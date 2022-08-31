Microsoft: Windows 11 Update Is Causing BitLocker Boot Issues – WinBuzzer

Ads

Microsoft has confirmed the Secure Boot DBX update is causing Windows 11 PCs to boot in BitLocker recovery.

Microsoft says there is an issue with a recent update that is causing computers to boot into BitLocker recovery. The company has officially confirmed the problem following several user reports in recent days.

The issue stems from the broken Secure Boot DBX (KB5012170), which users were unable to install because of a recent bug.

In a post on the Windows Health Dashboard, Microsoft says the Secure Boot DBX security update is causing PCs to boot into BitLocker and asking users to input recovery keys. The update was part of the August 2022 Patch Tuesday release.

In the meantime when Microsoft is working on a fix, the company has provided the following workarounds for the problem:

It is worth noting the bug does not affect all PCs. Microsoft says the bug is unique to Windows 11 and does not appear on Windows 10.

source