. What if you could enjoy the joys of a flip phone in the old school way? Nokia now lets you do so with its latest Nokia 2660 Flip phone. It may not look like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 but it by all means a true flip phone and has even got a big enough Cover display. The best part is its price though – it costs less than ₹5,000.

Yes, you read that right. The Nokia 2660 is a flip phone that costs Rs. 4,699. You only get it in a single variant with 48MB RAM and 128MB storage, but you get three colour schemes to play with, which include Black, Blue and Red. The phone can be purchased via HMD Global’s website in India.

Obviously, there are caveats to that peanuts of the price. The Nokia 2660, unlike the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, does not get a foldable OLED display inside. Instead, you get a 2.8-inch QVGA colour display on the inside and a 1.7-inch display on the outside. This then is just like the flip phones of yesteryears.

And just like the flip phones of yesteryears, the Nokia 2660 is simply a feature phone. The phone relies on Unisoc T107 chipset and is paired with 48MB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. The phone relies on the old Nokia Series 30+ OS. You do get modern niceties such as a Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity for pairing earphones but there’s no Wi-Fi. The phone also gets a 3.5mm headphone jack, something which Samsung doesn’t offer on its Galaxy Z Flip 4.

The phone also features a 0.3MP rear camera and you can store its photos on a 32GB microSD card. Nokia says the phone can standby on a single charge up to 24.9 days and it comes with a 2.75W charging solution. And if you were wondering, the Nokia 2660 supports 4G networks.

Nokia 2660 or the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? If you are tight on your budget, then we are afraid this Nokia 2660 is all you have got.



