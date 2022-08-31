‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 Contestants, Gabby, Rachel: Season 19 Cast – STYLECASTER

Ads

Each season, Bachelor Nation is introduced to a more dramatic (and attractive) cast than the last. And The Bachelorette 2022 contestants for Gabby and Rachel’s season are no exception.

Gabby Windey, a 31-year-old ICU nurse from O’Fallon, Illinois, and Rachel Recchia, a 26-year-old flight instructor from Clermont, Florida, were contestants on The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard, where they were both eliminated in the final three after Clayton chose Susie Evans, a 29-year-old wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Virginia, as his winner. Gabby and Rachel were announced as the season 19 Bachelorettes at The Bachelor season 26 “After the Final Rose” special in March 2022. The Bachelorette season 19 will be the first Bachelor or Bachelorette season to have two full-time leads. The Bachelorette season 11 started with two Bachelorettes, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Britt Nilsson, but Kaitlyn was chosen as the sole Bachelorette by the contestants in episode one.

“It was a huge learning process for everyone because it was such new territory,” Gabby told People in July 2022. “But the experience Rachel and I had as Bachelorettes was so special and memorable. I don’t think we would have had it any other way.” She continued, “I think people do know at this point that we do each have our own love stories. Of course it was so nice to have each other to lean on and have that built-in support as we were moving through.” Rachel added, “It’s just really amazing. We both get to have our own journeys and our own stories, but still have each other along the way.”

Rachel also confirmed to People that there won’t be any drama between her and Gabby on The Bachelorette season 19 due to their constant “communication” through the process. “I think Gabby and I just went into it talking to each other and knowing that throughout everything, we just had to have communication,” she said. “And that really just worked for us throughout the whole thing.” Gabby added, “I think going in, knowing a little bit about it from Clayton’s season and stuff, I feel like we both had the attitude to put each other first. We know each other the best, our relationship above all is the most important. Plus a man that’s worth it isn’t going to have us fight over him, nor would we ever compromise our relationship for it.”

She continued, “It’s only natural to be attracted to the same guys, here and there. We’re human, but it would never be anything that Rachel and I couldn’t figure out on our own, especially always putting our relationship in the forefront of everything.”

As for how their season ends, Gabby and Rachel confirmed that they’re happy with the outcome. “I think we feel good honestly. And you learn so much about yourself going through this. So I feel like ultimately it’s just an amazing life experience together,” Gabby said. Rachel added, “I think we’re both so grateful to have been given this and to be there together. We’re both just really happy.”

But back to The Bachelorette 2022 contestants. So…who’s in The Bachelorette season 19 cast? Read on for what we know about The Bachelorette 2022 contestants for Gabby and Rachel’s season, and what they want in a wife. From a magician to a pair of twins to a racecar driver, The Bachelorette 2022 contestants are ones to watch.(For Bachelorette 2022 spoilers, click here.)

Image: Courtesy of Penguin Books.

Who are The Bachelorette 2022 contestants? Meet the cast for The Bachelorette season 19 with Gabby and Rachel ahead.

Image: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth.

Age: 25

Hometown: Anaheim Hills, California

Job: Tech Executive

Zach Shallcross is a 25-year-old from Anaheim Hills, California but lives in Austin, Texas. His Instagram handle is @zachshall. “And here we go! #TheBachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th at 8/7c on ABC,” he captioned an Instagram post of his Bachelorette headshot in June 2022, announcing he will be on Gabby and Rachel’s season.

He lists his job on The Bachelorette as “Tech Executive.” According to his Linkedin, Zach works as a Senior Cloud Technology Account Executive at Oracle, where he’s worked for three years. He was promoted to his current position September 2021 and has also held roles like Cloud Technology Account Executive and Cloud Technology Consultant. He’s also worked as a Supervisor at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles, California, and a Sales Operation Assistant at Gavel Group in Lake Forest, California. He graduated from California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo in 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Marketing. Zach played Collegiate Division 1 football for Cal Poly for five years.

Read Zach’s Bachelorette 2022 biography and fun facts ahead:

“Zach is an old-fashioned romantic. He loves his mama, his dogs and football but promises he has more love to go around! He’s charismatic, personable and has a huge heart that he is so ready to share forever with the right woman. Zach’s perfect woman is compassionate, kind and ready for romance because Zach is excited to lay it on thick. He loves to plan thoughtful surprises, and nothing makes him happier than seeing the look of excitement on his partner’s face when his meaningful gifts are appreciated. Zach is serious about finding a love that will lead to marriage, so whatever grand romantic gesture it takes for him to get there, he’s ready to go!



Fun Facts:

– Zach would love to be Spiderman for a day.

– Zach doesn’t like breakfast. Eggs don’t agree with him.

– Zach loves beach volleyball and is a master of the ‘Top Gun’ high-five.”

Image: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth.

Age: 25

Hometown: Rio Grande, New Jersey

Job: Small Business Owner

Tyler Norris is a 25-year-old from Wildwood, New Jersey, who currently lives in Rio Grande, New Jersey. His Instagram handle is @tylerjnorris9. “Live Mas,” his Instagram bio reads. “Monday night wine nights? 🌹 Tune in at ABC starting July 11th for this season of #thebachelorette Very lucky to have met two of the most incredible women and some amazing guys so don’t miss out on this journey to unfold! #bachelorenation,” he captioned an Instagram post of his Bachelorette headshot in June 2022, announcing he will be on Gabby and Rachel’s season.

He lists his job on The Bachelorette as “Small Business Owner.” His Linkedin also lists his current job as “Business Owner” and “Self-Employed,” which he’s been since May 2021. Prior to his current career, Tyler worked at Enterprise Rent-A-Car, was a fitness instructor at BoxIt Fitness, and had jobs at Cabrini University, Boardwalk Games, Sports Surfaces and Equipment Rentals, and JBT Aluminum. He graduated from Cabrini University in 2019 with a bachelor’s of science degree in business management.

Read Tyler’s Bachelorette 2022 biography and fun facts ahead:

“Tyler is an Italian stallion looking for the love of his life! He isn’t afraid to be over the top and says that he wants the kind of connection that is so profound, others will say that it’s the kind of love you only see in movies. Tyler’s dream woman is fun, reliable, open-minded and ready to come home and meet his wonderful and loving family. He wants to find someone who will be vulnerable with him and open about what’s on her mind; no surprises please. If the connection is there, Tyler is the kind of guy who will give it his all. He’s ready to go big, so we hope that doesn’t send him home!

Fun Facts:

– Tyler dreams of visiting every park in the MLB.

– Tyler likes country music that he can dance to.

– Tyler is not a good multitasker.”

Image: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth.

Age: 27

Hometown: Valencia, California

Job: General Contractor

Tino Franco is a 27-year-old from Playa Del Ray, California, who is currently living in Valencia, California. His full name is Justino. His Instagram handle is @tino.360. “I love @sbchickenranch,” his Instagram bio reads. “Sure hope they dig me! #TheBachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th at 8/7c on ABC,” he captioned an Instagram post of his Bachelorette headshot in June 2022, announcing he will be on Gabby and Rachel’s season.

Tino lists his job on The Bachelorette as “General Contractor.” According to his Linkedin, he works as an Assistant Project Manager at AECOM Hunt, a construction agency, where he’s worked for four years. He’s also worked as a Project Engineer, Superintendent and Water/Wastewater Engineer at AECOM. He graduated from Loyola Marymount University in 2018 with bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering.

Read Tino’s Bachelorette 2022 biography and fun facts ahead:

“Tino is a go-with-the-flow kind of guy. He loves spending time with his family and friends; and if he’s not surfing, he’s cycling, camping or loving on his family dog as much as he possibly can. Tino is very involved in giving back to his community and wants to find someone who will work to make the world a better place alongside him. He wants a meaningful connection that will set the groundwork for him and his future wife to be great parents because, for Tino, family is everything; AND he wants four kids. He’s ready to put everything he’s got into building something real with Gabby or Rachel, and we think the two of them deserve nothing less.



Fun Facts:

– Tino enjoys reading the Wall Street Journal.

