Meta enables NFTs for Instagram and Facebook – NFT Culture

Ads

BUY OUR COMMUNITY TOKEN

newsletter, NFT News facebook, instagram, meta

Meta has just launched an update for its app which allows users to share NFTs across both Facebook and Instagram. You can use any wallet that supports ERC721 tokens (like MetaMask, WalletConnect, etc.) to interact with these collectible items.

“As we continue rolling out digital collectibles on Facebook and Instagram, we’ve started giving people the ability to post digital collectibles that they own across both Facebook and Instagram. This will enable people to connect their digital wallets once to either app in order to share their digital collectibles across both…”

Meta has been working on NFTs for quite some time. Here’s a quick recap of what they’ve done so far:

While other social media sites like Twitter and Reddit have focused on NTF-based avatars, Meta wants to reach a broader market by adding features that will allow anyone to post NFTs using any blockchain and wallet. By doing this, Meta hopes to attract both crypto-native and non-crypto-native audiences who want to see NFTs posted on a mainstream social media site. At the same time, these NFT posts will be viewable for everyone else, which means that even if someone doesn’t know anything about cryptocurrencies, they can still get an idea of what NFTs are without having to go through a long explanation.

Artists were already creating NFTs long before Instagram supported them. They made money selling prints and t-shirts, but they didn’t make much money because they couldn’t sell things directly through Instagram. Instagram was getting ready to launch an auction feature, but they weren’t ready yet. That’s why they decided to create a new business around NFTs. They wanted to give people ways to buy and sell things outside of Instagram. They want to create a marketplace where artists can sell their work directly. And they want to do it in VR.

If you want to see digital collectibles in action, you can follow these accounts: @adambombsquad, @bluethegreat, @bossbeautiesnft, @c.syresmith, @cynthiaerivo, @garyvee, @jenstark, @justmaiko, @maliha_z_art, @misshattan, @nopattern, @oseanworld, @paigebueckers, @phiawilson, @swopes and @yungjake.

Submit your NFT Project to be featured here.

HoF, newsletter, NFT News

HoF, newsletter, NFT News

NFT News, NFT Projects

WE WOULD LOVE TO FEATURE YOUR WORK.

get the latest news, artist drops, Projects, and more.

Become a Guest Blogger

NFTCulture exists at the intersection of art, culture, and the blockchain. Our mission is to triangulate the relationship between artists, collectors, and the myriad of marketplaces to create a strong community that benefits all.



The Content is for informational purposes only, you should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on our Site constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by NFTCulture or any third party service provider to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments in this or in in any other jurisdiction in which such solicitation or offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

Disclaimer:

To feature art and artists, we try to embed or link directly to the source of the artist. Sometimes that is not possible, so we try and provide proper representation. If your art is featured on this website and you want it removed. please let us know and we will remove immediately.





source