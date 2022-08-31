Kevin Smith on Batman: Caped Crusader/Disney+ Needing to Happen – Bleeding Cool News

Ads

So last week, we learned that Apple, Hulu, and Netflix (“among others”) were expressing “intense interest” in getting their hands on Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves, and Ed Brubaker‘s Batman: Caped Crusader. The animated series became available after Warner Bros. Discovery’s cost-cutting measures meant the project would no longer have a home on HBO Max (though production moved forward with the hope of finding it a new home). Now, since the series was already out there being shopped, we made the argument (here) that it would be fitting on so many levels if Disney+ made a bid for it… and won! Well, it’s nice to know that we’re not alone when it comes to that school of thought, as filmmaker & uber-geek Kevin Smith made us aware of.

During the latest episode of his FatMan Beyond podcast with his co-host Marc Bernardin (who wrote an episode of B: CC) and producer J.C. Reifenberg, the topic of the animated series fate was discussed before it shifted to the idea of the series finding a home on a streamer that’s also the streaming home of the MCU. In the episode below, you’ll see just how intriguing of an idea it is (even if it would never happen…???), with Smith putting it best by adding that Marvel can “own” DC in the decades-old battle between the fanbases by “literally owning DC.” Here’s a look at the episode, followed by a look at our thoughts on the matter:

Putting aside any possible legal stuff that might prohibit it from happening, why shouldn’t Disney+ consider licensing what looks to be an amazing heir-apparent to Batman: The Animated Series? I mean, if Hulu really is in the mix, then would it be that big of a stretch? That said? Taking the “Devil’s Advocate” side for a second, I can understand why they wouldn’t. I mean, would the home of the MCU want to be seen as giving promotion to a series and character from the DCU? Okay, now, with that said? Shit yes! Disney+ should absolutely, and in a heartbeat! Because as much as folks want to tell you otherwise, there’s no such thing as “business” without some “personal” to it. There’s something kinda… I don’t know… knife-twistingly sweet about hosting a series that your competitor can’t (if we’re being blunt) afford to stream themselves. It’s a win-win-win, actually. The series gets a new life on a quality streamer, Disney gets to benefit from the business it brings (and the great PR they’ll get from being to sell themselves as a streamer that’s open to “all” quality content), and “The Mouse” gets to flick a metaphorical lit cigarette into the eye of WMD head David Zaslav (someone’s going to get that reference).

