ICYMI: The Value of the Global Cryptocurrency Market Now Tops $1.15 Trillion, Seeing a … – Latest Tweet – LatestLY

Ads

ICYMI: The value of the global cryptocurrency market now tops $1.15 trillion, seeing a jump of more than $255 billion since the end of June. This and more in our weekly roundup on the crypto universe pic.twitter.com/nh8s3iJ81h— Reuters (@Reuters) August 28, 2022

ICYMI: The value of the global cryptocurrency market now tops $1.15 trillion, seeing a jump of more than $255 billion since the end of June. This and more in our weekly roundup on the crypto universe pic.twitter.com/nh8s3iJ81h— Reuters (@Reuters) August 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user’s social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Copyright © Latestly.com All Rights Reserved.

Ads

source