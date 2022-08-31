Breaking News – The Countdown Is On – Disney's "Hocus Pocus 2" Debuts One Month from Today, Exclusively on Disney+ | TheFutonCritic.com – The Futon Critic

Ads

THE COUNTDOWN IS ON – DISNEY’S “HOCUS POCUS 2” DEBUTS ONE MONTH FROM TODAY, EXCLUSIVELY ON DISNEY+

New Key Art Featuring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson Sisters Now Available



The countdown is on! Disney’s original live-action comedy “Hocus Pocus 2” debuts one month from today, September 30, 2022. The film will premiere exclusively on Disney+ as a part of the streaming service’s Hallowstream celebration. Check out the new key art for thehaunting sequel to the Halloween classic for a new look at Bette Midler (“The First Wives Club,” “Beaches”), Sarah Jessica Parker (“Sex and the City,” “Divorce”), and Kathy Najimy (“Sister Act,” “Younger”) as the delightfully wicked Sanderson sisters.

It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve. “Hocus Pocus 2” also stars Sam Richardson (“The Tomorrow War”), Doug Jones (“The Shape of Water”), Whitney Peak (“Gossip Girl”), Belissa Escobedo (“American Horror Stories”), Lilia Buckingham (“Dirt”), Froy Gutierrez (“Teen Wolf”), with Tony Hale (“Veep”) and Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”). The film is directed by Anne Fletcher (“Dumplin,'” “The Proposal”), produced by Lynn Harris (“King Richard,” “The Shallows”), with Ralph Winter (“Hocus Pocus,” “X-Men” franchise), David Kirschner (“Hocus Pocus,” “Chucky”), and Adam Shankman (“Disenchanted,” “Hairspray”) serving as executive producers.

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with The Simpsons and much more. In select international markets, it also includes the new general entertainment content brand, Star. The flagship direct-to-consumer streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, Disney+ is part of the Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution segment. The service offers commercial-free streaming alongside an ever-growing collection of exclusive originals, including feature-length films, documentaries, live-action, and animated series, and short-form content. With unprecedented access to Disney’s long history of incredible film and television entertainment, Disney+ is also the exclusive streaming home for the newest releases from The Walt Disney Studios. Disney+ is available as a standalone streaming service or as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. For more, visit disneyplus.com, or find the Disney+ app on most mobile and connected TV devices.

