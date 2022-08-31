8 Best New Cryptocurrency to Buy During the Crypto Dip – Washington City Paper

Ads

Washington City Paper

Even if you are new to the crypto world, you are probably familiar that currently, all crypto coins are in decline. If you want to invest in crypto, now is a perfect time to do so while all the coins are on the decline. Eventually, their value will grow, and you will make a significant profit. If you are looking for the best new cryptocurrency to buy during the crypto dip and earn some profit, here are our top eight picks:

>>>Buy Tamadoge on Presale Now<<<

First on our list of the best new cryptocurrency to buy during the crypto dip, we have Tamadoge , the newest meme token that aims to change the meme ecosystem. It’s a new meme coin built on top of the Ethereum blockchain, and it’s the first such project to feature a vibrant metaverse called the Tamaverse.

Tamadoge belongs to the same ecosystem as Elon Musk’s Dogecoin, and it uses the success of the DOGE token as leverage to attract new investors. The approach has been working great so far, as over 50% of tokens have already been sold in beta presale, but we’ll get back to that in a second.

Tamadoge’s native token, TAMA, is used as a utility token across the Tamaverse. It’s used for all in-game purchases, transactions, and upgrades, and it comes with a zero transaction fee, which is always a welcomed feature.

The platform is inspired by a popular hand-held game from the early 90s called Tamagochi. Like the original game, Tamadoge also puts you in a role of a pet trainer who has to ensure that all animals are happy and healthy.

Once you join the Tamaverse, you have to choose your first pet. All animals are sold in the platform’s native NFT store as NFTs, so you can buy, sell, exchange, and trade them anytime you want. Every pet has unique characteristics that develop as they grow.

The Tamaverse has a lot of activities to offer, including platformer games, PvP battles, and a vibrant world where players can meet and have fun. The game also uses the Play-to-Earn method of rewarding active players with extra TAMA tokens.

The tokens are currently available in presale for $0.01, and you can buy them using USDT or ETH. There is a total of 2 billion tokens in circulation, half of which are available in presale right now. The smallest purchase is $150, so you’ll get at least 15,000 tokens. Half of all available tokens sold out already, so you’ll have to act quick if you want to become an early investor.

Tamadoge will go live in Q4 of 2022, and will keep adding new features in the next few years. The first and most anticipated feature is full AR support, which will make interaction with your digital pets seem even more realistic.

>>>Buy Tamadoge Now<<<

Beta presale of this token started on 25th July 2022. The Beta presale should end on 2nd September, and the general presale – following the presale- will end in Q4 2022.

Everyone interested can buy TAMA with ETH or USDT, and there is no minimum amount of money required for the purchase. However, the Tamadoge team advised everyone who wants to buy the tokens to make the purchase of a minimum of $150 worth of ETH or USDT.

The price is $0.01 for 1 TAMA or $100 for 10,000 TAMA.

Here is a short guide on how to buy TAMA tokens:

>>>Buy Tamadoge Now<<<

One of the new cryptocurrencies to buy in 2022 is Lucky Block . This is a new NFT competition platform based on blockchain. It is a fully-decentralized competition platform where every transaction is logged on a blockchain leaving no room for rigging. The native token of the platform is LBLOCK, and all the investors who have the coin will earn passive income. The coin is also used to buy tickets for NFT competitions.

Let’s explain how this competition works. The first 4% of every LBLOCK transaction goes to a NFT competition fund, 70% of that fund goes to an individual who won the prize, 10% is given to a charity, 10% goes on marketing, and the remaining 10% goes to each holder of LBLOCK. So even if you are not participating in the prize draws, you will earn passive income.

LBLOCK is currently trading at $0.0008676, and its price prediction for 2023 is predicted to be $0.00127. We should also mention that Lucky Block launched its NFT collection, Platinum Rollers Club.

>>>Buy Lucky Block on Lbank<<<

Battle Infinity is a gaming platform where users can play multiple P2E or play-to-earn battle games. The games are fully integrated into the platform metaverse world called “The Battle Arena.” Players can play games but also explore a metaverse world where they can interact with other players. The game is completely decentralized and integrated into blockchain and the metaverse, and players and creators have true ownership here.

The platform recently released a new NFT token called IBAT on presale, which will last until October 2022. Even though crypto is in decline, the metaverse fantasy sports game industry is on a fast rise, and the prognosis is that this market will reach $48 billion in value. Battle Infinity only has to grab a portion of that value to make a profit. Also, the Battle Infinity is KYC and Coinsniper verified and audited by Solid Proof, so there are no worries from rug-pulls or any other security issues from happening.

>>>Find Battle Infinity Here<<<

Before we start explaining why you should invest in this NFT, let’s take a look at what Battle Infinity has to offer. The platform works like many similar gaming platforms like Axie Infinity, with some revolutionary products and features that make this platform potentially become even more popular and profitable.

The platform has six different products that are completely integrated, making it a user-friendly and efficient ecosystem. Here are the products:

DeFi Coin (DEFC) is a native coin of DeFi Swap that runs on the Binance Smart Chain, making each transaction fast and cost-efficient. This decentralized exchange supports several convenient services, including staking, instant conversions, and yield farming. Once you hold DEFC, you will be able to invest in the ecosystem of DeFi Swap.

