Here Are The First Motorola Phones To Get Android 13 – Android Headlines

Android 13 has just made it to the AOSP, and Pixel users are starting to experience the new software (both the good and the bad). It’s only available for Pixel phones for the moment, but other OEMs, like Motorola, are going to start bringing Android 13 to their phones. The company just revealed its first batch of phones that are going to get the update.
Motorola’s software has always been notable for being extremely similar to stock Android. Thus, it’s been pretty speedy with its platform updates. As time goes on, we’ll see phones from that company get updates along with other companies like Samsung.
If you own a recent Motorola phone, then you should be happy to know that your phone will be one of the first Moto phones to get Android 13. According to GSM Arena, Motorola’s first batch of phones to get Android T consists of 10 phones.
First, we have the Motor Edge+. This is a $1,000 premium handset that launched early this year. If you’re interested in knowing more about this phone, Android Headlines did a full review on it. It’s a snappy performer with a decent screen and great battery life.
The update is also coming to the base Moto Edge phone along with the Moto Edge 30 and the Moto Edge 30 Pro. These are the main flagship phones for the year 2022.
Next up, there’s the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022). This phone was also reviewed by Android Headlines, and you can find it here. It has solid performance, a pretty good camera, and a nice display. It is a nice phone for the price and the built-in stylus is a plus.
Rounding out the list, we have the Moto G 5G (2022), Moto G82 5G, Moto G62 5G, Moto G42, and Moto G32. We expect Android 13 to be similar to what we see on the Pixel phones. The main differences might be with the theme editor and some of the settings. We’ll have to wait until it lands on the phones.