– Tino says 90% of what he eats is meat.

– Tino dreams of surfing in Bali.”

Image: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth.

Age: 28

Hometown: Naperville, Illinois

Job: Crypto Guy

Termayne Harper is a 28-year-old from Naperville, Illinois, who is currently living in Chicago, Illinois. His Instagram handle is @mayne_event. “Stand for something or fall for anything,” his Instagram bio reads. “Clear your Monday nights, you have plans 👀👀 #thebachelorette premiers Monday 7/11 at 8/7c on ABC,” he captioned an Instagram post of his Bachelorette headshot in June 2022, announcing he will be on Gabby and Rachel’s season.

Termayne lists his job on The Bachelorette as “Crypto Guy.” According to his Linkedin, Termayne is the Chief Executive Officer at The Doji Club, a stock and crypto educational service, where he’s worked since 2021. Before that, Termayne worked at Schneider, University of Kentucky, H.B Fuller and Jewel Food Stores. He graduated from the University of Kentucky in 2015 with a bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Business Operations. He was also a member of the fraternity Phi Delta Theta.

Read Termayne’s Bachelorette 2022 biography and fun facts ahead:

“Termayne is an energetic guy with a big personality. He is a self-made entrepreneur who is not afraid to be bold and say what’s on his mind. Termayne is looking for a loyal woman who will love him for the hustler and hard worker that he is. She will be intelligent, respectful and funny because nothing turns him on more than a woman who can take a joke. And bonus points to anyone who can talk crypto with him. The second a woman says “NFT,” it’s game over.



Fun Facts:

– Termayne loves double dates.

– Termayne would love to snuggle with a baby cheetah.

– Termayne doesn’t like sweets.”

Image: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth.

Age: 27

Hometown: Bloomfield Hills, Michigan

Job: Venture Capitalist

Spencer Swies is a 27-year-old from Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, who currently lives in Chicago, Illinois. His Instagram handle is @spencerswies.

Spencer lists his job on The Bachelorette as Venture Capitalist. According to his Linkedin, Spencer works as a Venture Capitalist Fellow at WPMC, where he’s worked since August 2020. Before that, he worked with the United States Department of Defense as an Army Officer in Hawaii and Chicago. He also worked under Office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff at the Pentagon in Washington D.C. He graduated from Brother Rice High School in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, in 2013, and the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in 2015, where he studied business administration and management. He also graduated from United States Military Academy at West Point in 2017 with bachelor of applied science in business administration, management and operations.

Read Spencer’s Bachelorette 2022 biography and fun facts ahead:

“Spencer is a man of service who is committed to finding something significant. He says that he doesn’t consider himself a textbook romantic because he doesn’t like to idealize things, but please don’t hold that against him because he promises he is a great partner who finds thoughtful ways to make his significant other feel special. Spencer’s ideal woman is active, outdoorsy and adventurous. She also must have a great sense of humor and a great laugh to match. Spencer says he is not your stereotypical “let’s grab a drink” kind of guy, so hope Gabby and Rachel are ready for the fun that he is ready to serve.



Fun Facts:

– Nothing makes Spencer happier than seeing the Detroit Lions win.

– Spencer gets a lot of compliments on his eyebrows.

– Spencer thinks EDM is ridiculous.”

Image: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth.

Age: 36

Hometown: Wayland, Massachusetts

Job: Investment Director

Ryan Mula is a 36-year-old from Wayland, Massachusetts, who is currently living in Boston, Massachusetts. His Instagram handle is @ryanmula. “This is the best we could do Boston? Ok I’ll give it a go 🌹 #thebachelorette airs Mon July 11 at 8/7 on ABC,” he captioned an Instagram post of his Bachelorette headshot in June 2022, announcing he will be on Gabby and Rachel’s season.

Ryan lists his job on The Bachelorette as “Investment Director.” According to his Linkedin, Ryan works as the Director of Capital Formation and Private Wealth at Grubb Properties, where he’s worked since 2021. Before that, he was was the Director of Investor Relations at Auberbach Funds, and also held roles at Republic Real Estate, Wellesley Asset Management, Brighton House Associates and Merrill Lynch. He graduated from Northeastern University where he played for the men’s varsity hockey team.

Read Ryan’s Bachelorette 2022 biography and fun facts ahead:

“Ryan is ready to settle down and get wife’d up! He falls hard and fast and describes himself as a hopeless romantic who knows true love will find him soon. But make no mistake, Ryan isn’t going to settle just to settle! He wants the kind of love that is a “24/7 head over heels, best friend, roll on the floor laughing, make out in the rain type of relationship.” He wants a Nicholas Sparks type of relationship and is willing to put in the work to bring his love story to life! Will this journey be “A Walk to Remember”? Or will Ryan have to wait a little bit longer for his storybook ending.

Fun Facts:

– Ryan is a proud Botox enthusiast.

– Ryan hopes to open his own dog rescue and shelter someday.

– Ryan LOVES pineapple.”

Image: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth.

Age: 33

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Job: Magician

Robert “Roby” Sobieski is a 33-year-old from Los Angeles, California. His Instagram handle is @robysobieski. “Magician, French, American, NYC, LA. Princeton Grad. Member of the Roar Corps. Chameleon. Consultant for David Blaine and Warner Brothers Ent,” his Instagram bio reads. “So apparently it’s public knowledge now. 😂 #TheBachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th at 8/7c on ABC. #bachelornation #bachelorette #rose #highwaytothedangerzone,” he captioned an Instagram post of his Bachelorette headshot in June 2022, announcing he will be on Gabby and Rachel’s season.

Roby lists his job on The Bachelorette as “Magician.” According to his IMDb, Roby has acted in TV shows and movies like Big Baby, Club dead, Professional Friend, Admission, Face and Joan of Arc. He was also a consultant in sleight of hand on Birds of Prey and a camera operator on Face.

Read Roby’s Bachelorette 2022 biography and fun facts ahead:

“Roby is an impressive and accomplished magician who has stories of unconventional life experiences no one would believe. Having grown up traveling across the globe, he’s a man of the world who can tell you anything in French. He’s smart, well-read and an expert conversationalist. But, ultimately, he hasn’t found that special someone with whom to spend the rest of his life. When he’s in a relationship, he’s fully in it and loves hard. He’s hoping Gabby and Rachel like magic because he’s got some major tricks up his sleeve.



Fun Facts:

– Roby is an advanced scuba diver.

– Roby went all through elementary and high school only learning in French.

– Roby wants to live in a home with secret rooms and hidden tunnels in it.”

Image: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth.

Age: 25

Hometown: Miami, Florida

Job: Life Coach

Quincey Williams is a 25-year-old from Miami, Florida. His Instagram handles were @legendarywilliams and @princejahharr, but both account s are no longer active. Quincey lists his job on The Bachelorette as a “Life Coach.”

Read Quincey’s Bachelorette 2022 biography and fun facts ahead:

“Quincey’s energy is unmatched, and he has a unique gift to uplift the people around him with both laughter and wisdom. Quincey fulfilled his lifelong dream of becoming his own boss and even travels around the country giving motivational talks. To Quincey, genuine connection is everything in a relationship and he believes in treating women as strong, beautiful queens who deserve romance! Quincey, you’re in luck; Rachel and Gabby are ready to be romanced!

Fun Facts:

– Quincey loves high-vibration music.

– Quincey admits he is a bad texter.

– Quincey could watch “Space Jam” on repeat and never get bored.”

Image: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth.

Age: 33

Hometown: Carrier Mills, Illinois

Job: Electrical Engineer

Nate Mitchell is a 33-year-old from Carrier Mills, Illinois, who currently lives in Chicago, Illinois. His full name is Nathaniel. His Instagram handle was @mitchpleze, but the account is no longer active.

He lists his job on The Bachelorette as an “Electrical Engineer.” According to his Linkedin, Nate works as an Electrical Analyst at Sargent & Lundy, where he’s worked since 2013. He graduated from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, with a master of science in electrical engineering 2012. He also graduated from the same university with a bachelor’s of science in electrical and electronics engineering in 2011. He also attended Southeastern Illinois College, where he was on the men’s basketball team.

