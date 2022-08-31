Best 21 great cryptocurrencies to buy in 2022 | HeraldScotland – HeraldScotland

Ads

There currently are over 20,000 cryptocurrencies in the market today – based on data from CoinMarketCap. We also know that cryptocurrencies have been the best-performing asset class of the last decade and are expected to remain as profitable as we head into the future.

Choosing great cryptocurrencies to buy and ride the crypto market’s profitability wave of the next decade can be quite overwhelming.

Our analysts have scoured through the crypto markets, looking for the best cryptocurrencies to buy in 2022. These are cryptos that have performed exemplarily well in the past, have the backing of sustainable blockchains, have a vibrant community of supporters, have the potential for mass future adoption, and are expected to continue rallying into the foreseeable future.

Here, we introduce you to 21 great cryptocurrencies to buy now.

Top 21 Cryptocurrencies to Buy in 2022

Here is an outline of what we consider the most successful cryptocurrencies to buy now. We will then go over each of these in detail below, telling you why they are worth buying.

A Closer Look At the top 21 Great Cryptocurrencies to Buy Today

This list of top 21 cryptocurrencies to buy in 2022 features some of the most reputable, the most promising, and the most successful digital currencies.

We picked them because a deep analysis of the crypto industry indicates that they have the highest chance of blowing up and setting record prices in the future.

Let us go over each to understand why they deserve to be included in your crypto portfolio:

1. Bitcoin (BTC) – Overall Best Cryptocurrency To Buy in 2022

Bitcoin is the pioneer cryptocurrency and one of the most successful digital assets – having grown its value by more than 100000% in the last decade. It has become a household name, investor interest in the coin has been on an uptrend, and trading volumes have grown tremendously.

It tops our index of great cryptocurrencies to buy now because of its hugely promising future. For starters, BTC has already been adopted as a legal tender in two countries and we expect more to follow suit. Institutional investor interest in crypto and the number of businesses processing BTC payments have been on the rise.

All these are expected to continue fueling the demand for BTC against its limited supply, with the net effect of driving up its value. By the turn of the decade, the majority of crypto analysts and fintech experts are convinced BTC’s price will have broken above $1 Million, translating to 5000%+ gains for your crypto portfolio.

2. Ethereum (ETH) – Best Long-Term Crypto Investment

Ethereum is already the most used blockchain seeing that it houses virtually all the emerging crypto technologies – from meme coins to web3, DeFi to dApps, NFTs, and Play-to-Earn games. It has also performed exemplarily well in the past – rallying 16300X to move from $0.30 in 2015 and peaking at around $4890 in late 2021.

Investor interest in the altcoin – both retail and institutional – has also been on the rise. So have been the number of both on- and off-chain brands looking to build on the platform. And all these informed our decision to include it among the great cryptocurrencies to buy in 2022.

We feature it among the best crypto to invest in over the long term because we expect it to grow its value by as much as 10000% to break above $100k before 2030. And we attribute much of these potential gains to three key factors. First, the upcoming ETH 2.0 upgrade is expected to squeeze ETH’s supply amidst a soaring demand.

Secondly, we expect more emerging crypto technologies to launch here and more brands to build on the platform, effectively maxing out use cases for the ETH tokens. Last is a sped-up addition of blockchain and crypto technology.

3. Solana (SOL) – Best Smart Contract Crypto Coin to Buy Now

Solana is one of Ethereum’s fiercest competitors and the fastest expanding smart contract ecosystem. It seeks to integrate all the applications, protocols, and programs hosted on Ethereum into its network and then sprucing it with ultra-low transaction fees and ultra-fast transaction processing speeds.

It has already onboarded several emerging technologies, including Web3, DeFi, dApps, and meme coins. These have received a very warm welcome from the crypto community and their tokens posted incredible performance in the crypto market.

Solana has been around for slightly over 2 years and at its peak, its token prices shot 130000% above its ICO price. Today, we feature it among the best cryptocurrencies to buy in 2022 because we expect it to escape the current dip and replicate these gains over the next few years.

By the turn of the decade, for instance, analysts are confident SOL will have raced to $2500. And this implies that you could be buying it at a 7000% discount at the current dip.

4. ApeCoin (APE) – Best Performing Crypto to Invest for Fast Gains

ApeCoin is the utility token for the massively popular BAYC and MAYC NFT projects. It is also the utility token for the oversubscribed Otherside metaverse and the native token for the upcoming ApeCoin Mainnet.

We feature APE among the best cryptos to buy today because it has performed exemplarily well in the few months it has been around and we expect it to sustain the current growth momentum.

We also consider it the best cryptocurrency to buy today because it has a massively promising future.

