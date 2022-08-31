Gnox (GNOX) Launches On Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Outperforms Cryptos Like Cardano (ADA) And Solana (SOL) – Crypto Mode

Ads

Gnox, a brand new DeFi platform was quite a success in a 3-month long presale, where top investors showed their interest in being a part of this innovative concept. As expected, the project is on the way to replicating that success with the much-anticipated launch on the Binance Smart Chain.

It received an overwhelming response while outperforming the likes of top smart contract platforms such as Cardano and Solana. Some industry experts believe it could be one of the top 50 cryptos by the next bull run.

But what makes Gnox a strong contender?

The peculiar “Yield farming as a service” feature of the Gnox protocol is one of the biggest selling points of this platform. This is the first reflection project in the world that will utilize its own treasury to benefit the community in the best way possible.

DeFi may have taken the crypto world by storm, but there are very few protocols that guarantee investment safety to entry-level investors. Complexity in understanding the yield farming rules, coupled with the need to research can be crushing for those new to the space. Gnox solves this problem by eliminating the need to take any additional steps for reaping benefits.

It derives value from the community by charging a 10% tax on each transaction, which later comes back as an incentive for token holders. Treasury funds are invested in safe liquidity pools and protocols that generate consistent returns, and these are shared among the users in proportion to their holdings. The longer you hold GNOX tokens, the more passive rewards you receive.

The benefits are not only limited to an easy stream of income. Gnox is planning way beyond that service, by allowing every DeFi enthusiast to leverage its aggregator tool and multichain functionality. Anyone can access their investment portfolio across multiple chains in one single place, making it seamless and convenient. The introduction of Gnox decentralized exchange in the near future will be another pinnacle that will change the future of investing in the crypto space. With plenty of developments in scope, Gnox may continue to outperform top projects in this industry!