Read Nate’s Bachelorette 2022 biography and fun facts ahead:

“This handsome Chicago native is the full package! Humble and hardworking, Nate tries to always live life to the fullest! He is determined to take chances and is finally taking the time to focus on finding true love. Nate is looking for a woman who is kind, adventurous, smart and ready to complete his beautiful family. He also has a weakness for a woman who can make him laugh so hard his belly hurts. Nate loves to do thoughtful things for the woman he loves and, as an example, he says he plans amazing picnics! Cheese and crackers with a handsome guy like Nate? Sounds like the perfect one-on-one to us!

Fun Facts:

– Nate’s favorite movie is “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.”

– Nate enjoys an occasional gas station Icee.

– Nate doesn’t do mosh pits.”

Image: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth.

Age: 32

Hometown: Long Beach, California

Job: Pharmaceutical Salesman

Michael Vaughan is a 32-year-old from Long Beach, California. His Instagram handle is @mvaughan424. “Come see what I’ve been up to 👀 #TheBachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th at 8/7c on ABC 🌹,” he captioned an Instagram post of his Bachelorette headshot in June 2022, announcing he will be on Gabby and Rachel’s season.

Michael lists his job on The Bachelorette as “Pharmaceutical Salesman.” According to his Linkedin, Michael is a Therapeutic Area Manager in Breast Oncology at Genentech, where he’s worked since 2020. Before that, he held roles at Mylan, AEterna Zentaris Inc., IBISWorld, Cogent Communications and COPE Health Solutions. He graduated from California State University, Long Beach, with a bachelor’s of science in biology and physiology in 2013, where he minored in chemistry and was the captain of the track and field team.

Read Michael’s Bachelorette 2022 biography and fun facts ahead:

“Michael might be reserved at first, but once he opens up, he is thoughtful and attentive with the foundation of a great husband. He does not consider himself a conventional romantic and leads with logic over emotion, but his biggest ally when it comes to love is his own intuition, “when you know, you know.” His mom is the driving force in his life and the reason he works so hard is to take care of his family. Michael is looking for a woman who is not afraid to get out of her comfort zone and try new things alongside him, a woman who is a go-getter. He is excited to meet a memorable woman, and, good news for Michael, he’s about to meet two!



Fun Facts:

– Michael says that parents love him.

– Michael is not afraid to admit that he is a bad cook.

– Michael loves Harry Potter and wants to visit his Wizarding World.”

Image: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth.

Age: 25

Hometown: Waterbury, Connecticut

Job: Shipping Executive

Matt Labagh is a 25-year-old from Waterbury, Connecticut, who is currently living in San Diego, California. His Instagram handle is @matt_labagh. “I know what you and the fam are doing on Mondays 👀 #TheBachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th on ABC 🌹,” he captioned an Instagram post of his Bachelorette headshot in June 2022, announcing he will be on Gabby and Rachel’s season.

Matt lists his job on The Bachelorette as “Shipping Executive.” According to his Instagram bio, he’s also a personal trainer and provides one-on-one coaching, as well as runs his own fitness and lifestyle TikTok.

Read Matt’s Bachelorette 2022 biography and fun facts ahead:

“Matt is a successful young man who owns his own business and has admittedly prioritized work over his romantic relationships in the past. But now that Matt has built his empire, he’s ready to find a woman to share it with! Matt is sincere about finding love and he’s looking for a woman who is ambitious and loyal. He loves to make a woman laugh and wants to experience new things with his partner. For Matt, vibes are everything, and we can’t wait to see if he vibes with Gabby or Rachel!



Fun Facts:

– Matt has a pet Betta fish named Tony.

– Matt would rather vibe than dance to good music.

– Matt dreams of buying his mom a home wherever she wants.”

Image: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth.

Age: 31

Hometown: Naperville, Illinois

Job: Personal Trainer

Mario Vassall is a 31-year-old from Naperville, Illinois. His Instagram handle is @inspiredbyrio. “Reset | Reenergize | Refocus,” his Instagram bio reads. “Here We Go! 👀🌹 Make sure y’all catch me on this season of #thebachelorette The show will premiere July 11 on ABC. 🚀🚀,” he captioned an Instagram post of his Bachelorette headshot in June 2022, announcing he will be on Gabby and Rachel’s season.

Mario lists his job on The Bachelorette as “Personal Trainer.” According to his Linkedin, Mario is a personal trainer and virtual fitness instructor for Inspired by Rio, where he’s worked since 2017. He’s also worked as a fitness coordinator at the Compass School. He graduated from North Central College with a bachelor’s degree in sociology and a master of business administration.

Read Mario’s Bachelorette 2022 biography and fun facts ahead:

“Mario is a ball of energy with a smile that lights up the room! When it comes to love, Mario says he is emotionally available and proudly wears his heart on his sleeve. He has done the self-work and is ready to be vulnerable, settle down and start a family (of future basketball players). For Mario, fitness is a way of life and, even if he wasn’t getting paid, he’d still be out there working hard for his clients. Above all, Mario just wants to make his mother proud. He is looking for a woman in tune with her emotions and someone to share a good meal and conversation with; sounds like you’ve come to the right place, Mario!



Fun Facts:

– Mario is a Tetris superstar.

– Mario loves tulips.

– Mario likes to end his day by listening to ’90s R&B.”

Image: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth.

Age: 26

Hometown: Phoenix, Arizona

Job: Videographer

Logan is a 26-year-old from Phoenix, Arizona, who currently lives in San Diego, California. His Instagram handle is @loganseagull. “Here you can see me wrapping up a dad joke. Did it land? Tune in to find out #thebachelorette premieres at 8/7 central on ABC,” he captioned an Instagram post of him on Gabby and Rachel’s season of The Bachelorette in July 2022.

Logan lists his job on The Bachelorette as “Videographer.” According to his Linkedin, Logan is a Production Technician at Raindrop, where he’s worked since 2021. He’s also worked as a Camera Operator for the San Diego Padres, a Videographer/Editor for KUSI Television, and a Production Assistant for Petco. He graduated from Northern Arizona University in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in advertising.

Read Logan’s Bachelorette 2022 biography and fun facts ahead:

“Logan is a California beach boy who loves the sun, surf and the idea of finding someone to share them both with for the rest of time. While he loves to hang with his boys, he’s ready to trade in bachelorhood and find someone to grow with in a meaningful way. Logan is witty, self-aware and goofy. He is very into self-growth and wants to find someone who is just as much of a free spirit as he is. His ideal woman is artsy, low maintenance and down to cuddle by a bonfire under the stars. Logan is looking for a deep connection with strong chemistry, so we can’t wait to see if sparks fly when he meets our Bachelorettes!



Fun Facts:

– Logan’s lifelong crush is Elaine from “Seinfeld.”

– Logan isn’t afraid to skinny dip.

– Logan loves corn dogs.”

Image: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth.

Age: 29

Hometown: Bullard, Texas

Job: College Football Coach

Kirk is a 29-year-old from Bullard, Texas, who currently lives in Lubbock, Texas. His Instagram handle is @kirk_bryant11. “Saved by Grace,” his Instagram bio reads.

“I guess I’ll finally post something that’s not football related….or is it??! See you on July 11th for #TheBachelorette premier on ABC! What’s Next👀🌹” he captioned an Instagram post of his Bachelorette headshot in June 2022, announcing he will be on Gabby and Rachel’s season.

Kirk lists his job on The Bachelorette as “College Football Coach.” Kirk works as a Senior Offensive Analyst at Texas Tech University, according ot the university’s website. “Bryant began his coaching career as the wide receivers coach for his alma mater, Mississippi College, in 2015. Bryant, a native of Bullard, Texas, previously played three seasons at Mississippi State (2011-14), leading the Choctaws in receiving yards as a senior,” his bio reads. “He was the ASC All-Academic team in 2013 and a Gulf South Conference Academic Honor Roll recipient in 2015. Bryant earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Mississippi College in 2015 and then added a master’s in sports management from Baylor in 2019. He is the son of Keith Bryant, who is currently the superintendent of Lubbock.”

