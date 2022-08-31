‘House Of The Dragon’ On HBO Up 2 Percent From Premiere – Deadline

Ads

By Lynette Rice

Senior TV Writer/TV Editor, Awards

More people were definitely keen on learning about the House Targaryen: the second episode of HBO’s House of the Dragon was up 2 percent from its Aug. 21 premiere, which amounts to 10.2 million viewers domestically across HBO Max and linear telecasts, based on a combination of Nielsen and first party data.

The series premiere of House of the Dragon is now approaching 25 million viewers in the U.S. after one week of availability. It has lured the largest audience for any new original series in HBO history.

HBO says Game of Thrones also reached another weekly high on HBO Max last week, up 30 percent with 8 consecutive weeks of growth. It was the No. 2 title on HBO Max last week, behind House of the Dragon.

blogherads.adq.push(function () {

blogherads

.defineSlot( ‘medrec’, ‘gpt-dsk-tab-mid-article1-uid0’ )

.setTargeting( ‘pos’, [“mid-article1″,”mid”,”mid-articleX”,”mid-article”,”300×251″] )

.setSubAdUnitPath(“ros/mid-article”)

.addSize([[2,2],[300,250],[620,350],[300,251],[501,282],[3,3],[2,4],[4,2]])

;

});

Related Story HBO Releases 'House Of The Dragon' Opening Credits, Keeps 'Game Of Thrones' Theme Song

First party means data that HBO measures directly from HBO Max. Premiere night viewing included HBO Max and linear viewing. Longer term measurement will include HBO Max, additional linear plays, DVR, and On Demand viewing.

HBO has already given House of the Dragon a second season renewal.

Last night’s episode found King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) on the hunt for a new bride after his wife died during childbirth in the premier. Though Lord Coryls Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) tried to pawn off his too-young daughter, the king chose the daughter of his hand instead — Alicent (Emily Carey), the best pal of Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock). That didn’t go over well with the princess.

The second episode also revealed the new titles that use the old GOT music. Everything old is new again!

Based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, the series, set 172 years before the events of Game of Thrones, tells the story of House Targaryen. Considine stars along with Alcock, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans.

‘House Of The Dragon’ Season 1 Photo Gallery

The series is co-created by Martin and Ryan Condal, who serves as co-showrunner with Miguel Sapochnik, who also directs. Martin, Condal, Sapochnik executive produce with Sara Hess, Jocelyn Diaz, Vince Gerardis and Ron Schmidt.

Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.

Signup for Breaking News Alerts & Newsletters

Get our latest storiesin the feed of your favorite networks

We want to hear from you! Send us a tip using our annonymous form.

Sign up for our breaking news alerts

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

source

Ads