We must observe that the new crypto project has already proved its commitment to expanding its ecosystem. And as its developers introduce new features, enter into collaborations with on- and off-chain brands, and increase the token’s use cases – APE prices will most likely break into a run.

We are also banking on its close association with celebrities and crypto influencers to help fuel the hype that has played the biggest role in igniting ApeCoin’s value gains.

5. Cardano (ADA) – Best Undervalued Crypto to Buy and HODL

Cardano is the most secure smart contract platform yet. Like most other Ethereum-killers, it too seeks to host all the apps, protocols, and programs supported by the Ethereum network – but provides the added advantage of being more secure, faster in transaction processing, and more affordable. But it hasn’t been as quick in integrating these features as Solana because programs and protocols on Cardano are first subjected to peer research.

This sluggishness then explains why ADA tokens are grossly undervalued. It also explains why Cardano is yet to topple Ethereum despite being the – arguably – superior blockchain. The upside to this is that this undervaluation is the primary reason we feature Cardano among great cryptocurrencies to buy today.

As Cardano integrates more emerging crypto technologies, welcomes more brand partnerships, and attracts retail and institutional investors, ADA token prices will rally to new heights. A good number of analysts are confident that it could possibly overthrow ETH as the dominant smart contract platform – which would translate to massive gains on your portfolio.

6. The Sandbox (SAND) – Best Metaverse Crypto to Invest in Today

The Sandbox is the fastest-rising metaverse project. The relatively new gaming metaverse has onboarded more than 2 million users and boats of 300k+ monthly platform visitors. We believe it is a great cryptocurrency to buy today because its user base and token price are expected to continue soaring. By 2030, for instance, SAND is expected to have reached $60 – which translates to a 6000% gain for your portfolio.

Some of the factors expected to drive SAND’s future value gain include more collaborations with on- and off-chain brands like Samsung. Others are the integration of more play-to-earn games, a sustained NFT craze, and rising investor interest in the altcoin.

7. Avalanche (AVAX) – Best Ethereum Alternative to Invest in Now

Avalanche has performed exemplarily well in the past, growing its ICO price by 29000% at its peak in late 2021. Moving forward, we expect it to sustain this growth momentum – rallying by as much as 6000% to hit $1000 by 2030. And its the hugely promising future that earns AVAX a position among the best cryptocurrencies to invest in in the long term.

One of the primary factors that will contribute to Avalanche token’s future value gain is an expanded ecosystem that increases AVAX use cases. Others include the rising adoption of blockchain technology, an uptrending crypto market, blockchain interoperability, and collaborations with both on- and off-chain brands looking to build on the platform.

8. Binance Coin (BNB) – Top Exchange-Based Token with Massive Upside Potential

Binance coins are the utility tokens for the largest and most liquid crypto exchange – Binance. They are also the native token for the fast-expanding Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Launched in 2017, BNB tokens peaked in late 2021 at $690 – more than 460000% above their ICO price.

At the time of writing Binance has committed to increasing the burn rate for BNB coins. It is also on course to expanding the Binance ecosystem and – in effect – the use cases for BNB coins. And as is the case with all other cryptos, a recovering crypto market, sped-up adoption of blockchain technology, and collaborations between Binance and other crypto-focused brands are all expected to fuel BNB’s future value gain. These also explain why we rank BNB among great cryptocurrencies to buy in 2022.

9. Ripple (XRP) – Best Crypto for Speculative Investment

Ripple is one of the most promising cryptocurrencies. The majority of analysts and investors are convinced that it has all it needs to explode and rally to unimaginable heights. These include collaborations with leading financial institutions across the world and a vibrant community of followers.

But XRP’s price last peaked in early 2018 when it tore above $3. An SEC case against Ripple Labs and its directors that has dragged on for years keeps XRP tokens trading well below $1. Over the last few months, however, Ripple has won a few courtroom battles and Biden’s administration has grown seemingly soft on matters crypto.

These have most crypto analysts convinced that Ripple has a high chance of winning this case, which would translate to an unprecedented value gain for XRPs. It is the conviction that Ripple will win the case that informed our decision to feature XRP among great cryptocurrencies to buy in 2022.

10. Polygon (MATIC) – Layer-2 Scaling Cryptocurrency With

Polygon is the most popular and the most valuable layer-2 scaling solution. Its platform is used by leading on- and off-chain brands to build more scalable programs and protocols on Ethereum. These include Uniswap, Opensea, Adidas, and more. We, however, are convinced that Polygon is hugely underutilized and its MATIC tokens grossly undervalued – hence its feature on our list of best cryptocurrencies to buy now.

Moving forward we expect the multi-chain scaling solution to launch on more blockchains. We also expect more brands to build on the Polygon platform – especially as blockchain adoption gathers pace. All these will bloat MATIC’s use cases against a constrained supply, effectively thrusting MATIC token prices up by as much as 6000% to break above $30.