Read Kirk’s Bachelorette 2022 biography and fun facts ahead:

“Kirk is a successful football coach who is ready to find love that will go the distance. During the season, he works seven days a week and wants a partner that understands how demanding his work schedule is and will happily hold down the fort while he’s away. That being said, he’s looking for an independent woman and someone who will be his teammate through the hardest of times. Kirk loves being the fun uncle to his brother’s kids, but if it’s true love that he finds with either Gabby or Rachel, he is ready to go for the W and put a ring on it to start a family of his own. TOUCHDOWN!



Fun Facts:

– Kirk loves golf but isn’t very good at it.

– Kirk never wears white while eating spaghetti.

– Kirk would love to visit Santorini one day.”

Image: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth.

Age: 24

Hometown: Brookfield, Connecticut

Job: Other Twin

Justin is a 24-year-old from Brookfrield, Connecticut, who is currently living in New York City, New York. His Instagram handle is @justin_young21. “Espresso Martini Mondays? 🌹 #TheBachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th at 8/7c on ABC. #bachelornation,” he captioned an Instagram post of his Bachelorette headshot in June 2022, announcing he will be on Gabby and Rachel’s season.

Justin’s job is listed as Other Twin on The Bachelorette. Justin and his twin brother, Joey Young, who is also on The Bachelorette season 19, graduated from Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut, where they attended the business school. According to Justin’s Instagram bio, he earned a master’s of science in business analytics from the university.

Read Justin Y.’s Bachelorette 2022 biography and fun facts ahead:

“Justin Y. is the life of the party! He is a hardworking go-getter who enjoys clubbing in New York City’s hottest spots with his favorite wingman, his identical twin brother, Joey. Justin Y. describes himself as attentive and loyal and says that he is ready to settle down when he meets the right one. His perfect woman is honest, outgoing and family-oriented. Communication is everything to Justin Y. and long term, he could never be with someone who has issues opening up. Justin Y. is ready to find his forever and so, Gabby and Rachel, hope you’re in it to TWIN it!



Fun Facts:

– Justin Y. wants to learn how to salsa dance.

– Justin Y. loves the Lakers.

– If Justin Y. could live in any other decade, he would choose the early ’90s.”

Image: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth.

Age: 32

Hometown: Solana Beach, California

Job: Physical Therapist

Justin Budfuloski is a 32-year-old from Solana Beach, California. His Instagram handle is @justinbudfuloski.

Justin lists his job on The Bachelorette as “Physical Therapist.” According to his Instagram, Justin also runs a physical therapy service called Symmetry of Motion. “Your body is not broken,” the bio on the Symmetry of Motion Instagram reads. The online service provides posture and functional correction.

Read Justin B.’s Bachelorette 2022 biography and fun facts ahead:

“Justin B. is a lover, not a fighter. He’s all about creating memories in life’s little moments and dreams of having a woman who will enjoy what the world has to offer by his side. He’s not just looking for his best friend but rather wants someone who can keep him excited as life naturally settles into calm. His dream woman is open-minded, fit and always striving to be the best version of herself. Justin B. is a glass half full kind of guy who is optimistic to his core. And, let me tell you, one thing he is really excited about is meeting Gabby and Rachel. Go get ’em, tiger!



Fun Facts:

– Coffee shops are Justin B.’s happy place.

– Justin B. loves the smell of jasmine.

– Justin B. dreams of traveling the U.S. in a van.”

Image: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth.

Age: 27

Hometown: Alpharetta, Georgia

Job: Drag Racer

Jordan Vandergriff is a 27-year-old from Alpharetta, Georgia, who currently lives in Brea, California, and Atlanta, Georgia. His Instagram handle is @jordanvandergriff. “Driver of the #24 Top Fuel Dragster,” his Instagram bio reads.

Jordan lists his job on The Bachelorette as “Drag Racer.” According to his Linkedin, Jordan is a Top Fuel Driver and has competed as a racecar driver with Bob Vandergriff Racing since February 2018.

Read Jordan V.’s Bachelorette 2022 biography and fun facts ahead:

“Jordan V. has got the need, the need FOR SPEED! When this professional race car driver isn’t on the track going from 0 to 337mph in less than four seconds (yes, you read that right), he loves spending time with his nephews, relaxing on the lake and watching James Bond movies. Jordan V. is looking for someone who is sincere, passionate and supportive. And while he loves the hustle and bustle of his fun life, Jordan V. is very much looking to settle and start a family. This time next year, he’s hoping when he crosses the finish line, his future wife is there waiting for him. So, Jordan V., start your engine.



Fun Facts:

– Jordan V. loves sweet tea.

– Jordan V. says the most romantic gift you can give is a handwritten letter.

– Jordan V. describes his middle school haircut as the Justin Bieber.”

Image: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth.

Age: 35

Hometown: Chambersburg, Pennsylvania

Job: Software Developer

Jordan Helman is a 35-year-old from Chamersburg, Pennsylvania, who currently lives in Tampa, Florida. His Instagram handle is @jxrdnh. “It’s about that time, see you Mondays! 🌹 #TheBachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th at 8/7c on ABC #bachelornation #bacheloretteabc,” he captioned an Instagram post of his Bachelorette headshot in June 2022, announcing he will be on Gabby and Rachel’s season.

Jordan lists his job on The Bachelorette as “Software Developer.” According to his Linkedin, Jordan works as a Software Developer for BAM Technologies, where he’s worked since 2013. Before that, he worked as a Content Developer for Simplexity, a Software Engineer for PNC Financial Services, and a .NET Software Developer for Global Data Consultants. He graduated from West Virginia University with a bachelor of science in business administration and management information systems in 2009. He was a member of the Alpha Kappa Psi fraternity.

Read Jordan H.’s Bachelorette 2022 biography and fun facts ahead:

“Jordan H. is an adrenaline junkie who falls hard and fast. He loves to spend his free time racing dirt bikes and hopes to find a woman who wants to experience life’s greatest thrills by his side. Jordan H. has true intentions of finding love and, wait for it … is definitely here for the right reasons. His perfect match is mature, independent, exciting and ready to have a big family because Jordan H. wants a ton of kids. She should love spontaneity and be ready to get flowers on any random day of the week because that is Jordan H.’s favorite move. Lucky her, right?!



Fun Facts:

– Jordan H. is an amateur dirt bike racer.

– The Fourth of July is Jordan H.’s favorite holiday.

– Jordan H. loves Florida but hates Florida drivers.”



Image: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth.

Age: 25

Hometown: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

Job: Realtor

Johnny DePhillipo is a 24-year-old from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. His Instagram handle is @johnnyxdep.

Johnny lists his job on The Bachelorette as a “Realtor.” Accordingto his Linkedin, Johnny works as a Real Estate Agent with Compass. Before that, he was a Health Insurance Agent with Family First Life. He graduated from Palm Beach State College with an associate’s degree in business in 2018. He was a member of the fraternity Phi Delta Theta.

Read Johnny’s Bachelorette 2022 biography and fun facts ahead:

“Johnny is a laid back, simple man who wants to find love just like the rest of us. When he isn’t hanging out with his huge, crazy, Italian family, he is surfing with his boys or taking advantage of any free time to plan his next travel adventure. Johnny’s perfect woman is intelligent, outgoing and athletic. She’ll also have good hygiene and love Barry White and Frank Sinatra as much as he does. Johnny is a sucker for a good smile and says he’ll do whatever it takes to make his partner light up. Johnny is a forward thinker and says he can’t be with anyone who is hung up on past relationships. He’s ready to start the next chapter of his life and now he just needs to find the right woman to stand by his side.



Fun Facts:

– Johnny’s childhood dream was to be a rapper.

– Johnny loves to make corny jokes.

– Johnny loves fishing.”

Image: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth.

Age: 26

Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee

Job: English Teacher

John Anderson is a 26-year-old from Nashville, Tennessee, His Instagram handle is @jandy__20. “Offer love in the face of adversity,” his Instagram bio reads. “Could I steal you for a sec?🤠 #TheBachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th at 8/7c on ABC! #bachelornation #bachelorette #nashville,” he captioned an Instagram post of his Bachelorette headshot in June 2022, announcing he will be on Gabby and Rachel’s season.

