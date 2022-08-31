How To Fix Microsoft Teams Error Code 80080300 – Tech News Today

Ads

One of the many common errors in the Microsoft Teams program is the code 80080300. You might see this code alongside a message, like “There is a problem…” or “We’re sorry we’ve run into an issue.”

The error code 80080300 is mostly related to issues with signing in and connectivity issues with the server. It usually pops up when you’re signing in or starting a video call. Additionally, you’ll notice the same error code if there are compatibility issues between the program and your Windows OS version.

Other reasons for this problematic error code are corrupted cache files, issues with Web Account Manager, and logging in from many devices. Fortunately, you can get rid of this error in simple steps.

Prior to diving into the solutions, we recommend covering the basic fixes. Restart the MS Teams program and also restart your computer. If your internet connection is also not strong enough, you can improve its speed by disconnecting other devices. Pause any downloads as well. Similarly, switching to another frequency band, like 2.4 GHz or 5 GHz, can also be of some help.

If you’re still facing the same error code, here are some effective solutions you can try.

One of the important solutions to start with is resolving any compatibility issues. This is because sometimes your Windows OS version might not have good synergy with MS Teams. You can easily fix it by using the programs in Windows Compatibility Mode.

Here’s how you can do it:

Now, restart your computer and try launching MS Teams.

Along with the above method, you can also troubleshoot compatibility to fix the error code with MS Teams. Here’s how you can do it:

MS Teams login cache files are quite different from the app’s regular cache data. Since the error code 80080300 is mostly about login issues, we can erase the login cache files through the Credentials Manager in this manner:

Cache files have their perks as helping to load your apps/sites faster. However, they can produce corrupted files that can eventually make some programs, like MS Teams, lag. In such cases, it’s helpful to delete the app cache data entirely.

Here’s how you can do it:

Since this error code denotes issues with signing in to your MS Teams account, changing your account password can help. Along with that, this solution is also helpful to log out of your MS Teams account from multiple devices at once.

Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Besides the common reasons, MS Teams can display error codes when its version is not up-to-date as well. So, make sure you’re using the latest one. You can either update the program or uninstall and reinstall it as you wish.

