Where to Watch The Office in 2022 [All Nine Seasons Online] – Cloudwards

If you’re hoping to revisit Dunder Mifflin and hang out with Michael Scott and associates, you’re in luck. This guide explains how and where to watch The Office from anywhere.

NBC series The Office (U.S.) follows the everyday dramas of office life led by Steve Carell’s hopeless but well-meaning regional manager Michael Scott. The Office wrapped up its ninth season in 2013, but you can revisit the series online. With a little intel, finding where to watch The Office is pretty straightforward.

There are a few ways to stream The Office content online. Stick with us as we walk you through the different streaming services that have The Office in their libraries.

The Office is not available on U.S. Netflix, but it is on Netflix U.K. and France.

Peacock Premium has all seasons of The Office, as does Netflix U.K. and France. You can also purchase episodes and seasons on a variety of platforms including Amazon Prime Video.

No, The Office isn’t on Disney Plus.

All nine seasons of The Office are available on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock. The first five seasons are free to watch, but for the remaining seasons, you need Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus (no ads). Peacock is currently available in the following locations:

Don’t go away, though — keep scrolling to find out how to stream The Office on Peacock from anywhere.

Yes. If you’re subscribed to Peacock Premium, you get access to behind-the-scenes footage, deleted scenes, bonus scenes and extended episodes.

If you’re in a location where Peacock is available, you can sign up to Peacock Premium to access the entire series. If you’re not in a location where Peacock is available, you won’t be able to sign up for the paid plan due to payment and regional restrictions, but you can still sign up for a free plan.

With the free plan, you’ll be able to watch the first five seasons with a VPN. If you’re somewhere that Peacock is unavailable, don’t worry. We’ll share some alternatives for watching the entire season later on. For now, we’ll show you how to access The Office on Peacock for either of the following situations:

If you’re in a location where Peacock is available, you do not need to use a VPN to access the service.

Go to ExpressVPN’s website and sign up for a plan. All plans come with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Click on “products” and download the ExpressVPN app for your device. Follow the instructions in the installation wizard to finish setup.

Open the ExpressVPN app and connect to a U.S. server. This will change your IP address to a U.S one, allowing you to use Peacock.

If you’re new to Peacock and want to use the free version to watch the first five seasons, sign up for a free account. If you have a valid payment method, sign up for Peacock Premium to watch all nine seasons.

Pick the season or episode you want to watch and start streaming!

If you haven’t got a valid payment method or TV provider for Peacock and want to watch the complete series, try one of these alternatives:

There is no official release date for a tenth season of The Office. In 2018, NME reported that there had been talks about a possible new season, but as of 2022, there haven’t been any updates. It’s still uncertain as to whether or not The Office will ever make a comeback.

If you’re planning on binge-watching The Office, we hope you’ve found our guide useful. Though the series is spread out across multiple streaming services, there are plenty of options to choose from, regardless of where you are in the world.

If you need a VPN to access any of these services, ExpressVPN is your best bet. The VPN services enable you to unblock movies and TV shows that aren’t available in your country.

For example, you can watch X-Files, Pretty Little Liars, House of Dragon and Rick and Morty on HBO Max outside the U.S. or unlock Netflix France to watch the Bourne movies or all six seasons of House of Cards.

Beyond watching The Office on Amazon Prime Video, you can watch Grimm, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and other captivating movies. Alternatively, use a VPN to watch Love Island U.K. or Love Island U.S. regardless of your location.

Which streaming service will you use to stream The Office? Which VPN do you think works best with Peacock? Let us know in the comments and, as always, thanks for reading! Check out our entertainment library to learn where and how to watch other movies and TV shows.