John lists his job on The Bachelorette as “English Teacher.” According to his website, he also works as a model and actor. “I’m a model/actor from Nashville, TN. I started modeling about a year and a half ago and have had a good amount of success. I have experience and have been apart of multiple commercial, styled and video shoots!” his website reads.

Read John’s Bachelorette 2022 biography and fun facts ahead:

“John is a sweet and genuine man who will do anything for the people for whom he truly cares. Though he may come off as shy at first, once you get to know John, it’s hard to ignore the positivity that radiates from within him. John’s perfect woman is loving, honest and vocal about what she wants in her partner. She should want to keep life exciting but also be a shoulder to lean on when life throws the inevitable curveball. John says that when it comes to love, he is very intentional in every move he makes. And you may be wondering, what are his intentions with our Bachelorettes? He’s ready to put a ring on it!



Fun Facts:

– John enjoys dressing up so much that sometimes he puts on a suit to go grocery shopping.

– John would love to be the face of a big clothing brand.

– John loves Mexican food.”

Image: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth.

Age: 24

Hometown: Brookfield, Connecticut

Job: Twin

Joey Young is a 24-year-old from Brookfield, Connecticut, who is currently living in New York City. His Instagram handle is @joeyyoung30. “Get your drinks ready, see you Mondays!🌹#TheBachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th at 8/7c on ABC @bacheloretteabc @bachelornation,” he captioned an Instagram post of his Bachelorette headshot in June 2022, announcing he will be on Gabby and Rachel’s season.

Joey’s job is listed asTwin on The Bachelorette. Joey and his twin brother, Justin Young, who is also on The Bachelorette season 19, graduated from Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut, where they attended the business school.

Read Joey’s Bachelorette 2022 biography and fun facts ahead:

“Joey is a loveable goofball. When he’s not out looking for love, he loves to hit the clubs in New York City for a night out with the boys or spend time at home unwinding from a hard day’s work with his identical twin brother, Justin. Joey is ready to be in a serious relationship and says he is looking for someone affectionate, family-oriented and sweet. She should be a good communicator and appreciate a good hug because, according to Joey, his are pretty great. At the end of the day, Joey is looking for someone to build a life with, so hope you’re ready ladies!



Fun Facts:

– Nothing makes Joey happier than winning.

– If Joey could, he would live off of cheeseburgers.

– Joey loves go-karting.”

Image: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth.

Age: 30

Hometown: Memphis, Tennessee

Job: Investment Banker

Jason Alabaster is a 30-year-old from Memphis, Tennessee, who is currently living in Santa Monica, California.

Jason lists his job on The Bachelorette as “Investment Banker.” According to his Linkedin, which has since been deleted, Jason graduated from Rollins College in 2014 with a bachelor’s degree in economics. After his graduation, he started a temporary tattoo business with a college friend in Memphis.

Read Jason’s Bachelorette 2022 biography and fun facts ahead:

“Jason is a relationship kind of guy. He loves love and is ready to find a woman with whom to laugh and grow through life. He is never the loudest guy in the room, yet still somehow has an undeniable presence about him. He loves to surf, dance and play tennis. Jason is looking for a woman who is adventurous, trustworthy and down to enjoy a few drinks while the sun sets. He values authenticity and says that when he finds the one, the vibes will tell him all he needs to know. Gabby and Rachel, you hear that?? GOOD VIBES ONLY!



Fun Facts:

– Jason loves to tour historical homes.

– Jason hates Coca-Cola.

– Jason’s favorite pastime is stargazing.”

Image: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth.

Age: 25

Hometown: Winnetka, Illinois

Job: Meatball Enthusiast

James Clarke is a 25-year-old from Winnetka, Illinois, who currently lives in Los Angeles.. His Instagram handle is @meatball_james. “Here we go! 🌹#thebachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th at 8/7c on ABC!,” he captioned an Instagram post of his Bachelorette headshot in June 2022, announcing he will be on Gabby and Rachel’s season.

James’ job is listed as “Meatball Enthusiast” on The Bachelorette. According to his Linkedin, James is an MBA Candidate at DePaul University’s Charles H. Kellstadt Graduate School of Business, where he started at in January 2022. Before that, James was a Client Assistant at Baird, an Acquisition Analyst and Property Manager at Winnemac Properties, a Client Service Analyst at Summit Trail Advisors, and a Corporate Real Estate Intern at Wintrust Financial Corporation. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in communications from DePauw University in 2018. He was on the men’s basketball team and a member of the fraternity Phi Psi. He also graduated from Spring Hill College in 2016, where he also played on the men’s basketball team. James was originally cast on The Bachelorette season 16 Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams but was cut before night one.

Read James’ Bachelorette 2022 biography and fun facts ahead:

“James is a charmer with dimples so cute that you can’t help but smile. He is ready to find someone to bring home to meet his loving big Italian family and says that he hopes to find someone that will care about him just as much as he cares about them. He is looking for a relationship with undeniable chemistry and wants to find his best friend with whom he can build an amazing life. He also wants six kids, so his future bride should be ready and excited for the nonstop thrill ride that is parenthood. For James, it’s all about family and bringing someone in to enhance his already wonderful life, and really, who could ask for anything more?



Fun Facts:

– James is a huge Lebron James fan.

– James loves to waterski.

– Nothing makes James happier than a plate of piping hot meatballs.”

Image: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth.

Age: 27

Hometown: Sonora, California

Job: Mortgage Broker

Jacob Rapini is a 27-year-old from Sonora, California, who currently lives in Scottsdale, Arizona. His Instagram handle is @jacobrapini. “Monday’s are about to be a wild ride😉🌹 #TheBachelorette premiers Monday, July 11th at 8/7c on ABC,” he captioned an Instagram post of his Bachelorette headshot in June 2022, announcing he will be on Gabby and Rachel’s season.

Jacob lists his job as “Mortgage Broker” on The Bachelorette. According to his Linkedin, he works as a Mortgage Broker at Allied First Bank, where he’s worked since 2021. Before that, he was a Mortgage Loan Officer at Axos Bank. He graduated from Texas Tech University in 2017 and is currently a student at San Diego State University, where he’s been enrolled since 2020. He earned an associate’s degree in Business Administration and Management from San Diego Mesa College.

Read Jacob’s Bachelorette 2022 biography and fun facts ahead:

“Jacob knows exactly what he wants in a wife. He admits he’s picky, but since he’s looking for a love to last a lifetime, he doesn’t see that as a bad thing. Jacob’s ideal wife will turn heads with her looks wherever she goes and have beauty on the inside that matches. For Jacob, keeping his fitness routine in check is high on the priority list, so his ideal partner should want to maintain a healthy lifestyle and be able to have fun working up a sweat both in and out of the gym. Jacob is ready to let his guard down when he meets someone who checks all of his boxes.



Fun Facts:

– Jacob reads 30-40 books a year.

– Jacob loves to camp in national parks.

– Jacob doesn’t eat cake.”

Image: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth.

Age: 29

Hometown: Savannah, Georgia

Job: Leisure Executive

Hayden Markowitz is a 29-year-old from Savannah, Georgia, who currently lives in Tampa, Florida. His Instagram handle is @hmarko1221. “Bringing that Sweet Tea ABC! #TheBachelorette Premieres Monday, July 11th at 8/7 on ABC,” he captioned an Instagram post of his Bachelorette headshot in June 2022, announcing he will be on Gabby and Rachel’s season.

Hayden lists his job as “Leisure Executive” on The Bachelorette. According to his Linkedin, Hayden is the CEO and President of 30A Rental Properties, a luxury vacation rental and property management company that started in 2013. Before that, Hayden was the Chief Executive Officer at Go 2 Legal Funding, a Realtor at Coldwell Banker Global Luxyr and Realtor Sales Associate at Michael Saunders & Company. He graduated from the University of Central Florida in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in legal studies. He also earned a bachelor’s degree in entrepreneurship from the University of Mississippi in 2015.

