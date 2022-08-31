Solana Summer Shandy: New NFT Project Highlights Top Solana Collections On Beer Cans – Benzinga

Ads

While Ethereum ETH/USD based NFTs may get the headlines, NFTs built on the Solana SOL/USD blockchain continue to rise in interest and loyal communities built. One project combined the NFTs and communities from several projects to launch a Solana themed beer.

What Happened: BarrelDAO, a brewery and distillery focused DAO (decentralized autonomous organization), launched a collection of non-fungible tokens. The 333 NFTs sold for 1.35 SOL, or around $45 each. The collection also serves as a placeholder for physical beer. Each NFT will coincide with a 16-pack of Solana Summer Shandy, with the shipping cost included in the original mint price.

NFT artist Mark Lauthier designed artwork for the cans, and a thread on Twitter reveals the many collections featured in the artwork.

Among the collections featured are Degen Ape Academy, Pesky Penguins, Famous Fox Federation, Okay Bears, y00ts, Catalina Whales, Degen Trash Pandas, The Fracture, Trippin’ Ape Tribe, Boryoku Dragonz, Thug Birdz, DeGods and Solana Monkey Business.

The images on the can come from 20 that are owned by BarrelDAO and other NFTs that were licensed by community members.

BarrelDAO will also sell an NFT version of the beer can artwork for 0.69 SOL, or around $23, with benefits to holders in the form of future releases, according to DeCrypt.

Why It’s Important: The collection sold out quickly and is the talk of the town in the Solana community and many NFT media outlets, with another use case for NFTs is being utilized for branding and licensing deals.

Happy Dad, a hard seltzer brand from the owners of Full Send Podcast, recently launched a banana flavored hard seltzer using a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT as the artwork and branding for the can.

Candy company M&M’s also recently partnered with the owners of several Bored Apes and a Mutant Ape Yacht Club NFTs to launch a limited edition release of the famous candies.

Solana NFTs have grown in popularity and DeGods recently became the fifth most valuable NFT PFP collection of all time, passing several notable Ethereum based collections like Doodles and Azuki.

DeGods has a floor price of 587 SOL, or around $18,678 at the time of writing.

Solana Monkey Business, Degen Ape Academy and Okay Bears all rank in the top 50 NFT projects of all-time by sales volume, based on data from CryptoSlam.

SOL Price Action: Solana is trading at $31.82 at the time of writing, versus a 52-week range of $26.06 to $260.06.

