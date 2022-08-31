Dogecoin Price Prediction: A $0.02 DOGE by 2023 – FXStreet

Ads

Tony M.

FXStreet Follow Following

Dogecoin price prediction could be a sucker's rally. Placing a short entry will be justifiable if bulls cannot hold support above $0.085.

Dogecoin price prediction shows reasons to be concerned. Analysts have been eyeing the notorious dog coin throughout the summer as the DOGE price fell into considerably discounted price territory at $0.050. Several bullish outlooks were forecasted, some mentioning the possibility of a potential market bottom near the $0.049 low established on June 19, 2022. Dogecoin price has been able to rally 25% since the last thesis was published, but the strength of the move merits concern for the mid-term targets and FOMO-style bull run that everyone is hoping for.

Dogecoin price currently trades at $0.0842 as price consolidates near a previous support zone that the bears successfully breached during an early May liquidation. This is the first time DOGE price will be reacquainted with the breached barrier since the plummet. Classical price action techniques suggest that the mid-$0.08 barrier will likely act as resistance and reject uptrend momentum. The volume profile indicator supports this idea as the bulls have not yet displayed an increase in transactions relative to previous bull runs.



DOGE/USDT 1-Day Chart

When combined, it appears that the Dogecoin price could be articulating a sucker's rally-style retracement before the next sell-off occurs. Investors should be aware that the notorious dog coin has strong confluences pointing to a $0.020 price zone (mentioned in previous outlooks). Subsequently, the DOGE price could fall as low as $0.010 without invalidating the bullish macro count.

Still, an invalidation point of the downtrend scenario is necessary to define the correct trend. The bearish thesis will be void if the bulls can break through $0.112. In so doing, the DOGE coin price will be able to rally towards a conservative $0.250 target resulting in a 150% increase from today's market value.

In the following video, our analysts deep dive into the price action of Dogecoin, analyzing key levels of interest in the market. -FXStreet Team



Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Bitcoin price could be hinting at more decline as a last minute influx of transactions comes in near the critical $20,000 barrier. Bitcoin price currently auctions at $19,830 as retail traders are jumping into the market to place their bets on the next directional move.

Apecoin price shows bearish signals to the end of July. A sweep the lows event targeting $4.42 is in the cards. Since August 1, the APE price has lost 37% of its market value. In recent trading hours, the ApeCoin price was rejected at the $5 zone from the 8-day simple moving average.

Zilliqa price shows bearish signals towards the end of August that investors stifled. Since July 13, the ZIL price has rallied 45% into a monthly high at $0.049. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above $0.04.

Tezos price hints that more decline is on the way. If market conditions persist, a sweep the lows event is likely to occur. Tezos price shows concerning signals as August comes to an end.

Bitcoin price shows a tight consolidation on a lower time frame – an ascending parallel channel – that repeats the motif of three larger channels that have developed on higher time frames since the start of 2022.

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer.

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

Opinions expressed at FXStreet are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXStreet or its management. FXStreet has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any independent author: errors and Omissions may occur.Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained on this website, by FXStreet, its employees, partners or contributors, is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. FXStreet will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.

source