Read Hayden’s Bachelorette 2022 biography and fun facts ahead:

“With a bit of the accent and a lot of the charm, Hayden is proud of his southern roots. He tries not to take life so seriously and loves to golf, hit the beach and work his magic on the grill. He considers himself to be very romantic and enjoys planning extravagant dates to make his partner feel special. Hayden is looking for a thoughtful and trustworthy woman who appreciates him for the man he is, even on his worst days. She also MUST love dogs because Hayden and his good boy, Rambo, are a package deal. No one is getting a ring on their finger without Rambo’s approval, so let’s get this paw-ty started!



Fun Facts:

– Hayden loves baked potatoes.

– Hayden likes to end his day with a dip in the hot tub.

– Hayden loves country music and would thrive at Stagecoach.”

Image: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth.

Age: 27

Hometown: Greenwood Village, Colorado

Job: Advertising Executive

Ethan Kang is a 27-year-old from Greenwood Village, Colorado, who is currently living in New York City, New York. His Instagram handle was @50kang, but it’s since been deactivated.

Ethan lists his job on The Bachelorette as “Advertising Executive.” According to what seems like his Linkedin, Ethan works as an Account Executive at Amazon, where he’s worked for four years. He was also a Sales Representative at Stryker and an Account Executive at Yelp. He graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder with a bachelor’s of business administration.

Read Ethan’s Bachelorette 2022 biography and fun facts ahead:

“Ethan is a hopeless romantic who isn’t afraid to wear his heart on his sleeve. He loves his life in New York City but is at the point in his life where going out until 4 a.m. is of no interest and would rather spend his time wining and dining a woman who is just as ready to settle down as he is. Ethan’s dream woman is genuine, family-oriented, comfortable in their own skin and, above all else, fun. He credits his mother with teaching him to value a woman’s love and that, thanks to her, he enjoys making a woman feel special and appreciated. Ethan is a big believer in signs and, thanks to a few well-timed coincidences, he feels like this is exactly where he’s meant to be. Will the stars be aligned as he makes his way out of the limo? Twinkle, twinkle Ethan!



Fun Facts:

– Ethan says he is the king of Monopoly.

– Ethan’s perfect breakfast is pancakes and hash browns, extra crispy.

– Watching “Entourage” cheers Ethan up when he is down.”

Image: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth.

Age: 29

Hometown: Bedminster, New Jersey

Job: Real Estate Analyst

Erich Schwer is a 29-year-old from Benminster, New Jersey, who currently lives in Los Angeles, California. His Instagram handle is @oh_for_schwer. “Tune in to see if a man and his mullet can find love! #thebachelorette premiers Monday, July 11th at 8/7c on ABC,” he captioned an Instagram post of his Bachelorette headshot in June 2022, announcing he will be on Gabby and Rachel’s season.

Erich lists his job on The Bachelorette as a “Real Estate Analyst.” According to his Linkedin, Erich works as an Acquisitions Analyst for Rexford Indiustrial, where he’s worked since November 2021. Before that, he was a Senior Analyst for Transwestern and held roles at Sky Management Services, Locus Energy, and Hobbs & Towne Inc. He graduated from Elon University with a bachelor’s of science in marketing in 2015. He also attended the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, for one year from 2011 to 2012, where he studied economics.

Read Erich’s Bachelorette 2022 biography and fun facts ahead:

“Erich is a handsome guy whose quiet confidence is hard to ignore. He describes himself as low-key, funny, outdoorsy and a bit mysterious with a fun side. When it comes to relationships, Erich acts with intention and is looking for the real deal. He doesn’t want to be in a relationship just to be in a relationship and says that the next time he commits, it’s for the long haul. His perfect partner is easygoing, selfless and communicative; and while he says he doesn’t have a type, he often finds himself attracted to taller women. He loves doing the unexpected and finds joy in making someone feel special. Above all, Erich hopes to find his best friend and someone with whom he can spend a lifetime of quality time.



Fun Facts:

– Erich has no interest in going to an escape room.

– Erich likes his wine both red and white.

– Erich dreams of seeing the Northern Lights in person.”

Image: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth.

Age: 36

Hometown: Acton, Massachusetts

Job: Sales Director

Colin Farrill is a 36-year-old from Acton, Massachusetts, who is currently living in Chicago, Illinois. His Instagram handle is @thecolinfarrill. He also runs a nature photography account called Snow Bird Life.

Colin lists his job as “Sales Director” on The Bachelorette. According to what seems to be his Linkedin, Colin was named “Chicago’s Most Eligible Bachelor” by Chicago Magazine in 2014.

Read Colin’s Bachelorette 2022 biography and fun facts ahead:

“Colin lives for the thrill of experience. Travel is his thing, and he hopes to find someone who wants to experience everything the world has to offer right alongside him. He says that his perfect woman is self-aware, courteous and fun. She should have a good head on her shoulders, appreciate romantic gestures and, of course, be up for adventure. Colin is not looking to be the passenger on someone else’s train and wants to find a connection that is truly a partnership. For Colin, life is all about creating long-lasting memories and, really, who could ask for anything more?!



Fun Facts:

– Colin would love to visit the International Space Station.

– People who chew with their mouth open make Colin cringe.

– Colin was the founding member of his high school’s breakdancing club.”

Image: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth.

Age: 30

Hometown: Redondo Beach, California

Job: Mentality Coach

Chris Austin is a 30-year-old from Redondo Beach, California. His Instagram handle is @chrispaustin. “Mentality Mastery,” his Instagram bio reads.

Chris lists his job on The Bachelorette as “Mentality Coach.” “Dedicated to coaching millions to become their best. Providing personalized and in depth human training to create the exact life you want. My why is because too many humans are living without loving their life,” his website reads. According to his Instagram bio, he is also a two-time NCAA champion.

Read Chris’ Bachelorette 2022 biography and fun facts ahead:

“Chris is an extremely driven person and has accomplished a lot in his life. Professionally, he knows what his goals are and exactly what he needs to do to accomplish them; but when it comes to love, the journey is just beginning. Chris is looking for someone ambitious, compassionate and secure. She should support Chris as he chases his goals but also work hard to accomplish the goals she has for herself. He needs a woman who will love him for the hard worker he is and not complain as the two of them work together toward greatness.



Fun Facts:

– Chris LOVES Mangos.

– Chris has written two books and says he is his own favorite author.

– When asked what Chris fears in life, he says, ‘I don’t choose fear.’”

Image: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth.

Age: 23

Hometown: Carlsbad, California

Job: Bartender

Brandan Hall is a 23-year-old from Carlsbad, California. His Instagram handle is @brandanhall_.

Brandan lists his job on The Bachelorette as “Bartender.” He graduated from the University of Delaware in 2020, where he played for their football team.

Read Brandan’s Bachelorette 2022 biography and fun facts ahead:

“Brandan may be on the younger side, but he is emotionally mature beyond his years and is ready to find the one. A former college athlete, Brandan is no stranger to putting in the hard work in order to achieve success. He says he is an open book and once he finds the right woman, he is not afraid to put himself out there in the name of love. Brandan’s perfect match is thoughtful, independent and supportive. He describes himself as very adventurous, so he hopes to find someone who will say “yes” to whatever comes their way alongside him. One thing he is definitely ready to say “yes” to? A rose, of course! Ladies, the ball is in your court.



Fun Facts:

– Brandan is terrified of slugs.

– Brandan loves to go to the batting cages.

– Brandan loves Disneyland and goes every year on his birthday.”

Image: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth.

Age: 28

Hometown: Beverly, Massachusetts

Job: Sales Executive

Aven Jones is a 28-year-old from Beverly, Massachusetts, who currently lives in San Diego, California. His Instagram handle is @aleejonesy. “sacrifice for the life you choose,” his bio reads.

He listed his job on The Bachelorette as a “Sales Executive.” According to what seems to be his Linkedin, Aven works as a Territory Account Executive at Cengage, where he’s worked sicne 2020. Before that, he worked at AMC Health, Dexcom, Meditech and NFI Corp.He graduated from the University of Massachusett, Dartmouth, in 2016 with a bachelor’s of science degree in marketing. He played on the men’s basketball team.

