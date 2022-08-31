Oregon man breaks the record for fastest time alphabetizing alphabet soup – NPR

Ads

Jacob Chandler successfully arranged letters “A” through “Z” in 2 minutes and 8.6 seconds. Chandler says he was inspired to take on the challenge to show his son that anything is possible.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I’m Steve Inskeep. Alphabet soup helped generations of kids learn their ABCs, and now it’s brought an Oregon man a Guinness World Record. Jacob Chandler broke the record for the fastest time alphabetizing alphabet soup. He successfully arranged letters A through Z in two minutes and 8.6 seconds. Chandler says he was inspired to take on the challenge to show his son that anything is possible. Sometimes it’s even OK to play with your food. It’s MORNING EDITION.

