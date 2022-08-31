Disney Plus rate hikes confirmed, ad-supported tier coming December 2022 – comments – GSMArena.com

Ads

Price hike seems pretty substantial. Guess I'll unsubscribe. I had youtube premium, I had netflix… I wonder what to try next…

if adds or commercial, i quit at once.

i use stream cchannle only bcoz i dont need watch commercial junks.

if with and without commercial price is too big, i quit also. different price must be low.

i can live without them.

Anonymous, 11 Aug 2022With this increase does that mean we will get more content?? or is it just an increase to milk… moreDon't know. Hope they increase the contents. I also subscriber of Disney+Hotstar, but I paid annually. In my region, paid annually is cheaper than paid monthly.

I subscribed Disney+Hotstar since January 2021 annually, I paid $13,67. So far I don't have complaint. First time on January 2021 yes, they are still few contents. Now the contents are a lot.

I live in Indonesia, the Disney+Hotstar I paid annually didn't show ads (free of ads). I will see later when Disney+Hotstar starts to make its price subscribe higher, is this still affordable for me to subscribe or not.

Trollhammeren, 12 Aug 2022I'm in the EU and this doesn't concern me the least 😀 Also still cheaper then Netshit 😀 Oh you can be sure we'll be hit with same price hikes here in EU. Just replace $ sign with €. It's always this way.

I'm in the EU and this doesn't concern me the least 😀 Also still cheaper then Netshit 😀

Do hell with your price increase, IDC… increase to $50 or $100, I Just dont care at all.

There are multiple options to watch the same for free in hd and even in 4k quality.

Use MOD apks or pirate website or torrent for the same (via VPN for your own satefy)

Why to pay 5-10 different subscriptions to watch different content when you can pay for Antivirus & VPN Subscription & watch all the same content in 1 place (regardless to or use 2-3 app or website to watch everything for free with while keeping yourself Anonymous & away from BUGS & VIRUS… 😉

Yar har, fiddle di dee, Being a pirate is alright to be,

Do what you want cause a pirate is free

Why would i prefer to go with subscription over pirating when i get ads when i pay for a month of streaming ? Even if that be 1 cent per month i wont subscribe to anything if they give me ads. The point of streaming is no ads as commercial breaks so why would i pay for them and still get ads ? Never mind that Disney is basically taking all the old good franchises and turn it to virtue signaling by making man look weak and make women look good and powerful beings that can do everything better then man can do. Indiana Jones movie they make is where a women travel back in time to change the man to a women. Star Wars is ruined cause of they need to have women in power in everything. Make a Kenobi series that is to ruin that character and have background characters in it that take the lead roles or have characters in there that should not be in it in the timeline. Also make comments like they have 20 million different species in star wars galaxy so dont be a ra cist while out of 20 million different species they cant find a species that is not black skin color and a women. Basically everything western entertainment today is not watchable cause of the woke garbage they do and there tokenism actors who are there just cause they are part of alphabets or in right skin color while have no ability to act or anything and also the script writers have no history of writing anything good that was successful in the past and most of them dont even have any history at all in writing. Basically out of school for tokenism got the jobs.

I just cant support this type of people who basically offend customers and produce garbage while ruining franchises of good old stories.

Compared to Netflix, this is a bargain, although not as much content! so it probably balances out somewhat, hopefully that will continue to improve though on the content front…

With this increase does that mean we will get more content?? or is it just an increase to milk everyone for more cash??

Woke minority will be willing to pay up that extra, so losing regular customers should not be that much a financial burden on their streaming service, as they dont have that much subcribers anyway.

Producing woke lousy Cinema content losing them serious money is what will crush their financials in the end.

As the saying goes: Go woke, go broke.

A pirate's life for me

Add ads and increase pricing for ad free tier.

Seems value of good, safe, fast vpn is getting better and better 😉

Zuzuz, 11 Aug 2022Just drop these woke networks, especially Disney! Get the books back! Play outside, interact w… moreWritten by someone who posted 138 posts in a week 😂

Do people still subscribe to this?! LOL Drop woke Disney, drop Netflix, etc and you'll be saving some money every month.

People are gonna pay for version with ads same price they now pay for ads-free service.

🤣…

WB/Discovery has plans to have one with ads for free. You will be paying only if subscribe to ads-free version.

Disney LOL,why would subscribe to that,kids grow up and move on,all that yearly direct debits 😱👈

7.99 to 10.99 in one jump is just greed. I'm out.

another increase?