Read Aven’s Bachelorette 2022 biography and fun facts ahead:

“Aven’s life is fueled by passion. Whether he’s slaying the sales game at work or hooping on the weekend, Aven puts his heart into everything he does. He tries to approach love with the same mentality but has yet to find his perfect match. Aven wants a woman who is loyal, honest and able to organically bring out his fun side. She should love to travel as much as he does and will value quality time together above all else. Aven wants to build a meaningful relationship that goes deeper than the surface and when he meets the right one, he is ready to put it all out there if it means finding his forever.



Fun Facts:

– Aven enjoys slow dancing.

– Aven allows himself to eat out only once a week.

– Aven is a Yahtzee champ and describes his game play as intense.”

Image: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth.

Age: 27

Hometown: Houston, Texas

Job: Wedding Photographer

Alec Garza is a 27-year-old from Houston, Texas. His Instagram handle is @alecjuliangarza. “The cat is out of the bag! It’s official I will be on the next season of #TheBachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th at 8/7c on ABC. A special shout-out to @gabbygabbin for playing such a pivotal role in all of this thank you nominating me and introducing me to this crazy adventure wouldn’t have made it without you! Shout-out to my friends and family for always supporting and believing in me and to my city Houston for making me the way I am! Love all of y’all and can’t wait for y’all to see me on the show 🙌🏻 #bachelornation #bachelorette #houston,” he captioned an Instagram post of his Bachelorette headshot in June 2022, announcing he will be on Gabby and Rachel’s season.

Alec listed his job on The Bachelorette as “Wedding Photographer.” His Instagram bio lists his job as “Traveling Photographer.” Alec also runs the Instagram account @ajgworks and website, where he posts photos from the weddings he shoots. Alec also has a YouTube channel, AlecJulianGarza, where he posts movie reviews and vlogs.

Read Alec’s Bachelorette 2022 biography and fun facts ahead:

“Alec is a self-proclaimed “lover boy.” He’s charismatic, athletic, funny and, why lie, he loves to be the center of attention. Alec describes marriage as sacred and he isn’t interested in settling for anything less than his true soul mate. He is looking for a passionate woman who can match his drive for success and hustle alongside him to the very end. Alex is very much a go-getter and in order for love to go the distance, he needs someone on the same wavelength. He says that once he’s committed, he treats his partner like royalty. Alec, let us introduce you to two queens!

Fun Facts:

– Nothing makes Alec happier than a fresh haircut.

– Alec once worked as a DJ at a roller rink.

– If Alec could travel back in time, he would go to the 1800s and be an outlaw cowboy.”

Image: ABC/Gizelle Hernandez.

Who is The Bachelorette 2022, Gabby Windey? The Bachelorette season 19 leads are Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia from The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard. Gabby is a 31-year-old ICU nurse from O’Fallon, Illinois, who currently lives in Denver, Colorado. Her Instagram handle is @gabriela.windey. She was eliminated in the final three after Clayton chose Susie Evans—whom he eliminated the episode before but invited back to the show—as his winner, sending home both Gabby and Rachel. “I actually don’t know who you are at all. “I’m pissed because I spent the last two months away from my friends and family who actually give a shit about me, and you don’t,” Gabby told Clayton after he eliminated her. She continued, “You asked me to stay because you were pissed because Susie left and your pride was hurt.” She also added during the “After the Final Rose” special, “Watching it back, everything is so muddled, and you are clearly pitting us against each other. It really seems like a competition, which I had expressed to you that I didn’t want to be a part of.”

So who is The Bachelorette 2022, Gabby Windey? Gabby listed her job on The Bachelor as an “ICU Nurse.” Gabby also worked as a registered nurse in the medical ICU at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital, according to her Linkedin. In an interview with The Athletic in 2020, Gabby opened up about what it’s like to work on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. “We’re all leaning on each other, and it really becomes a new normal kind of fast,” she said. “All of health care is ever-changing because we’re always trying to make sure we’re doing things the best way, which comes with evidence-based practice and re-evaluating the way we’re doing things. So we are used to change. But it is hard and, of course, this is different because of the seriousness of it and how many people it’s affecting.”

She continued, “There is always kind of a thought and worry of working so close to it, there’s obviously a risk of transmission. But we have the suitable PPE and have been trained extensively how to take it on and off carefully so we don’t give it to ourselves while we’re taking it off. You have to be vigilant and you have to pay attention to what you’re doing at all times. “I haven’t had to reuse any other PPE, but putting it out there early on that we need to not be wasteful has really helped us now.”

Along with her job as an ICU nurse, Gabby is also a cheerleader for the Denver Broncos. In 2021, Gabby, who’s been cheering for the Denver Broncos since 2016, became the first woman to receive the Pop Warner Humanitarian Award, an honor usually given to football players. “Windey is the first female and NFL cheerleader in the history of the award, which has traditionally been awarded to NFL players,” Pop Warner Little Scholars said in a press release. (Kansas City Chiefs lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif also received the honor.) “Both Windey and Duvarney-Tardif’s selflessness and commitment to helping others are an embodiment of sacrifice and teamwork, making them model representatives for young student-athletes across the nation.”

In her Bachelor bio, Gabby described her dream man as someone who has a “quiet confidence.” “Gabby is much more than meets the eye. Not only is she beautiful, but she also has a lot of substance, emotional depth and a wealth of lived experiences,” her bio read. “Gabby is looking for a man with quiet confidence. She doesn’t have a physical type but says that if he doesn’t have a personality, then it’s a hard pass. Her ideal man will challenge her, communicate his feelings and work hard to equally carry the weight of the relationship.”

Her bio continued, “The one nonnegotiable for Gabby? Whatever man captures Gabby’s heart must also have room in their life for her four-legged friend because she and her goldendoodle Leonardo are a package deal. While Gabby would love to find a man, she isn’t the type to lose herself in a relationship. She’s hoping to find a man who will love her for the independent woman she is.”

For her fun facts, Gabby listed the following:

• Gabby is terrified of humpback whales but would love to see one in person from a safe distance.

• Gabby loves to write cards.

• Stomping grapes in Italy is at the top of Gabby’s bucket list.

Clayton also wasn’t Gabby’s first Bachelor Nation relationship. Gabby is the ex-girlfriend of both Dean Unglert from The Bachelorette season 13 with Rachel Lindsay and Blake Horstmann from The Bachelorette season 14 with Becca Kufrin. Dean, who also starred on Bachelor in Paradise season 5 and 6, confirmed the relationship on an episode of his “Help! I Suck at Dating” podcast in October 2021. “She was, like, one of the main exes. She was my girlfriend from college,” he said. “Producers called me and were like, ‘Hey, we’re thinking of casting this person — what do you think of her? We know that you dated 10 years ago.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, she’s great. If she gets selected for the show, she’ll either win the show or she’ll be the next Bachelorette.’ And I firmly believe that.”

Blake, who was also on Bachelor in Paradise season 6, also confirmed that he dated Gabby for a “couple months” on an episode of the “Behind the Rose” podcast in October 2021. “We like the same girls, man. I didn’t know Dean until obviously, like, 2018, but Gabby was a good friend of one of my very good friends from college, they were roommates,” he said. “I met Gabby long before I was on The Bachelorette, like, I want to say maybe 2015 or 2016. We hung out for a little bit, so I know her very well. And Dean, I don’t know how it came up, but one time, me and Dean were sitting there — I think we were in Buffalo, and he mentioned Gabby — and I was like, ‘How do you know Gabby?’ And he was like, ‘Dude, she was, like, my girl in college, you know, we were in love and blah blah.’”

He continued, “She’s fun. She has a very outgoing personality, very loud, like, when she walks into a room, you know she’s in a room. You never know if the lead is going to be into something like that. You never know if they like the more shy, quiet type or they like the loud, outgoing type, but she’s definitely very loud, very outgoing, she has a lot of friends. So if Clayton’s into that, I see her getting hometowns, for sure. She’s a beautiful woman. … They’re gonna have the football player, cheerleader story line.”

