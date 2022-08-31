American Finances Updates: The states launching new Stimulus Checks and Tax Rebates – Marca English

Ads

Editions:

En/lifestyle/us-news

All the latest finance updates from the US

Hello again everybody and welcome to our live blog with all of the latest financial news coming out of the United States this Wednesday, August 31.

Our live blog will bring you the latest updates on a variety of financial issues like Gas Prices, Federal Gas Tax Holiday and Student Loan updates among other topics. In addition, there will be various money-saving tips and benefits programs being rolled out across the country.

So, right below and with the most recent updates nearest the top, we’ll have information on how to get cheaper gas or even free gas in certain parts of the country, as well as details on the most important benefits programs.

While a motion to include a child tax credit in the Inflation Reduction Act was ultimately rejected, several states are planning on enacting a scheme or are offering deductions for households with children.

In total there are 16 states that are offering some type of child tax credit rebate to its residents.

Find out more here.

There are two categories for student loan forgiveness. First, there is the general category that will forgive 10,000 dollars for anyone making below 125,000 dollars annually.

Then there are the Pell Grant recipients, who will receive an additional 10,000 dollars in forgiveness, meaning that they will be entitled to a total of 20,000 dollars.

A Pell Grant is a grant given by the United States government for those students who show extreme financial need to attend college. These grants unlike loans do not have to be repaid.

Find out more here.

Where are the cheapest gas stations in the US today?

New York, New York ($3.41): Fuel One, 701 US-1 S Edison, NJ.

Los Angeles, California ($4.49): Berri Brothers, 105 E Arrow Hwy San Dimas, CA.

Chicago, Illinois ($3.54): Gulf, 5922 Sheridan Rd Kenosha, WI.

Houston, Texas ($2.91): Valero, 6902 Seawall Blvd Galveston, TX.

Phoenix, Arizona ($3.29): Circle K, 3232 N Hunt Hwy Florence, AZ.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania ($3.43): Liberty, 1001 W 4th St Wilmington, DE.

San Antonio, Texas ($3.03): Texas Star, 1514 Pat Booker Rd Universal City, TX.

San Diego, California ($4.34): C Stop, 434 W 5th Ave Escondido, CA.

Dallas, Texas ($3.09): Flying J, 1700 N US-75 Anna, TX.

San Jose, California ($4.57): Safeway, 100 Tennant Station Morgan Hill, CA.

As we always do in our MARCA In English financial news blogs, we tell you about the benefits programs worth knowing about, explaining what they’re called and who is eligible.

This includes stimulus checks, which are no longer being given out at the federal level but which still exist at the state level, depending on where you live and your state government’s current policies.

There are also more general money-saving tips worth knowing about, especially at this time of super high inflation.

Gas prices remain high, even if there was a slight reduction in the past week. But, you should keep in mind that it is possible to pay a little less at the pumps if you shop around just a little. So, we’ll provide a list for you of cheap gas stations in the major cities.

There is a lot to discuss, then, so follow along on this Wednesday’s American financial news blog.

© Agosto 2022 Unidad Editorial Información Deportiva, S.L.U. All rights reserved.

Follow us

source