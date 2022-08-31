Free At-Home COVID Tests Are Ending in Days. How and When to Order Them Online – CNET

Ads

You’re running out of time to get your 16 free COVID-19 test kits from COVIDTests.gov.

The US federal government is ending its program to ship free at-home COVID-19 test kits to American households. USA Today first reported on Aug. 26 that the decision was made due to a limited supply of tests. This comes just as the fall season approaches and as students start the new school year.

Over the weekend, the dedicated US Postal Service page for at-home COVID tests added an announcement that the “order for free at-home COVID-19 tests program will be suspended on Friday, September 2, 2022.”

The last day to order free COVID tests is Friday, Sept. 2.

In January, the government launched CovidTests.gov, a website that let households order four free rapid antigen COVID-19 tests shipped by the US Postal Service. The site added four more free tests in March, and then another eight more in May.

If you haven’t received any tests, you can still get all 16 free tests, but you’ll need to act quickly. Luckily, it only takes two minutes to order your tests. See below to find out how to get test kits, when they’ll arrive and what to do if you have problems.

You only need to provide the US Postal Service with a few bits of information to get your free test kits. You won’t be asked to provide any credit or debit card details, as both the tests and the shipping are free. Here’s how to get your free test kits.

1. Visit special.USPS.com/testkits. You can also get there via covidtests.gov.

2. Enter your contact details and shipping information.

3. Click Check Out Now.

4. Verify that your information is correct and select Place My Order.

All orders will be shipped via First Class Package Service.

People who can’t access the website or who have trouble ordering online can call 800-232-0233 to order their free tests.

Once you place your order, you should receive a confirmation email. When your package ships, you’ll receive email notifications providing you with shipping updates, including a tracking number and estimated delivery date. Note that for the third round, you’ll receive two packages that’ll likely arrive on different days, so look for two confirmation emails with your tracking numbers.

Once you receive it, you can either click the tracking link or copy and paste the tracking number into the Postal Service’s website’s tracker.

More free COVID-19 test kits are coming.

According to the USPS, each residential household is eligible for three rounds of free at-home rapid antigen COVID-19 tests, for a total of 16 kits.

Only one person per address will be able to place an order for the free tests, even if you have multiple people living in your home.

No, there isn’t an option to choose which brand of test you will receive. All tests are rapid antigen tests authorized by the Food and Drug Administration, like iHealth.

Tests are typically sent out within seven to 12 days of an order being successfully placed and are delivered by the USPS within one to three days of shipping.

iHealth COVID-19 rapid antigen tests are supplied for free via USPS.

The USPS says its site has had some difficulties recognizing certain residential addresses, especially apartment buildings, multifamily homes and residences connected to commercial properties.

If you have had issues placing an order, you can file a service request online or call the USPS Help Desk at 800-ASK-USPS.

According to the FDA, manufacturers have ensured that the tests remain stable at various temperatures, “including shipping during the summer in very hot regions and in the winter in very cold regions.”

But a test may be damaged by being left outdoors in freezing temperatures or being used immediately after being brought inside from freezing temperatures.

The ideal temperature to store rapid antigen COVID-19 test kits is between 59 and 86 degrees Fahrenheit.

The FDA has warned about the effect of extreme heat on COVID tests, saying that, “long exposure to high temperatures may impact the test performance,” but also recommends simply confirming the test line on the kit.

“As long as the test line[s] appear as described in the instructions, you can be confident that the test is performing as it should,” the FDA site says.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.