In an interview on the “Talking It Out With Bachelor Nation” podcast in January 2022, Gabby claimed that she and Blake “hung out for a little” but weren’t ever in an official relationship. “Blake and I had mutual friends,” Gabby said, noting that they met after she graduated from college in 2014. “We never actually went on a date. There was no drinks paid for. No dinner paid for. [Blake’s] saying we dated… He’s definitely friends of friends. You know, we had spent time together and stuff but definitely no, like, official dating, like, no really kind of formal, no exclusivity and again, it was a really long time ago.”

She called Dean, however, one of her “first loves.” “It was just so long ago,” she said. “It’s a distant past from my experience on ‘The Bachelor’ and you know, Clayton [Echard] and I’s story, it’s very much its own thing. I’m always really grateful that it was so far in the past, so I could focus more on Clayton and kind of separate [that].”

Image: ABC/Gizelle Hernandez.

Who is The Bachelorette 2022, Rachel Recchia? The Bachelorette season 19 leads are Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey from The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard. Rachel is a 26-year-old flight instructor from Clermont, Florida, near Orlando. Her Instagram handle is @pilot.rachel. She was eliminated in the final three after Clayton chose Susie Evans—whom he eliminated the episode before but invited back to the show—as his winner, sending home both Rachel and Gabby. During the “After the Final Rose” special, Gabby accused Clayton of never actually loving her because of the “disrespect” he showed her and Gabby and how he eliminated them with a “group breakup.” “It was almost as if you cast us aside as quickly as you could to [get to] the person you loved the most,” she said. Rachel also asked Clayton if he told her he loved her so he could sleep with her. “You told me that I was the first person that you said ‘I love you’ to in six years. I had no reason to ever doubt you,” she said. “So did you tell me that you were in love with me because you wanted to sleep with me?” Clayton denied this.

So who is The Bachelorette 2022, Rachel Recchia? Rachel listed her job on The Bachelor as a “Flight Instructor.” Her Instagram bio also lists her job as a pilot, as well as her Instagram handle @pilot.rachel. According to her Instagram, Rachel has flown in locations like Columbus, Ohio; Athens, Ohio; Springfield, Missouri; and Lakeland, Florida. She was also attended Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, where she was a cheerleader.

In her Bachelor bio, Rachel described herself as a “hopeless romantic” who is looking for someone “nurturing, empathetic” and “respectful.” “Rachel is a fearless frequent flyer looking for a man who will travel the world with her,” her bio reads. “After recently earning her private pilot license, the future is nothing but sunny skies ahead for Rachel and now she is hoping to find a co-pilot that matches her sense of adventure. As a hopeless romantic, Rachel is looking for someone who is as playful, passionate and spontaneous as she is. He should be nurturing, empathetic and MUST be respectful in all facets of life – to her, to family, and especially to waiters. In the end, Rachel wants to find crazy, insane love that makes sense to no one else but her and her soul mate.”

For her fun facts, Rachel listed the following:

• Rachel could live off of Flaming Hot Cheetos.

• Rachel can’t wait to read the Harry Potter series with her kids one day.

• Rachel once organized a flash mob in high school

Image: ABC/John Fleenor.

Who is The Bachelorette 2022 host? The Bachelorette season 19 host is Jesse Palmer, who was the season 5 Bachelor in 2004 and was the youngest Bachelor in Bachelor Nation history at 24 years old. Jesse hosted his first Bachelor franchise show in 2022 with The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard. During The Bachelor season 5 finale, Jesse gave his Final Rose to Jessica Bowlin, but didn’t propose to her. Jesse and Jessica continued to date, but ended their relationship a few weeks after the finale of their Bachelor season aired. In June 2020, Jesse and his girlfriend, Emely Fardo, married in an intimate wedding in New York City. Jesse told Us Weekly in November 2021 that he and Emely planned to marry in Provence, France, before the current health crisis cancelled their wedding date. “We had originally planned a wedding in Provence, France, for summer 2020, which was postponed until summer of 2021 due to the pandemic, but we didn’t want to wait any longer,” he said at the time. “So, we had a small, private and intimate ceremony with close friends who lived in New York City.”

Jesse graduated from the University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida, where he played football for the Florida Gators, in 2001 with a bachelor’s of arts degree in political science and a bachelor’s of science degree in marketing. After graduation, Jesse was drafted by the National Football League to play for the New York Giants. He played with the team for four seasons from 2001 to 2005 as a quarterback. After the New York Giants, Jesse was drafted by the Canadian Football League to play for the Montreal Alouettes. He played with the team until 2005 when he was signed by the San Francisco 49ers. He then resigned with the Montreal Alouettes in 2006 before he retired from football in 2007 to pursue a broadcasting career. Since his broadcasting career started, Jesse has worked with networks like Fox, NFL Network, ESPN, ABC and SEC Network. He’s also guest starred on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and made guest appearances on shows like Recipe to Riches and Good Morning America, and hosted the Food Network’s Spring Baking Championship and Holiday Baking Championship.

Jesse was announced as The Bachelor season 26 host in September 2021. “For more than 20 years, The Bachelor has brought the world dozens of unforgettable love stories, including at one time, my own,” he said at the time. “Falling in love is one of life’s greatest gifts, and I am humbled by the opportunity to return to the show as host this season to offer the newest Bachelor advice gained from firsthand experience and I am grateful to play a small part in his journey.” The announcement came after Chris Harrison, the former host of Bachelor Nation, confirmed in June 2021 that he had retired as the franchise’s host after 19 years. “I’ve had a truly incredible run as host of The Bachelor franchise and now I’m excited to start a new chapter,” he wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “I’m so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all of the memories we’ve made together. While my two-decade journey is wrapping up, the friendships I’ve made will last a lifetime.”

Deadline reported at the time that Chris received a mid-range, eight-figure settlement as part of exit plan with ABC, the network that airs the Bachelor franchise, and Warner Bros. Television, the company that produces the Bachelor shows. The magazine also reported that Harrison’s settlement included a nondisclosure agreement. Chris’ decision to retire as Bachelor Nation’s host came after he was slammed for his response to season 25 Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell’s racism scandal in February 2021. Rachael, the winner of Matt James’ season, faced backlash at the time when photos resurfaced of her at an Old South Antebellum-themed party at Georgia College in 2018. Before the pictures went viral, Rachael was already under controversy after her former high school classmate accused her on TikTok of bullying her and other students for dating Black men. Other TikTok users then exposed Rachael for liking social media photos of her friends in culturally insensitive costumes and with Confederate flags.

Chris came under controversy after he was interviewed about the scandal by season 13 Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay on Extra. During the interview, Chris asked fans to give Rachael “grace” and explained that he didn’t find the Antebellum party photos offensive because they just looked like pictures a college student takes at a party. Harrison also questioned whether the photos would be considered racially insensitive in 2018 when they were taken. After the interview, many fans slammed Harrison and accused him of excusing Rachael’s behavior.

ABC confirmed in March 2021 that Chris wouldn’t host season 17 of The Bachelorette and would be replaced by Tayshia and Kaitlyn. “Chris Harrison will not be hosting the next season of The Bachelorette,” ABC said in a statement at the time. “We support Chris in the work that he is committed to doing. In his absence, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will support the new Bachelorette through next season. As we continue the dialogue around achieving greater equity and inclusion within The Bachelor franchise, we are dedicated to improving the BIPOC representation of our crew, including among the executive producer ranks. These are important steps in effecting fundamental change so that our franchise is a celebration of love that is reflective of our world.” He officially retired as the Bachelor Nation’s host in June 2021.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC and is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.

Image: Courtesy of Penguin Books.

To get more of an inside scoop, check out Los Angeles Times writer Amy Kaufman’s book, Bachelor Nation: Inside the World of America’s Favorite Guilty Pleasure, for a deep dive into the Bachelor franchise. The book uncovers the secrets of Bachelor Nation, from how much the Bachelor and the Bachelorette are paid to the rules contestants have to follow, that producers don’t want fans to know. It’s a must-read for any Bachelor Nation member.