11. Cosmos (ATOM) – Viable Interoperability Blockchain to Invest Long Term

Cosmos seeks to solve two of the biggest challenges to the mainstream adoption of crypto technology. First, it addresses the interoperability issue by launching the Interblockchain Communication (IBC) Protocol – allowing for data sharing and communication between different blockchain networks. Secondly, it makes it possible for anyone to build crypto programs and applications with its Cosmos Software Development Kit (SDK).

These revolutionary products have already played a crucial role in growing its ICO price by close to 45000% to peak at $44.70 in late 2021. Nevertheless, we feature it among great cryptocurrencies to buy today because it is the digital currency of the future. We especially expect its value gain to peak pace in the last half of this decade – racing by as much as 7000% to break above $500 by 2030

12. Dogecoin (DOGE) – High Yield Meme Currency To Buy Before Next Rally

Dogecoin is the pioneer meme currency and the 10th most valuable cryptocurrency today. Much of its value is derived from the hype by its celebrity backers like Elon Musk, crypto influencers, and its massively vibrant community of supporters on social media. During the early 2021 crypto market rally, DOGE grew its value by more than 20000%.

We, therefore, only feature it among the best cryptocurrency to buy today because it currently selling for cheap and the market has sent out recovery signals. The majority in the crypto community thus expect it to replicate the early 2021 gains during the next crypto market. And this makes Dogecoin the best crypto to buy before the next market rally.

13. Uniswap (UNI) – Best Decentralized Exchange Token to Buy Now

Uniswap is the largest and most popular decentralized exchange. In the three years that it has been around, Uniswap has onboarded 3+ million users and processed crypto trades worth more than $1 Trillion. These have helped keep the demand for UNI tokens on the rise and their prices on an overall positive uptrend.

We feature Uniswap among the best cryptocurrencies to buy in 2022 because we expect its token prices to continue rallying. By the turn of the decade, for instance, optimists expect UNI to have reached $250 – more than 5000% above its current price.

Much of this value gain will be made possible by Uniswap’s continued collaborations with both on- and off-chain brands. We also expect the ongoing clamor for privacy to drive most crypto traders toward the DEX, which increases demand and price for UNI tokens.

14. The Graph (GRT) – Multi-Chain Crypto Invest in Long Term

The Graph is an indexing protocol, first launched on the Ethereum network. It promises to be one of the most important tools and cryptos of the future. It makes it possible for developers – involved with merging crypto technologies like Web3, dApps, DeFi, and smart contracts – to create more reliable and sophisticated applications.

Like Polygon, we feature The Graph among great cryptocurrencies to buy today because we believe its protocol is hugely underutilized and its GRT tokens are grossly undervalued. However, with a sped-up adoption of blockchain technology, The Graph’s launch on more blockchains, and recovering crypto market – we expect GRT prices to correct upwards at an unprecedented rate.

15. Shiba Inu (SHIB) – Best Meme Currency to Buy Before Next Bull Run

During the early 2021 crypto market rally, Shiba Inu token prices appreciated by more than 5 million percent.

Though we do not expect it to rally by a similar margin any time soon, fundamental and technical analysis of the joke coin indicates that the prices for the second most valuable meme coin will continue uptrending.

During the next market rally, for instance, some optimists expect it to gain as much as 10000%, which is why we feature SHIB among the best cryptocurrencies to buy in 2022.

16. STEPN (GMT) – Best Solana-Based Altcoin to Invest in for Passive Income

STEPN is one of the most successful cryptocurrencies hosted on the Solana network. It is massively popular within the crypto and fitness circles – which explains how its GMT token was able to grow its ICO price by 41000% in its first month.

It seeks to disrupt the multi-billion dollar wellness and fitness industry. And to achieve this, STEPN integrates Web3, NFT, and play-to-earn technologies – which have served to raise its popularity. We feature it among the best cryptocurrencies to buy in 2022 because it is relatively new and grossly undervalued – based on the popularity and use cases the STEPN lifestyle app has amassed.

17. Decentraland (MANA) – Fast Rising Metaverse Cryptocurrency to Buy and HODL

Decentraland is the pioneer and most valuable metaverse project. It integrates play-to-earn, NFT, entertainment, DeFi, and Web 3 technologies – and they have all played a crucial role in popularizing the metaverse and sustaining an uptrend for MANA tokens. We consider it a great cryptocurrency to buy in 2022 because it is still a work in progress.

Though it has entered into numerous collaborations with the likes of Coca-Cola, JP Morgan, Forever 21, and Atari – most are yet to develop their virtual lands. Decentraland has also committed to increasing the number of P2E games on the network. All these are expected to thrust MANA tokens to new heights – as high as $50 (more than 5000% above current prices) by the turn of the decade.

