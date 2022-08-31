Affordable Connectivity Program – Federal Communications Commission

Jump to navigation
ACP: What It Is & How It Works
Helping families get connected to broadband during the pandemic.
Video: Chairwoman Rosenworcel | en español | American Sign Language
Update: Over 10 Million Households Enrolled in ACP (2/14/22)
More Information
If you need to talk to someone about your eligibility or application status, call the ACP Support Center at (877) 384-2575.
The Affordable Connectivity Program is an FCC benefit program that helps ensure that households can afford the broadband they need for work, school, healthcare and more.
The benefit provides a discount of up to $30 per month toward internet service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands. Eligible households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers if they contribute more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase price.
The Affordable Connectivity Program is limited to one monthly service discount and one device discount per household.
Who Is Eligible for the Affordable Connectivity Program?
A household is eligible for the Affordable Connectivity Program if the household income is at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, or if a member of the household meets at least one of the criteria below:
Some providers may have an alternative application that they will ask you to complete.
Eligible households must both apply for the program and contact a participating provider to select a service plan.
How Does the ACP Protect Consumers?
FCC rules protect Affordable Connectivity Program recipients by:
Get More Consumer Information
Check out the Affordable Connectivity Program Consumer FAQ for more information about the benefit.
Which Internet Service Providers Are Participating in the Affordable Connectivity Program?
Various internet providers, including those offering landline and wireless internet service, are participating in the Affordable Connectivity Program. Find internet service providers offering the benefit in your state or territory.
Service providers can find more information about how to participate here.
The FCC is authorized to collect this information pursuant to 47 U.S.C. 151, 152, 155, 303; 47 CFR 0.141. The FCC will use the contact information provided to share outreach information, as well as Emergency Broadband Benefit details and updates. Additional disclosures may be made when necessary and appropriate under 5 U.S.C. § 552a(b) of the Privacy Act, including: to comply with federal laws requiring disclosure of the information contained in our records; to comply with requests from Congress; to other federal agencies or to other administrative or adjudicative bodies before which the FCC is authorized to appear; to facilitate statistical research, audit or investigative matters; and, to appropriate agencies, entities, and persons when the FCC suspects or has confirmed that there has been a breach of information.
Need Help With the ACP?
If you need to talk to someone about your eligibility or application status, call the ACP Support Center at (877) 384-2575.
To file an informal consumer complaint against your provider involving the ACP, click here.
American Sign Language Video
Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel talks about how the ACP can help families get connected to internet service (video is ASL interpreted).
More ASL video: Watch to learn about the ACP, who is eligible and how to apply.
Affordable Connectivity Program – Federal Communications Commission
