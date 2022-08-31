Apple Watch Series 8 Rumored to Feature New Red Color Option, No Delays Expected – MacRumors

Ads

The Apple Watch Series 8 will be available in a “new shade of red” and is not expected to see a delayed launch, according to the leaker known as “ShrimpApplePro.”



In a tweet earlier today, ShrimpApplePro said that the ‌Apple Watch Series 8‌ will continue to be available in 41mm and 45mm casing sizes, just like the Apple Watch Series 7. Adding to a previous report about the ‌Apple Watch Series 8‌’s color options, the leaker said that the device’s (PRODUCT)RED option will be a “new shade of red.”

The ‌Apple Watch Series 8‌ is expected to be available in a smaller number of color options compared to the Series 7. It may only be available in Midnight, Starlight, PRODUCT(RED), and Silver, losing the Series 7’s Blue and Green options.

The ‌Apple Watch Series 8‌’s box is also said to feature the same design as the ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌, but with more glue on the pull-tabs. This change is intended to leave traces of glue when tearing open the tabs to more clearly confirm that the box has been opened. The tweaked packaging is also believed to apply to the iPhone 14 lineup. Sources speaking to ShrimpApplePro said that the contents of the ‌Apple Watch Series 8‌’s box remain largely the same as the Series 7.

Last year, the ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌ launched almost a month after it was announced and suffered from severe shipping delays. ShrimpApplePro said that the ‌Apple Watch Series 8‌’s stock levels are adequate, leading to the assumption of “little to no shipping delay” upon launch.

