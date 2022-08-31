What To Do If You Can’t Boot Into Windows 11 – RespawnFirst

Ads

Many PC users have upgraded to Windows 11, but the new Windows has reportedly been filled with many bugs and little problems. One of these issues is that they cannot even boot into Windows 11. Windows 11 users are greeted with a loading screen that does nothing and takes them nowhere. This issue can be traced to be caused by the following issues:

The following list is the most reliable and easiest fixes for Windows 11 not booting.

Fix# 1 – Perform A Startup Repair

The best thing to do first is to execute a startup repair. This is a Windows troubleshooter that helps you troubleshoot and solve the problems that don’t allow you to log into Windows for further troubleshooting or repair. These are a set of instructions on how to do this:

Fix# 2 – Uninstall Latest Update

If the initial startup repair does not do anything and Windows 11 still isn’t booting, we can bet that you are on a bad update of Windows 11. To fix this, it is advisable that you uninstall the updates that your computer has installed. Here is how to do this:

Fix# 3 – Perform A System Restore

Another solution to the Win 11 not booting issue that seems to work most of the time is to perform a complete system restore. In most cases, this did the job of fixing the issue. You can use a utility to restore Windows to a more stable version. To do this, follow these steps:

Fix# 4 – Use Command Prompt

If the traditional automated methods do not seem to be doing the trick, you can fix Windows 11 by using the Command Prompt provided in the recovery menu:

CHKDSK /f X:

DISM /image:X: /cleanup-image /restorehealth

SFC /scannow /offbootdir=X: /offwindir=X:windows

Insert these commands one after another when the scans are done.

X:

bootrec /fixmbr

bootrec /fixboot

bootrec /scanos

bootrec /rebuildbcd

exit

That is all for our Windows 11 guide on what to do if Win 11 isn’t booting. If you are facing errors and issues with other PC games or your PC, then also see our hub for commonly occurring PC errors and their fixes.

