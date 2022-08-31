Shiba Inu, Dogecoin and Big Eyes Coin Could 100x Your Portfolio | Bitcoinist.com – Bitcoinist

Ads

These three meme coins are perfect manifestations of the remarkable power of community. Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Big Eyes (BIG) are three meme coins projects fully operated by members of the community. They were built by communities of like-minded technocrats who synergize every day to create solutions and solve real-world issues.

Consequently, Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, and Big Eyes fully serve the purpose of their respective communities, rewarding them with freebies and other incentives that inherently contribute to the growth and development of the project. A truly symbiotic relationship that is a product of millions of years of evolution.

Community is one of our primal instincts of us as human beings. It is one of the gifts of evolution because survival was greatly tied to being a part of the community. Leaving the community meant dying alone in the wilderness, and it is an instinct that we have carried on over thousands of years.

Today, we still strive to be part of communities. We strive to create friendships and relationships outside of our immediate families. A profound sense of belonging comes with being a part of a community. It inspires us to be the best possible version of ourselves and pushes us beyond our comfort zone.

Shiba Inu is proof that the sky is only the starting point when an unquenchable passion for creating solutions leverages the incredible power of community. In the words of the meme coin’s founder Ryoshi, ‘Shiba Inu is an experiment in decentralized spontaneous community building.’ This experiment has evolved into a phenomenal meme coin project.

The founders understood that we are in a pivotal moment in human history when we need to shift from the conventional centralized way of building systems. Our educational, financial, political, and other structures are built such that there is an inequitable distribution of power amongst those functioning within the systems.

Shiba Inu is a giant step into the future, a successful experimentation showing how much is possible if we all adopt the decentralized approach to building everything. With everyone contributing by volunteering their talents to the parts of the project where they are a good fit, we can create a community-led, community-driven platform that evolves to serve the community’s needs better.

Another feature that adds to the charm and appeal of the meme coin is that it was named after the Shiba Inu, a breed of energetic hunting dogs from Japan. In addition, the logo/face of the meme coin is the photo of a Shiba Inu. The collective admiration for this majestic breed of dogs further strengthens the bond between members of the massive Shiba Inu community.

The project is a platform for artists from all over the world to participate in the artistic Shiba movement and showcase their craft as they incorporate Shiba Inu into the world of NFTs. The global Shiba Inu community cuts across every popular social media platform. For instance, Shiba Inu has more than 3.4 million followers on Twitter and 474 thousand members on its Reddit page.

That’s not all; in terms of market capitalization, Shiba Inu ranks twelfth in the world on coinmarketcap with a total market cap of $7.2 billion. With support from big names like Elon Musk (who owns a pet Shiba Inu called Floki) and Vitalik Buterin (founder of Ethereum, who received a 50% supply of the cryptocurrency as a gift from the founder).

The meme coin is an ERC-20 token that operates on the Ethereum ($ETH) blockchain network. As its native currency, it unlocks access to the Shiba Inu ecosystem and all the incentives it holds. The first incredible pump happened in May 2021 when Vitalik Buterin burned 90% of his Shiba Inu holding after sending 10% to the Covid-19 relief fund.

Later, on September 17, 2021, when Shiba Inu got listed on Coinbase, the meme coin’s price shot up by more than 40%, turning many early adopters into millionaires overnight. The unprecedented success of Shiba Inu lead to the creation of several other meme coin projects.

Despite the prolonged bear market that has eroded its price, Shiba Inu remains a great piece of investment in cryptocurrency and in the future of technology. Its massive buzzing community across social media is one of the many reasons the meme coin will persist and continue to be at the forefront of meme coins alongside others like Dogecoin and Big Eyes.

Dogecoin is a token that has been at the forefront of the meme coin culture since its launch in December 2013. It is the first decentralized cryptocurrency built around a meme. Coincidentally, Shiba Inu is also the face of Dogecoin, and as such, its teeming community comprises millions of dog lovers, meme lovers, and other crypto enthusiasts from all parts of the world.

It is the most popular meme coin in the world today, and like Shiba Inu, its fans spread across different social media platforms like Twitter with 3.4 million followers, a Reddit page with 2.3 million subshibers and a dedicated bitcointalk forum with all the technical updates regarding the project.

As we mentioned earlier, Elon Musk is a huge fan of the Shiba Inu dog breed and owns one called Floki. His love for the breed translated into a love for Dogecoin, and his public displays of admiration/support for the project have contributed greatly to its success.

Elon is a popular evangelist of the project, and for a good reason. The meme coin is an ERC-20 token with a plethora of utility within and outside its ecosystem, where it is used for payments and purchases. It is also deployed as rewards within the community. Members of the community who share helpful content are rewarded with Dogecoins.

Whenever Elon Musk tweets about the token, its market price shoots up, leading to astounding profits for token holders. Its all-time high of $0.731578 in May 2021 was after a price rally initiated by one of Elon’s tweets where he shared a lion king meme.

Analysts predict that the price of Dogecoin will quadruple before the end of Q1 2023. The meme coin remains a wise choice that could potentially bring in 400% profit for investors. With a total market cap of $9.1 billion, it ranks tenth on coinmarketcap indicating a solid project that will bounce back from the bear market with surprising momentum.

Big Eyes is the new kid on the block on an ambitious mission to overtake big names like Shiba Inu and Dogecoin. It is an exciting new meme coin that takes the community to a new level. The meme coin centers around a cat with Big Eyes raised by a scientist couple who worked at NASA until their passing in a tragic accident.

After that, he set off on a journey around the world on a ship in a bid to understand the ways of the seas. As fate would have it, he was thrown overboard during a violent storm until to be saved by a humpback whale. This whale took him to safety in Japan, where he immersed himself in the practice of Zazen and discovered his calling to save the oceans.

NFTs are a major part of Big Eyes’ appeal. The project aims to become one of the top ten NFT projects in the world. It provides a platform for artists worldwide to leverage blockchain technology to showcase their talent.

Asides from excelling as prolific investment vehicles, Big Eyes NFTs will also serve as an entry ticket to members-only events organized to promote the spirit of community amongst lovers of the project. Their collective admiration for cats and the shared values of being active, playful, sociable and hard to kill will help them bond as a cohesive force.

Big Eyes is a unique meme coin project as it leverages blockchain technology to provide Decentralized Finance DeFi products and services for the billions of unbanked people worldwide. These are the most vulnerable members of society that traditional financial institutions have marginalized through their rigid entry barriers.

Big Eyes provides a fully decentralized ecosystem where community members can conduct all forms of transactions (buying and selling) at ultra-fast speeds without paying a cent in transaction fees. The only instance where users will pay taxes is during NFT transactions (buying or selling).

A ten percent tax is imposed on this category of transactions. Five percent is allocated to $BIG token holders, four percent goes to the original seller of the NFT, and the final one percent goes toward charity organizations working to save the seas.

If you missed out on the early price rallies that turned many Shiba Inu and Dogecoin, early adopters, into millionaires, you must not miss out on Big Eyes because it could potentially 10x your investment portfolio. Unlike Shiba Inu and Dogecoin, both established meme coins, Big Eyes is just starting.

The total supply is 200,000,000,000, and 140,000,000,000 tokens are up for grabs during the ongoing presale event. It is the only chance you will get to acquire $BIG tokens at the discounted rate of 1 USDT = 10000.00 Big Eyes.



It is easy to join the party. All you need to do is visit the Big Eyes website and click the buy now button; you will be asked to connect your wallet (Metamask).





Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.