DeFi Coin has installed a taxation system where each transaction is charged 10%. Out of this 10%, 5% of each transaction on the DeFi Swap goes to holders of DEFC. The other 5% goes into the liquidity pool. DEFC price is $0.1189, and you can purchase coins on DeFi Coins , PancakeSwap, and other platforms.

On DeFi Swap , there are no account requirements or KYC documents you need to provide, and you can swap tokens without providing any personal ID. Also, platforms encourage long-term holders by paying higher interest rates for those who decide to stake tokens. You can stake any token you want on this platform.

>>>Buy DeFi Coin<<<

Even though Solana (SOL) is not a new cryptocurrency to buy, it has become one of the best altcoins to buy in 2022 during this crypto dip. Solana is a smart-contracts platform that runs on proof-of-history (PoH) which allows fast and cost-efficient transactions. With more than 50,000 transactions it can perform per second, it has the potential to go up to a million. Another great thing about Solana is its low transaction fees. NFTs can be created on Solana with minimal rates and low gas fees.

What makes SOL coin jump to the moon is the NFT project called the “Degenerate Ape Academy.” Even though the current price of SOL is in decline, it can be an excellent opportunity for new investors to purchase it now when the price is low and to wait on profit return. It is believed this coin will continue to rise once the market stabilizes again. SOL is currently the 7th biggest crypto asset, and it is predicted to be one of the coins that will explode in 2022.

>>>Buy The Best Crypto Now<<<

Cardano is the largest smart contract that is also ranked as the most secured blockchain, both by crypto and fintech experts alike. It has been in the top 10 most valuable crypto assets, and we can expect it will remain on top in the following years. Cardano is a decentralized proof-of-stake blockchain. Its native token, ADA, is used in the blockchain’s PoS consensus work and is given as a reward for a blockchain user participating in the staking pool.

Even though Cardano only integrated a fraction of the technologies the platform is capable of, this didn’t prevent ADA from becoming the top crypto coin to invest in. It is expected for Cardano to implement new technologies, especially the ones that will give ADA new usage. It is also expected for the community souring Cardano to continue to grow and investors to maintain current growth momentum.

>>>Buy The Best Crypto Now<<<

Decentraland is a 3D, decentralized virtual reality that runs on the Ethereum blockchain. On Decetrland, users can buy digital assets and NFTs using the platform’s native token, MANA. It is one of the most popular metaverse projects that has lured many famous brands, such as Heineken, Samsung, and Adidas. MANA token has risen in value in the last two years from $0.025 in 2017 to $5.90 in 2021. Even though the price is on the decline, like with all crypto coins now, it can be an excellent opportunity to invest in MANA now when it is at an 85% discount.

>>>Buy The Best Crypto Now<<<

Undoubtedly, the first crypto coin will remain the best investment ever. It is the most recognized coin that has found application in real life in so many countries. So even though the current value of $20,000 is a huge decline from 68,000 in March 2022, it is still the most valuable coin on the market with the largest market capitalization.

There is no doubt that BTC will restore its previous glory once the market begins to recover. Some even argue that BTC will hit $100,000 in value, making this coin even more attractive. The only question is should you wait for the price to go even lower or buy now? The good thing is that if you are on a budget, you don’t have to buy the whole BTC. You can buy a fraction and see how the market will behave.

>>>Buy The Best Crypto Now<<<

Polygon is a platform and technology that allows blockchain networks to connect and scale. It functions as a platform for building and connecting Ethereum-compatible blockchains and uses proof-of-stake to process transactions, making it faster than other blockchain networks. Polygon’s ERC-20 token symbol is MATIC, which is compatible with other Ethereum-based digital currencies. The token is used to pay the transaction fees on Polygon, as well as secure and govern the platform itself.

>>>Buy The Best Crypto Now<<<

From ETH to BTC, there are so many coins you can invest right now in the dip and probably make money along the way. Still, if you prefer to play a game and connect with people in the metaverse, then Tamadoge is your top choice. This investment will be fun and smart mostly because we all know that the gaming industry, combined with treadable NFTs, and state-of-the-art blockchain technology leads to billions of dollars.

If you invest in Tamadoge TAMA, you will not simply invest in a game and NFTs, but you will actually get a token you can swap for other currencies. Also, all the NFTs in the game and the rewards you earn can easily be swapped for real money.

Events: A heads up about City Paper events, from panels to parties.

Email address:

City Desk

Housing Complex

Loose Lips

Coronavirus

Maternal Health

Young & Hungry

Beer

Food News

Openings

Arts Club

Books

City Lights

Events

Film/TV

Museums/Galleries

Music

Performance/Dance

Theater

Football

Baseball

Basketball

Hockey

Soccer

Olympic Sports

Savage Love

Gear Prudence

Page Three

Liz at Large

Mumble Sauce

Best Of D.C.

Crafty

Classifieds

About Us

Contact Us

Privacy Policy

Terms & Conditions

Work Here

Freelancers Guide

Advertise with Us

Sponsored Posts from our Partners

Membership

Free Newsletters

source

Ads