18. Stellar Lumens (XLM) – Most Promising Cryptocurrency to Buy Today

Stellar Lumens is one of the most promising cryptocurrencies to buy in 2022. It has already performed exemplarily well in the past- surviving crypto winter and crypto marker crashes. It seeks to ease the transfer of funds across borders while providing asset storage services to the unbanked and underbanked.

Stellar’s impact in the crypto-verse will most likely be felt once significant blockchain and crypto adoption has taken place. This confirms that XLM is one of the most important cryptocurrencies of the future. If you buy XLM today, you would be acquiring it at a 5000% discount because we expect it to race past $5 by 2030.

19. Cronos (CRO) – Fast Rising Exchange Based Token for Long-Term Investing

Cronos is the native token for the newly launched Cronos chain. It is also the utility token for the fast-rising crypto.com exchange. We feature it among the best cryptocurrencies to buy in 2022 because we expect it to mirror the successes achieved by similar exchange-based digital assets, especially BNB and FTX.

In the next 5 years, for instance, the majority of analysts are confident that CRO token price will have appreciated by as much as 3000% to break above $3 – making it a great addition to any crypto portfolio.

20. Basic Attention Token (BAT) – Best Token Economy Cryptocurrency to Buy Today

Basic Attention Token and the brave browser take a stab at the multi-billion dollar digital advertising industry. They are looking to give internet users control over the type and amount of personal information advertisers collect and the type of ads they present to these users. It then spruces this up by giving free BAT tokens to ad-viewers, which are distributed through the brave Browser.

It has recorded massive success as the Brave browser recently reached 60 million monthly visitors. BAT has also sustained an overall positive price uptrend – having peaked more than 4800% above its ICO price in late 2021.

It earns a position among the best cryptos to buy now because we expect the Brave browser to continue amassing users whose demand for and interactions with BAT push its prices up. By 2030, we are confident that BAT will have gained as much as 6500% to sell above $20.

21. Maker (MKR) – Best DeFi Coin to Buy

Maker is one of the most popular DeFi projects. It also has the highest amount of crypto locked to its liquidity pools – more than $7 Billion – according to DeFi pulse. It is also home to the all-popular DAI stable coin and seeks to disrupt the global finance industry by offering crypto saving and lending services with competitive interest rates. We feature it among great cryptocurrencies to buy in 2022 because we expect it to replicate its past performance in the future.

By the time it peaked in early 2021, MKR token prices were trading more than 30000% above their 2017 introductory price. Moving forward, we expect Maker’s popularity, rising inflation, and global economy/political instability to drive more individuals towards the cryptoverse. The majority of these will end up on Maker DAO looking to save or borrow.

This is expected to increase the demand for MKR tokens in a move that, based on their limited supply of 1 million MKR tokens, will thrust their prices to unbelievable heights. The majority of analysts are confident it will rally by more than 6000% to break above $50,000 by the turn of the decade – which confirms why MKR is one of the best cryptos to buy now.

What are the Best Places to Buy Cryptocurrencies in 2022?

All the successful cryptocurrencies to buy that we have discussed above are massively popular. Most are hence listed with virtually all the popular crypto exchanges and trading platforms around.

But if you are looking for the best place to buy cryptocurrencies now, we recommend registering an account with either of these three:

Conclusion: 21 Great Cryptocurrencies to Buy in 2022

Finding great cryptocurrencies to buy in 2022 does not have to be complicated. In the above crypto investing guide, we have introduced you to what our analysts – and the majority in the crypto market – consider the best cryptocurrencies to buy now.

Some come in handy if you are hoping to take advantage of the recovering crypto market, others are great for short-to-medium term investing, and the majority are valuable long-term investments.

Nevertheless, the underlying theme between them all is that they have performed exemplarily in the past and are expected to post incredible gains in the future. Go through this list again, identify one or a couple of digital coins that best align with your investing goals and proceed to add them to your portfolio.

Frequently Asked Questions on Great Cryptocurrencies to Buy in 2022

What is the best crypto to buy today?

Your choice of the best crypto largely depends on your investing goals. If you are looking to capitalize on the next market rally – consider joke coins like DOGE or SHIB and the like of ETH, BTC, SOL, MATIC, or ADA if you are looking for good long-term crypto investment.

Which cryptocurrency has the brightest future?

The majority of cryptocurrencies that we have listed here – led by Bitcoin and Ethereum – have hugely promising futures.

How do I buy cryptocurrencies?

Start by registering a trader account with a crypto exchange. Fund the approved account, identify the crypto asset you wish to purchase and hit the “BUY” button.

How much do I need to start buying crypto in 2022?

It all depends on your preferred crypto trading platform. At eToro, for instance, you can start buying any cryptocurrency with as little as $10.

